“It’s the right time now:” Newest Seminoles talk relationships, transfer portal, and off-season workouts

Malik Benson, Davonte Brown, and Terrance Ferguson take the stand for the first time

By Jordan_Silversmith
/ new
FSU Sports

After a noisy offseason for Florida State Seminoles football, both figuratively and literally (hello construction at Doak Campbell Stadium), Tuesday marked the first of seven days of interviews with the newcomers over the next few weeks.

Twenty-eight incoming freshmen and transfers will take the stand to discuss all things FSU, with wide receiver Malik Benson, defensive back Davonte Brown and offensive lineman Terrance Ferguson meeting with the press today.

Each player discussed their skillset, goals for next season, and how their previous relationships with the coaching staff impacted their decision to come to Tallahassee. Their energy and excitement felt palpable as they discussed the program, as they each mentioned wanting to carry on the legacy of impact players found in the portal. Jalen Brown was expected to meet with the media today but will be rescheduled for a later date. The complete player interviews can be found below.

Wide receiver Malik Benson

Offensive lineman TJ Ferguson

Defensive back Davonte Brown

