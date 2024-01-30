“It’s the right time now:” Newest Seminoles talk relationships, transfer portal, and off-season workouts

After a noisy offseason for Florida State Seminoles football, both figuratively and literally (hello construction at Doak Campbell Stadium), Tuesday marked the first of seven days of interviews with the newcomers over the next few weeks.

Twenty-eight incoming freshmen and transfers will take the stand to discuss all things FSU, with wide receiver Malik Benson, defensive back Davonte Brown and offensive lineman Terrance Ferguson meeting with the press today.

Each player discussed their skillset, goals for next season, and how their previous relationships with the coaching staff impacted their decision to come to Tallahassee. Their energy and excitement felt palpable as they discussed the program, as they each mentioned wanting to carry on the legacy of impact players found in the portal. Jalen Brown was expected to meet with the media today but will be rescheduled for a later date. The complete player interviews can be found below.

Wide receiver Malik Benson

Malik Benson on the WR room this year, "I just love to see they are hard working. Just to see we all got things to work on. There are things I cannot do right now, and I try to take their game, and they try to take their game from me." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 30, 2024

Malik Benson on Nick Saban's retirement, "I definitely am just grateful for Coach Saban giving me the opportunity to play for him. I did not expect him to retire, but he is a great coach, and he gave me some gems not just as a football player but in life." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 30, 2024

On his first experience in Tallahassee, Malik Benson said, "I just love the tradition; I just love how everyone on the team has welcomed me with open arms." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 30, 2024

On learning about FSU, Malik Benson said, "When we weren't playing, I watched a lot of Florida State games... I saw how they used Keon and thought they could use me like that, too." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 30, 2024

Malik Benson, on offseason workouts, "Definitely Tour of Duty makes you realize that it is mind over matter. When your mind and body tell you that they want you to quit, you've just got to shut that off. It is definitely challenging, but I see why Florida Statt is what it is." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 30, 2024

Offensive lineman TJ Ferguson

TJ Ferguson on the relationships with the staff: "I definitely say it had a major role in my decision... it might not have been the right time then, but it played a big role, and it's the right time now." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 30, 2024

TJ Ferguson on the O-line: "We just want to be one unit. Whoever is on the field at the time is going to give everything they got. We just want to be the best offensive line in the country."



Says he can play any position along the interior guard or center. — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 30, 2024

TJ Ferguson on Coach Saban's retirement and the ensuing coaching search, "Coach Norvell's message to me was I'm here. With Saban, it was surprising, but it's respected." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 30, 2024

TJ Ferguson on the type of players from Alabama coming to FSU, "The guys that are here from Alabama, everyone here is great on and off the field. That is a big thing about Florida State being great off the field." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 30, 2024

TJ Ferguson on what it's like to play for Alabama, "9/10 out of the practices are harder than the game at Alabama...no matter who you see on T.V., nobody won every rep at practice, so it's just iron sharpens iron." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 30, 2024

TJ Ferguson on the Florida State scheme, "The way that they run counter here is amazing. I've never seen counter hit so many times watching film, so I'm excited for that." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 30, 2024

TJ Ferguson on how Alex Atkins conducts himself, "That's respected because that's him. Whatever he gives you when you're being recruited is what he'll give you when you're here. You can respect him as a man." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 30, 2024

Defensive back Davonte Brown

Davonte Brown, on his transfer portal process, "I kind of knew what I wanted to do when I got into the portal. It wasn't really a hard decision. I had already built some relationships up here, so it was an easy decision." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 30, 2024

Davonte Brown said Coach Surtain has not told him where he is playing next year. He mentioned that he will be playing "DB for Florida State" and is willing to do whatever takes CB, S, or inside. Brown said he wants to show off his "versatility." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 30, 2024

Davonte Brown on Doak Cambell's atmosphere, "The environment last year was crazy. Just the chant the whole game. I already know this year, coming out having the garnet and gold on is going to be a different feeling. — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 30, 2024

Davonte Brown, on his best asset, said, "I feel like I can cover guys, just being sticky on receivers. Wherever that is, I'm not stuck to playing one position, just my cover skills (are my strength)." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) January 30, 2024