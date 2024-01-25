Noles News: What game are you circling on FSU’s schedule?

Recruiting

Florida State added another portal player on Wednesday in Jacob Rizy, a 6’5”, 310-pound offensive lineman who spent the past three seasons at Harvard.

From NoleThruandThru:

Originally from Westport, Connecticut, Rizy chose Florida State over a dozen other offers and will have two years of eligibility remaining. Rizy gained experience all along the offensive line at Harvard, beginning his career at center in 2021 before transitioning to offensive tackle, where he’s made a big impact. In 2022, Rizy earned second-team All-Ivy League. Last season, he bumped up to All-Ivy League first team. His first year at Harvard coincided with the lost 2020 season in the Ivy League. Rizy will be a valuable depth piece in the offensive line rotation, and it will be interesting to see where FSU plays him along the line with versatility. He is expected to play along the interior.

Football

The full 2024 Florida State football schedule is here — it’s one of the more interesting slates in FSU history, complete with the program’s first-ever international game, a Monday night game, a Friday night game and two first-ever matchups vs. brand new conference mates.

Aug. 24: vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Sep. 2 (Monday): vs. Boston College Eagles, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Sep. 14: vs. Memphis Tigers, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Sep. 21: vs. Cal Golden Bears, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Sep. 28 : at SMU Mustangs, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Oct. 5: vs. Clemson Tigers, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Oct. 18 (Friday): at Duke Blue Devils, Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

Oct. 26: at Miami (FL) Hurricanes, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Nov. 2: vs. North Carolina Tar Heels, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Nov. 23: vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Nov. 30: vs. Florida Gators, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Jordan Silversmith offered some insight into the schedule, breaking down the Seminoles’ 12 regular season matchups with superlatives and way-too-early guesses on how the games will shake out:

Which game are you circling on the schedule — and why?

Extremely excited to announce the signing of Kam Davis for NIL representation. Welcome to the family Kam Davis! #LetsWinTogether pic.twitter.com/5HDR8nBVmB — Just Win Management Group (@JustWinMGMT) January 24, 2024

Basketball

No. 23 Florida State women’s basketball will look to snap its two-game losing streak tonight on the road vs. the Duke Blue Devils:

Thursday’s matchup pits the ACC’s second-highest scoring offense in Florida State (83.5 ppg) against one of the league’s stingiest defenses in Duke (59.6 points allowed), which is one of six ACC teams allowing under 60 points per game. The league’s single-most influential shot blocker has been FSU junior forward Makayla Timpson, who leads the conference with 55 blocked shots and sits 18 blocks ahead of the next closest player. Collectively, Duke leads the conference with 6.8 blocks per game which ranks second in the country. The Noles are on a slight pace to set the program’s 3-point field goals made record for the second straight year. Last year, FSU set the team record with 232. This season, FSU has made 157 3’s, which is three ahead of its 154 made 3’s through 20 games last season.

Some highlights from Syracuse pic.twitter.com/pOgbTQSx5A — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 24, 2024

Baseball

Thank you to FSU baseball player @Ferrer1227 and @RisingSpearNIL for visiting DeSoto Trail and sharing your story of Resiliency with our Trailblazers as part of Celebrate Literacy Week. #GoTrailblazers #GoNoles #FLCelebratesLiteracy pic.twitter.com/LfNjo792Pz — David Schubert (@schubertd) January 24, 2024

Softball

FSU softball’s Michaela Edenfield was named to USA Softball’s Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List:

Edenfield continued to display her power in 2023 as she led the team in both home runs (13) and RBI (53). She played in 68 out of the Seminoles’ 69 games in 2023 and made 64 starts mostly at the catcher position. Edenfield was phenomenal in the Women’s College World Series as she hit home runs against Oklahoma State and Tennessee and also recorded a hit in four out of the five games in Oklahoma City to earn a spot on the WCWS All-Tournament Team. The redshirt junior out of Sneads, Fla., shined when it mattered most and came up big in clutch moments throughout the season. 25 out of Edenfields 39 hits in 2023 resulted in a run being scored for the Noles.

