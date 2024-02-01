 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: Seminoles standing out at Senior Bowl

Johnny Wilson is looking to make some money in Mobile

By Perry Kostidakis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 31 Reese’s Senior Bowl Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Recruiting

2025 four-star offensive tackle Owen Strebig announced his commitment date yesterday, with the Waukesha, Wisconsin product set to make his decision on Thursday, February 8. The 6-foot-8, 295-pound prospect will choose between the Florida State Seminoles, Wisconsin Badgers, Miami Hurricanes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and USC Trojans — he’s considered a Notre Dame lean.

Keep up to date on all things Florida State recruiting inside Tomahawk Nation’s official FSU football recruiting thread:

Class of 2025 Commitments

QB 4-star Tramell Jones Jr.

LB 4-star Ethan Pritchard

OL 5-star Solomon Thomas

DL 4-star Javion Hilson

Football

When Florida State faces off against Boston College on Labor Day this season, it’ll be against somebody other than Jeff Hafley, who is leaving the Eagle to become the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator.

From our SB Nation sister site, BC Interruption:

Hafley had high expectations coming into BC after serving as co-defensive coordinator for an Ohio State team that made the CFP in 2019. BC football was in a state of mediocrity under previous head coach Steve Addazio, frequently making bowls but never winning more than seven games in a season. Hafley was expected to elevate the program to a greater level, but instead largely maintained the status quo. His teams never achieved more than 6 regular season wins and the whole season bottomed out in 2022 with a 3-9 record. They improved to 7-6 in 2023 with a Fenway Bowl win, but that record came against the easiest strength-of-schedule in the Power 5.

Overall, Jeff Hafley had a 22-26 record at Boston College and a 12-22 record in the ACC.

Another day of practice at the Reese’s Senior Bowl saw wide receiver Johnny Wilson once again making a name for himself, with defensive lineman Braden Fiske also getting some head turns:

The 2024 edition of the game is set to take place this Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, with the game set to be televised on NFL Network.

Florida State football placed a school-record 26 student-athletes on the All-ACC Academic Football Team:

Led by three-time honoree Ryan Fitzgerald, FSU was one of five schools in the conference with at least 25 selections. Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests for the season.

Fitzgerald, a junior working toward his Master’s in accounting, is the ninth Seminole to earn at least three All-ACC Academic honors. Brian Courtney, Preston Daniel, Ja’Khi Douglas, Joshua Farmer, Kevin Knowles II and James Rosenberry Jr. were all honored for the second time in their careers.

Tatum Bethune, Florida State, LB, Social Science

Joshua Burrell, Florida State, WR, Sport Management

Keon Coleman, Florida State, WR, Social Science

AJ Cottrill, Florida State, LB, Management

Brian Courtney**, Florida State, TE, Finance

Justin Cryer, Florida State, LB, Sport Management

Fentrell Cypress II, Florida State, DB, Social Science

Preston Daniel**, Florida State, TE, MBA

Ja’Khi Douglas**, Florida State, WR, Sport Management

Bryson Estes, Florida State, OL, Social Science

Joshua Farmer**, Florida State, DL, Social Science

Ryan Fitzgerald***, Florida State, K, Master’s in Accounting

Omar Graham Jr., Florida State, LB, Social Science

Bless Harris, Florida State, OL, Master’s in Athletic Coaching

Donny Hiebert, Florida State, DB, Finance

Destyn Hill, Florida State, WR, Management

Keiondre Jones, Florida State, OL, Social Science

Kevin Knowles II**, Florida State, DB, Social Science

Fabien Lovett Sr., Florida State, DL, Sociology

Blake Nichelson, Florida State, LB, Social Science

James Rosenberry Jr.**, Florida State, LB, MBA

Robert Scott Jr., Florida State, OL, Social Science

Thomas Shrader, Florida State, OL, Finance

Maurice Smith, Florida State, OL, Sociology

Jackson West, Florida State, TE, Sport Management

Hykeem Williams, Florida State, WR, Pre-Criminology

** - two-time honoree

*** - three-time honoree

Basketball

Baseball

Some lofty praise for Florida State from D1Baseball:

Softball

Florida State softball will make 12 television appearances throughout the season on the ESPN family of networks — since 2022, FSU has played 48 games on national television and holds a 43-5 record in those games:

FSU will appear on the ESPN Networks four times in four days at the Shriner Childrens Clearwater Invitational on Feb. 15-18. FSU will play No. 3 Stanford and No. 8 UCLA on ESPNU before battling No. 6 Georgia on ESPN2 on Feb. 17. FSU will round out the invitational with a primetime game against No. 2 Tennessee on ESPN at 8 p.m.

The ACC Network broadcast two huge games at JoAnne Graf Field as the Noles will take on No. 14 Alabama on Mar. 13 at 7 p.m. and No. 5 Texas on Mar. 20 at 8 p.m.

The Noles’ midweek games against McNeese on Apr. 2 and Apr. 3 will both air on ACC Network at 8 p.m.. The Seminoles will appear on TV two more times in the month of April when they face Notre Dame (ACC Network) on Apr. 14 and North Carolina (ESPNU) on Apr. 27. FSU will round out their TV schedule with ACC Network airing the rivalry game against Florida on May 1 at JoAnne Graf Field. The ACC Network and ESPN will also broadcast the ACC Tournament in its entirety from May 8-11.

All of FSU’s home games and road ACC games can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

All Sports

Florida State women’s golf is set to start the spring season at the Collegiate Invitational at the Guadalajara Country Club this week:

The starting five for the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara includes three All-Americans (Charlotte Heath, Mirabel Ting, and Lottie Woad), an incredibly experienced senior (Alice Hodge), and a junior (Kaylah Williams) who has appeared in 15 matches during her Florida State career.

Woad (a two-time All-American and National Freshman of the Year in 2023) and Heath (a four-time All-American) are joined by Ting (an All-American as a freshman at Augusta University in 2023) to create one of the top golf trios in the nation. The three exceptional golfers have a cumulative stroke average of 71.53 strokes in 152 rounds during 52 combined career events. Woad and Heath are the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked golfers in Florida State history, with career stroke averages of 70.68 and 71.91, respectively. Ting earned a 71.56 stroke average as a freshman in six events and 16 rounds as she earned All-American Second-Team honors by the WGCA.

