2024 FSU football schedule: Dates, opponents

Florida State Seminoles football’s finalized 2024 schedule is here.

The schedule is one of the more interesting lineups that an FSU squad has had, with both Monday (vs. the Boston College Eagles) and Friday (vs. the Duke Blue Devils) games, first-ever all-time games vs. new ACC members Cal and SMU, a trip across the pond in Ireland vs. the Georgia Yellow Jackets and non-conference matchups vs. the Memphis Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Charleston Southern Buccaneers and Florida Gators.

“We are happy to have our 2024 schedule finalized,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “The additions of three teams to the conference and the ACC’s new scheduling model create new matchups that give our fans different destinations on the road and exciting opponents at home. Because of our tremendous history, there are not many firsts at Florida State, so to open the season with the first international game in program history is special for this team, and then to return to a packed Doak Campbell Stadium for the home opener on Labor Day night will be another exceptional experience for our team and fans. This year’s schedule provides us with a number of opportunities to showcase our program’s continued climb among the nation’s elite.”

The full release from FSU Sports Info:

The defending ACC champion Florida State football team's 2024 schedule, which features a Labor Day night showcase from Doak Campbell Stadium and eight games inside the state, was released Wednesday live on ESPN2 and the ACC Network.

Florida State opens its season August 24 with the program’s first international game, the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, against Georgia Tech. The August 24 date also matches the earliest game in program history, a 38-31 win over Iowa State in Kansas City on August 24, 2002. Florida State leads the all-time series with the Yellow Jackets 15-11-1, including a 15-4 mark since the Seminoles joined the ACC prior to the 1992 season. Florida State is 56-21 all-time in season openers.

The Seminoles’ home opener is September 2 against Boston College. The Labor Day night matchup is the fourth straight stand-alone game on Labor Day weekend for FSU after hosting Notre Dame on Sunday night in 2021 and playing LSU in neutral-site matchups the last two seasons on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend. Florida State will be making its eighth appearance on Labor Day and playing in Doak Campbell Stadium on Labor Day for the fourth time. FSU is opening its season with consecutive ACC games for the first time since 2003 when it opened with North Carolina, Maryland and Georgia Tech in the first three weeks. Florida State leads the all-time series with Boston College 16-5 and has won 12 of the last 13 matchups.

After an open date following the Labor Day contest, the Seminoles are home against Memphis on September 14 and return to ACC play by hosting Cal on September 21. FSU, which is facing Memphis for the first time since 1990, leads the all-time series 10-7-1 and is unbeaten in the last nine contests in the series. Florida State and Cal have never met on the gridiron.

Florida State then faces another new member of the ACC on September 28 when it travels to Dallas to face SMU. The Seminoles and Mustangs will meet for the first time, and the matchup will mark FSU’s first road game in the state of Texas since defeating North Texas State in 1976. Since then, Florida State has played three games in Texas, defeating Texas A&M in the 1992 Cotton Bowl and Oklahoma State in the 2014 season opener at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and facing Arizona State in the 2019 Sun Bowl in El Paso.

The Seminoles return home to host Clemson on October 5. FSU leads the all-time series with the Tigers 21-15, including a 31-24 victory at Clemson last season. After a second open date, FSU has a two-game road swing with a Friday night contest at Duke on October 18 and a Saturday game at Miami on October 26. Florida State holds a 22-0 edge over Duke in the all-time series, which includes a 38-20 victory over the 18th-ranked Blue Devils in Tallahassee in 2023, and has won three straight in the series with the Hurricanes.

Florida State wraps up its ACC slate by hosting North Carolina on November 2. The Seminoles own a 17-3-1 edge in the all-time series and have won two in a row under Norvell after defeating the No. 5 Tar Heels at home in 2020 and earning a 35-25 victory in Chapel Hill in 2021. November 2 will mark the earliest FSU has played its last conference game since joining the ACC and is the earliest conference finale nationally in 2024 among schedules released so far.

The Seminoles travel to Notre Dame on November 9, resuming a series FSU leads 6-5. After its third open date, Florida State ends the season with consecutive home games by hosting Charleston Southern on November 23 and Florida on November 30. The Seminoles are 2-0 against Charleston Southern, earning wins in 2011 and 2016, and have played the Gators to an even 14-14-1 mark in Tallahassee with wins in three of the last four games at home.

Florida State earned the 16th ACC championship in program history last season behind a 13-0 record that included a victory over No. 14 Louisville in the ACC Championship Game and a No. 4 ranking in the final regular season Associated Press poll. The Seminoles authored the program’s third 13-win season and seventh unbeaten regular season while producing an ACC-high and program-record 25 all-conference honorees, including at least one at every position led by ACC Player of the Year and first-team all-conference quarterback Jordan Travis.

The 2024 season features 14 weeks between Labor Day weekend and Thanksgiving weekend, giving Florida State three open dates due to playing a Week 0 game. With the addition of Cal, Stanford and SMU to the ACC, the ACC now has 17 football members. Each team will continue to play eight league games a year, and FSU’s two permanent opponents will be Clemson and Miami. The two teams with the best conference winning percentage will meet in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on December 7.

Existing season-ticket holders can renew their tickets as well as their 2024 annual fund membership here with a priority deadline of Friday, February 16. New season tickets are set to go on sale in May, based on availability. Join the waitlist here.