The goat himself of @FSUSoccer inspired TEAM 41 today at GATE! Wow fire us up BP pic.twitter.com/dicDiYp0kD — Lonni Alameda (@Coach_Alameda) January 24, 2024

All Sports

Florida State track and field is set for a three-meet weekend, with Sprints headed to Louisville, Distance heading to Boston and Jumps headed to Clemson:

Putting in the work⛳️ pic.twitter.com/t15CI3VwOR — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) January 24, 2024

The Pro Volleyball Federation, a new volleyball league, has plenty of Florida State connections:

Former FSU head indoor volleyball coach Cecile Reynaud will serve as the league’s Vice President of Volleyball Operations, where she will oversee multiple aspects including rules of play, officiating, coach recruitment, International and college relations and other areas. Reynaud spent 26 years as the head coach of indoor volleyball at FSU, posting a record of 635-326, ranking her ninth all-time in NCAA Division I victories at the time of her retirement. She led the Noles to seven conference championships and earned three ACC Coach of the Year honors. After retiring from coaching in 2001, Reynaud has held many national, international, and administrative positions within USA Volleyball, including serving as Board Chair from 2018-2020. FSU beach volleyball Alumna and Tallahassee-native Madison Fitzpatrick will be a member of the official broadcast team for the Orlando Valkyries. Since finishing her outstanding beach volleyball career with the Seminoles, Fitzpatrick has thrived as a freelance reporter, calling indoor and beach volleyball matches on ESPN, the ACC Network, the SEC Network and more. Fitzpatrick played beach volleyball at Florida State from 2018-2022, posting a record of 90-37 and earning All-America second team and CCSA All-Conference first team honors in 2019. She finished her career in poetic fashion at the 2022 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship, teaming with Alaina Chacon to defeat USC’s highly-touted tandem of Megan Kraft and Sammy Slater, 2-1 (14-21, 24-22, 17-15). Joining Fitzpatrick as part of Orlando’s official broadcast team is former FSU student and current ACC Network Extra play-by-play announcer Shawn Davison. He attended FSU from 2011-15 and has been an on-air talent through FSU’s Seminole Productions video unit since 2015. Davison is considered the voice of FSU Volleyball, serving as the play-by-play announcer for the indoor team on several ACC Network Extra broadcasts over the last eight years. He has worked alongside Dr. Reynaud on many broadcasts, and also served as an adjunct professor at FSU specializing in contemporary issues in communication for the last six years.

Celebrating 50 years of existence in 2024 are these classic designs. All or most should be recognizable. Only Grambling State has used the same logo since its inception. Golden indeed. pic.twitter.com/hS7WuKSZQP — College Sports Logos (@college_logos) January 24, 2024

Joe Schlenoff, Florida State University researcher and inventor and a Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Research Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry, is one of three researchers elected for 2024 to the elite American Chemical Society Division of Polymeric Materials: Science and Engineering (ACS PMSE):

Schlenoff is the first FSU faculty member to be granted this honor. Schlenoff, who also holds the Leo Mandelkern Professorship of Polymer Science, joined FSU’s faculty after earning his doctorate and finishing a postdoctoral appointment at the University of Massachusetts in 1987 and 1988, respectively. He leads the Schlenoff Group at FSU, which specializes in polymer and materials science research, and he served as chair of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry from 2007-2011. “I used to make my own fireworks in the garden shed, and this childhood pyromania naturally led to chemistry,” said Schlenoff, who also served as senior editor for the ACS academic journal Langmuir. “In graduate school, plastics that can conduct electricity had just been discovered, and I was drawn to those magical materials. Now, much of my research involves polyelectrolytes.” Most people are familiar with electrolytes, small, charged ions or molecules, such as salt. Polyelectrolytes are long molecules, or polymers, formed by repeating units of these charged molecules. They are water-soluble and found in food, cosmetics, shampoos and water treatment plants, among many other materials. The National Science Foundation has funded Schlenoff’s fundamental research on polyelectrolytes for decades.

Wendy Plant, assistant dean of Florida State University’s Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship, has been named a Justin G. Longenecker Fellow by the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE):