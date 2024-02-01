Noles News: Seminoles standing out at Senior Bowl

Recruiting

2025 four-star offensive tackle Owen Strebig announced his commitment date yesterday, with the Waukesha, Wisconsin product set to make his decision on Thursday, February 8. The 6-foot-8, 295-pound prospect will choose between the Florida State Seminoles, Wisconsin Badgers, Miami Hurricanes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and USC Trojans — he’s considered a Notre Dame lean.

I am so unbelievably blessed and fortunate to be in this position. I will be announcing my commitment February 8th. pic.twitter.com/CY2EJVRIul — Owen Strebig (@OwenStrebig) January 31, 2024

Class of 2025 Commitments

QB 4-star Tramell Jones Jr.

LB 4-star Ethan Pritchard

OL 5-star Solomon Thomas

DL 4-star Javion Hilson

Football

When Florida State faces off against Boston College on Labor Day this season, it’ll be against somebody other than Jeff Hafley, who is leaving the Eagle to become the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator.

From our SB Nation sister site, BC Interruption:

Hafley had high expectations coming into BC after serving as co-defensive coordinator for an Ohio State team that made the CFP in 2019. BC football was in a state of mediocrity under previous head coach Steve Addazio, frequently making bowls but never winning more than seven games in a season. Hafley was expected to elevate the program to a greater level, but instead largely maintained the status quo. His teams never achieved more than 6 regular season wins and the whole season bottomed out in 2022 with a 3-9 record. They improved to 7-6 in 2023 with a Fenway Bowl win, but that record came against the easiest strength-of-schedule in the Power 5. Overall, Jeff Hafley had a 22-26 record at Boston College and a 12-22 record in the ACC.

Another day of practice at the Reese’s Senior Bowl saw wide receiver Johnny Wilson once again making a name for himself, with defensive lineman Braden Fiske also getting some head turns:

FSU WR Johnny Wilson gets past Georgia safety Javon Bullard and then secures the catch. Wilson's hands are exceptional, he's been catching everything. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/lY5EDYRR6E — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) January 31, 2024

FSU’s Johnny Wilson’s huge frame is helping him get open at the Senior Bowl. The former Seminole is the biggest wideout in Mobile may lack shiftiness and speed but makes up for it with plays like this. #FloridaState #FSU #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/d4Ppk5Ossc — Inside The Hashes (@InsideHashes) January 31, 2024

FSU WR Johnny Wilson with a catch against Auburn safety Jaylin Simpson #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/3B9LRZ2cfv — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) January 31, 2024

FSU DT Braden Fiske draws the hold against Miami OL Javion Cohen #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/FjvDs5nqa2 — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) January 31, 2024

FSU DL Braden Fiske vs Miami OL Javion Cohen #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/GQjosmWMl3 — Jacob Lintner (@lintnermedia) January 31, 2024

Great interview with Jaheim Bell. Got to talk about this special group of guys at FSU and their amazing run in 2023. @dba_bell @seniorbowl #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/UVxgbUN3jl — Jacob Lintner (@lintnermedia) January 31, 2024

The biggest WR in Mobile FSU Johnny Wilson vs one of the smallest corners. Andru Phillips does a great job staying in stride and in position with Wilson.



He has some dawg to him! #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/QFDmyeGyeD — Steph Sanchez (@Steph49K) February 1, 2024

Bo Nix struggled and Johnny Wilson shined on Day 2 of the #SeniorBowl per @Marcus_Mosher https://t.co/kKxoeXxu10 pic.twitter.com/fx901Z0MJg — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 31, 2024

American team practice just wrapped up. Standouts...



WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

WR Johnny Wilson, Florida St

LB Jackson Sirmon, Cal

DT T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

IOL Christian Haynes, UConn

DL Darius Robinson, Mizzou

QB Carter Bradley, S. Alabama

DL Braden Fiske, Florida St — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) January 31, 2024

FSU WR Johnny Wilson should not be able to move like that pic.twitter.com/9O1cudC1nx — JT Ruhnke (@jt_ruhnke) January 31, 2024

Had a great interview with Braden Fiske.



Fiske on transferring to FSU to play under coach Norvell “He was the reason why I went”#SeniorBowl #FSU @bradenfiske55 pic.twitter.com/BVtk5RZ3Bo — Jacob Lintner (@lintnermedia) February 1, 2024

FSU WR Johnny Wilson was cooking in one-on-ones today #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/1pTzKY6OG9 — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) January 31, 2024

FSU IDL Braden Fiske is stupid explosive — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) January 31, 2024

The 2024 edition of the game is set to take place this Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, with the game set to be televised on NFL Network.

