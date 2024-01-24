Noles News: Finalized 2024 FSU schedule comes out today

Recruiting

Always a maestro on the keyboard, NoleThruandThru took his first deep dive into the Florida State Seminoles signing class yesterday, breaking down how Mike Norvell and his staff put together a group that boasts a 68% blue-chip ratio — and where improvement is still needed:

Norvell and his staff once again proved that relationships still matter a great deal to most prospects in today’s recruiting climate (more on that in a bit). Time and again, the recruits and families who chose FSU raved about their relationships with the coaches and staff members and the family atmosphere that Norvell has worked relentlessly to create. Mike Norvell’s staff still has a lot of work to do and NIL clearly needs to improve if FSU wants to be in the recruitments it “shouldn’t” be in. We still aren’t to the point where FSU is winning the top prep recruitments it isn’t supposed to win. I should have done a better job reinforcing that throughout the year. This cycle made it clear that NIL has gone into the stratosphere when it comes to the elite prospects, as in the top 25 guys and the top players at each position. The amounts of money being thrown at these guys are life-changing for their families. Top high school prospects used to have to wait until they were drafted into the NFL to become millionaires, but now they’re getting that much money before they turn 20. It’s enough to make a prospect like Smith, who was staunch in his stance that money wouldn’t play a factor in his decision, nearly flip his commitment because of dollar signs. Progress is being made with each cycle and though the 2025 cycle is off to a strong start, it will be a referendum on how FSU can compete with the biggest of the big dogs on the trail.

Football

After revealing on Monday that Florida State will kick off its 2024 home slate with a Labor Day matchup vs. the Boston College Eagles, another non-Saturday date on FSU’s schedule was announced — the Seminoles will be traveling up to Durham for a Friday, October 18 game this fall.

The full schedule, along with the rest of the conference, will be officially announced during a two-hour special starting at 5 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

The 2024 Florida State football schedule as it stands so far, both announced and still-to-be.

This brings me such joy to see our student athletes giving back to Tallahassee! So talented and skilled but the greatest attribute is their wonderful hearts! A great platform presents great opportunity to make a difference. #Service #Sacrifice #Respect #KeepCLIMBing #NoleFamily https://t.co/Y3aTZ9DKnB — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) January 24, 2024

Basketball

Not a bad way to bounce back — FSU basketball responded as well as you could’ve asked from a five-game winning streak being snapped, with the Seminoles winning by double-digits on the road vs. Syracuse:

From Matt Minnick:

Florida State (12-7, 6-2) traveled to upstate New York with a chance to make up for their home loss to Clemson with a quad one win against Syracuse. Mission accomplished. Florida State got a career high 27 points from Jamir Watkins and turned a game that was touch-and-go for the first 30 minutes into an 85-69 victory. Jamir Watkins was a beast. The redshirt junior came into the game as FSU’s leading scorer, rebounder, theft, and set-up man, and he had it all on display in the dome. This was the version of Watkins that has seen him pop up on the radar of NBA scouts. A double-double with 27 and 11, 2 assists, and 3 steals, all in just 29 minutes of play. Yes, he turned it over 5 times, but someone had to be aggressive against the ‘Cuse defense and that task fell to Watkins time and again. Judah Mintz put on a clinic on how to beat FSU’s defense off the bounce, scoring 28 points, including 10-15 from the free throw line. But fortunately the Orange didn’t have much else to make Florida State pay, finishing just 1-14 from deep, with only one other player in double digits. This will not be the case on Saturday, as UNC also features an elite scorer off the dribble in RJ Davis, but they also have a couple perimeter shooters and super senior Armando Bacot underneath. Jalen Warley scored just 4 points, but he still had his fingerprints all over the game the way FSU needs in order to have success. 4 assists (several at key moments in the second half), a couple boards, a steal, and just generally playing 82 feet of harassing defense. He’s a guy that does a lot that doesn’t show up in the stat sheet and this was a solid effort from him. Primo Spears had probably his best game as a Seminole. The Georgetown transfer looked right at home in this Big East style of game, finishing with 11 points on 5-8 shooting, 6 dimes, and just 1 turnover. This game will make the NET happy. Winning by 16 points on the road against a quality opponent, this is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Seminoles’ resume.

FSU women’s basketball star sophomore guard Ta’Niya Latson has been named an Ann Meyers-Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Top 10 finalist:

The Miami, Fla. native repeats as a Top 10 finalist after being on the list as a freshman in the 2022-23 season. She was named a finalist last year, and was once again on the Preseason Ann-Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List in Oct. 2023. Named after the first player, male or female, named to an All-America Team in four straight college seasons, the annual award, now in its seventh year, recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates must exhibit the tenacity and scoring prowess of Class of 1993 Hall of Famer Ann Meyers.

Another big road win for the Noles!

Baseball

Softball

All Sports

FSU track and field’s Alexandra Webster earned ACC Co-Track Athlete of the Week honors:

Webster had a thrilling performance this past weekend at the annual RAAD Sports Invitational. The Woodland, Tx native picked up a solid time of (8.41) in the preliminary round, before boasting a second-place overall finish and new personal best of (8.16) in the finals. Alexander currently sits at #1 in the ACC, #8 in the country and #5 all-time in FSU history.