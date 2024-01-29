FSU hires Rick Stockstill as offensive analyst

A familiar face is coming back to Tallahassee to assist the Seminoles in their climb.

Rick Stockstill, a quarterback under Bobby Bowden from 1977-1981, has been hired as the director of scouting for offensive analyst for the Florida State football program.

Help us welcome back FSU Athletics Hall of Famer and veteran coach Rick Stockstill as our director of scouting for offense! : https://t.co/E8k50Etw8r #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/8DIYtpzAau

Stockstill roamed the sidelines as head coach at Middle Tennessee State from 2006-2023, accumulating a career record of 113-111. He was named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year three times. In 2022, Stockstill’s Blue Raiders notably eviscerated the then-25th ranked Miami Hurricanes in Miami. The 45-31 victory was the first time MTSU had ever beaten a top 25 team.

Prior to his time in Murfreesboro, he spent two seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks and 13 seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Stockstill was inducted into the Florida State Hall of Fame in 2019.

Winning on the field, off the field and having a first-class football program from top to bottom is the goal of any university at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics. That is exactly what Middle Tennessee has as a result of the leadership of head coach Rick Stockstill.

After completing his 18th season at the helm of the Blue Raiders in 2023, Stockstill ranks as the fourth-longest tenured coach in the country and third-longest in MT history. With his long tenure have come numerous achievements and accolades, including:

Six-time Coach of the Year (2006 SBC, 2009 co-SBC, 2018 C-USA, 3-time TSWA)

2018 CUSA East Division champions

2006 Sun Belt co-champions

2009 New Orleans Bowl, 2017 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl, 2021 Bahamas Bowl and 2022 Hawai’i Bowl champions

113 wins, third all-time in program history

Ranks 6th nationally in most wins by an active FBS coach all coming at the same school

10 bowl appearances and bowl eligible 12 times

Two NCAA awards for APR success (2011, 2012)

American Football Coaches Asso­­ciation’s 2017 Aca­demic Achieve­ment Award

Back-to-back eight-win seasons in 2012-13 for first time in 21 years

Four straight bowl appearances from 2015-18 for first time in program history

Six of the top eight crowds in Floyd Stadium history, including top three

10 All-Americans, including one Academic All-American

One overall conference player of the year and three defensive players of the year

Produced 47 First Team All-Conference honors

Seven bowl game MVPs

Six NFL Draft picks and a pro bowler

Produced the school’s all-time leader in passing yards, receptions, tackles, sacks and interceptions

2018 recipient of the Grant Teaff “Breaking the Silence” Award

The 2022 campaign was one filled with streaks, but Stockstill’s leadership led Team 108 into postseason play. The Blue Raiders started 3-1 that included the program’s first-ever win over a Top 25 program when it upset No. 25 Miami in Coral Gables. After three tough losses, MTSU won five of its last six including the Hawaii Bowl for back-to-back bowl wins for the first time in school history.

Along with a pandemic, the 2021 season was filled with adversity but Stockstill’s Blue Raiders simply found a way. Faced with using their fourth string quarterback, the Blue Raiders won five of their last seven games including the Bahamas Bowl.

The leader of the Blue Raiders was crowned the 2018 CUSA Coach of the Year and the TSWA Coach of the Year after winning the East Division title and making the C-USA Championship game. MT advanced to the New Orleans Bowl for its school-record fourth straight post season appearance.

Stockstill and the Blue Raiders went to Montgomery, Alabama and took down Arkansas State for the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl championship in 2017, the first time in program history they played in bowl games in three successive seasons. It was also the seventh bowl game for MT under Stockstill’s guidance and second win, joining the 2009 New Orleans Bowl title.

The bowl game victory came after a tough season in which the Raiders were hampered with numerous injuries, including to quarterback Brent Stockstill and wide receiver Richie James. But, Coach Stockstill and his blue-clad men weren’t strangers to pulling a feat while injured. In 2016, the Blue Raiders earned an 8-5 record, their third in five seasons, and berth in the Hawaii Bowl even after the team lost a handful of receivers before the season and Brent Stockstill midway through. They still placed five players on the CUSA First Team and Ty Lee on several Freshman All-American lists.

The first of the four-year bowl streak came in 2015, when MT held a 7-6 record and Popeyes Bahamas Bowl berth. The Blue Raiders had to show a tremendous amount of grit to become bowl eligible, winning all four games in November.

Prior to the three years finishing in bowl games, Stockstill led Middle Tennessee to three straight second-place finishes in the CUSA East Division from 2012-14, including a berth in the Bell Helicopter Armed Forces Bowl in 2013 against Navy. Some regard the 2012 season as his best coaching job after leading the Blue Raiders to the nation’s biggest win improvement from the previous year. They won just two games in 2011, but Stockstill turned the 2012 MT squad around, finishing with an 8-4 record that included an FBS school-record five road wins. They also received votes in the ESPN/USA Today Coaches Poll three straight weeks, another school record, and upset ACC Coastal Division Champion Georgia Tech. Along the way, he produced a Freshman All-American, eight all-conference players and a national offensive player of the week.

The two-win 2011 campaign was preceded by two straight seasons with bowl appearances, the first time MT had ever accomplished that feat. Before falling to Miami (OH) in the 2010 GoDaddy.com Bowl, Stockstill and the Blue Raiders experienced maybe the best season in school history at the Division I-A level in 2009. They won a school FBS-record 10 games and finished ranked 33rd nationally in the ESPN/USA Today Coaches Poll, and Stockstill was named Sun Belt Co-Coach of the Year prior to beating Southern Miss 42-32 in the New Orleans Bowl, MT’s first bowl victory at the FBS level. A total of 11 players earned all-conference honors that year, including Co-Defensive Player of the Year Chris McCoy and quarterback Dwight Dasher, who earned New Orleans Bowl MVP honors and became just the fourth player in NCAA history to pass for more than 2,500 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season.

The 10-win season in 2009 matched the win total for MT in the two years prior, Stockstill’s second and third campaigns as head man of the Raiders. Those followed a big first year for Stockstill, when in 2006 he took his first Middle Tennessee squad to the Motor City Bowl, its first FBS bowl appearance, after being named Co-Sun Belt champions with a 6-1 league record. He was named Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year.

Stockstill’s teams have amassed the top five tackles for loss and quarterback sack totals in school history, and he has produced the conference’s top touchdown scorer three times. Individual players have 159 all-conference honors, 21 all-freshman honorees, three conference player of the year awards, six different national player of the week awards and a league freshman of the year.

Throughout his 18-season tenure, Stockstill has also shown a commitment to academics. The Blue Raiders have registered a Graduation Success Rate of 95 percent the last three years and all scores have ranked in the top five nationally among all FBS schools.

Prior to being named the head man at Middle Tennessee, Stockstil spent 23 years as an assistant coach, where he had the advantage of working alongside some of the greatest minds in college football history, including legendary coaches Lou Holtz, Steve Spurrier, Danny Ford, Tommy Bowden, Ken Hatfield, Larry Little and Tommy West.

He made his way to Murfreesboro after spending the previous two years at South Carolina, where he joined the Gamecock staff in December 2003 and immediately made an impact in recruiting. Stockstill coached the Gamecock tight ends and served as recruiting coordinator in 2005. He was the wide receivers coach in 2004.

In addition to his on-field coaching at Carolina, Stockstill coordinated the signing of a top-20 recruiting class for the Gamecocks in his first season and was recognized as one of the top 25 recruiters in the nation by Rivals.com.

Before joining Holtz’s staff at South Carolina, Stockstill was the offensive coordinator at East Carolina in 2003.

From 1989 to 2002, he was on the coaching staff at Clemson, where he helped lead the Tigers to some of their most proficient offensive performances in school history. He served in a variety of capacities during his tenure, working as recruiting coordinator, wide receivers coach, co-offensive coordinator, passing game coordinator and quarterback’s coach. Stockstill played an integral role in Clemson’s offense, which set more than 100 school records from 1998 to 2002.

Stockstill also has coaching experience at the University of Central Florida (1985-88) and at Bethune-Cookman College (1983-84).

Born Dec. 23, 1957 in Sidney, Ohio, Stockstill grew up in Georgetown, Kentucky, and then moved to Fernandina Beach, Florida, where he was inducted into the Fernandina Beach Hall of Fame in 2006. He was a three-year letterman at Florida State as a quarterback, where he was team captain and earned Honorable Mention All-American honors in 1981 under Coach Bobby Bowden. During his career at FSU, the Seminoles had two top-10 final Associated Press rankings and had wins against powers Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Ohio State and Nebraska. Stockstill, who received his bachelor’s degree from FSU in 1982, made three bowl trips with the Seminoles. He was inducted into the FSU Hall of Fame in 2019.

Stockstill and his wife, the former Sara Fleischman, have a son, Brent, a daughter, Emily, and a granddaughter, Skye.