Florida State football placed a school-record 26 student-athletes on the All-ACC Academic Football Team:

Led by three-time honoree Ryan Fitzgerald, FSU was one of five schools in the conference with at least 25 selections. Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests for the season. Fitzgerald, a junior working toward his Master’s in accounting, is the ninth Seminole to earn at least three All-ACC Academic honors. Brian Courtney, Preston Daniel, Ja’Khi Douglas, Joshua Farmer, Kevin Knowles II and James Rosenberry Jr. were all honored for the second time in their careers. Tatum Bethune, Florida State, LB, Social Science Joshua Burrell, Florida State, WR, Sport Management Keon Coleman, Florida State, WR, Social Science AJ Cottrill, Florida State, LB, Management Brian Courtney**, Florida State, TE, Finance Justin Cryer, Florida State, LB, Sport Management Fentrell Cypress II, Florida State, DB, Social Science Preston Daniel**, Florida State, TE, MBA Ja’Khi Douglas**, Florida State, WR, Sport Management Bryson Estes, Florida State, OL, Social Science Joshua Farmer**, Florida State, DL, Social Science Ryan Fitzgerald***, Florida State, K, Master’s in Accounting Omar Graham Jr., Florida State, LB, Social Science Bless Harris, Florida State, OL, Master’s in Athletic Coaching Donny Hiebert, Florida State, DB, Finance Destyn Hill, Florida State, WR, Management Keiondre Jones, Florida State, OL, Social Science Kevin Knowles II**, Florida State, DB, Social Science Fabien Lovett Sr., Florida State, DL, Sociology Blake Nichelson, Florida State, LB, Social Science James Rosenberry Jr.**, Florida State, LB, MBA Robert Scott Jr., Florida State, OL, Social Science Thomas Shrader, Florida State, OL, Finance Maurice Smith, Florida State, OL, Sociology Jackson West, Florida State, TE, Sport Management Hykeem Williams, Florida State, WR, Pre-Criminology ** - two-time honoree *** - three-time honoree

A program-record 25 all-conference honorees on the field and now a program-record 26 academic all-conference honorees for a team that won its first 13 games and the ACC championship



Congratulations to @tatumx15, @keoncoleman6, @FentrellC4, @colaboy_j5, @ryan_fitz88 &… https://t.co/J1iyK1FSO6 — Derek Satterfield (@dsatt_) January 31, 2024

Basketball

Start your Sunday with some rivalry action ⚔️



️ https://t.co/vQIYMlb3lw

ℹ️ National Girls and Women in Sports Day#NoleFAM | @TruistNews pic.twitter.com/o4HwkcDQF3 — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 31, 2024

Spending our bye week in the community! Thank you to our friends at @SecondHarvestBB #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/2JnmTUCUSg — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) January 31, 2024

Baseball

Some lofty praise for Florida State from D1Baseball:

"This team has the talent to climb into the regional hosting discussion and make a real postseason run if the pitching and defense come together as hoped."



Read more on @FSUBaseball in @theacc Season Preview ⤵️



https://t.co/yNniqS1Vka pic.twitter.com/ZRapTaHpri — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) January 31, 2024

Softball

Florida State softball will make 12 television appearances throughout the season on the ESPN family of networks — since 2022, FSU has played 48 games on national television and holds a 43-5 record in those games:

FSU will appear on the ESPN Networks four times in four days at the Shriner Childrens Clearwater Invitational on Feb. 15-18. FSU will play No. 3 Stanford and No. 8 UCLA on ESPNU before battling No. 6 Georgia on ESPN2 on Feb. 17. FSU will round out the invitational with a primetime game against No. 2 Tennessee on ESPN at 8 p.m. The ACC Network broadcast two huge games at JoAnne Graf Field as the Noles will take on No. 14 Alabama on Mar. 13 at 7 p.m. and No. 5 Texas on Mar. 20 at 8 p.m. The Noles’ midweek games against McNeese on Apr. 2 and Apr. 3 will both air on ACC Network at 8 p.m.. The Seminoles will appear on TV two more times in the month of April when they face Notre Dame (ACC Network) on Apr. 14 and North Carolina (ESPNU) on Apr. 27. FSU will round out their TV schedule with ACC Network airing the rivalry game against Florida on May 1 at JoAnne Graf Field. The ACC Network and ESPN will also broadcast the ACC Tournament in its entirety from May 8-11. All of FSU’s home games and road ACC games can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

TICKETS GO ON SALE TOMORROW



All single game tickets for our February home games go on sale tomorrow at 9 a.m. on https://t.co/GSymLQmDOz #AllIn4ONE pic.twitter.com/ZMsUR8vtan — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 31, 2024

All Sports

Florida State women’s golf is set to start the spring season at the Collegiate Invitational at the Guadalajara Country Club this week: