“I want to win a national championship:” Day two of newcomer interviews discuss aspirations, positional versatility, and Tour of Duty

On Tuesday, four newcomers with different backgrounds and journeys met with the Florida State media for the first time. They each cycled back to the same idea.

“I want to win a national championship.”

Each player understood the expectations of continuing their playing career at FSU and what needed to be done to reach those aspirations.

BJ Gibson opened the day and discussed the loyalty he displayed in his recruitment after not taking another visit after committing to the Seminoles in April.

“Florida State was the most on me. That relationship with Coach Dugans and Coach Norvell.”

Following the early enrollee, redshirt freshman Jalen Brown, fresh off purchasing a new car, according to his Instagram, mentioned the impact that the great LSU WRs had on his game.

“I took a lot from Malik and Brian. Malik helped with my route running. Brian helped me high-pointing the ball. Just little tweaks that helped me with my game.”

After Jalen Brown finished up, the first of two defensive linemen met with the media. Grady Kelly's opening statements about his journey to Tallahassee exuded leadership and confidence.

“Coming out of high school, a lot of people have expectations of where they are going. I got blessed to go play at CSU. My development up there prepared me and got me bigger, stronger, faster...Getting up here now, I’m excited.”

Tomiwa Durojaiye rounded out the day and made it explicitly clear he would play defensive end in the upcoming season.

“I’ll probably be playing defensive end, so Coach JP will be my primary coach. But, I will be working with Coach Odell...those two can set me up for things that I couldn’t even imagine.”

The complete availabilities can be seen below.

WR BJ Gibson

BJ Gibson, on enrolling early, said, "That was a very difficult process to make. It was around December when I really honed in on one decision. I was hearing both the baseball side and the football side, but it was really late December." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 1, 2024

Starting us off today, BJ Gibson says, "As a freshman, I'm just trying to fight for reps."



Says he never wavered because "Florida State was the most on me. That relationship with Coach Dugans and Coach Norvell." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 1, 2024

BJ Gibson on who has taken him under his wing, "Ja'Khi Douglas. He was my recruitment host. We've built a relationship ever since then." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 1, 2024

On his physical goals, BJ Gibson said, "They kind of gave me a choice because my weight was pretty good when I got here at 193. I think pound-wise I'm good, but I'm still trying to pack on more muscle." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 1, 2024

WR Jalen Brown

Jalen Brown on Coach Norvell and Coach Dugans, "They were always in contact in my recruitment. Phone calls every week, check-ups. It was always more than just football when I came to Florida State. It was me as a person and having with the coaching staff." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 1, 2024

Jalen Brown on his skill set, "Everyone knows I'm a really fast player, but I'm really versatile...I can take the top off the defense, I can take the short pass into a long gain. Big play ability." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 1, 2024

Based on what he took from the great LSU WRs, Jalen Brown said, "I took a lot from Malik and Brian. Malik helped with my route running. Brian helped me high-pointing the ball. Just little tweaks that helped me with my game." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 1, 2024

Jalen Brown on offseason workouts, "Tour of Duty is not for the week...It really separates the boys from the men." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 1, 2024

Jalen Brown continued to talk about his transfer portal recruitment: " My family and I felt I didn't have to visit Florida State because, during my recruitment, I was basically in Tallahassee every weekend. I didn't take any visits coming out of the transfer portal." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 1, 2024

DL Grady Kelly

On his development, Grady Kelly said, "Coming out of high school, a lot of people have expectations of where they are going. I got blessed to go play at CSU. My development up there prepared me and got me bigger, stronger, faster...Getting up here now, I'm excited." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 1, 2024

Grady Kelly on Tour of Duty, "That's a beast of a workout, definitely. I've had tough workouts in college football, but that's up there with some of the hardest workouts I've ever done. It lives up to the hype." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 1, 2024

On his physical goals, Grady Kelly said, "The coaches and I saw eye-to-eye on where I wanted my body to be, which is a little bit more weight with clean muscle...there's a level of power and size put on, but also that quick twitch." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 1, 2024

Grady Kelly on the D-line: "They seem like a great group of dudes that just love working. You walk off the field against a guy that might take your spot, and it's laughing, hanging out. I was talking to Josh, and he said the defensive line gets together every weekend." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 1, 2024

Grady Kelly pushed back on transfer portal narratives, "A lot of people just transfer because they want a better opportunity, a better shot. A lot of people want to go closer to home. I think it's pretty cool, and I'm very happy with my decision." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 1, 2024

DL Tomiwa Durojaiye

Tomiwa Durojaiye on his motivation to play football, "The only sport I played against my peers I could be purely dominant in was football...Football for me, the love is still growing, but I'm making relationships I never thought I would have." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 1, 2024

Tomiwa Durojaiye, in his position, said, "I'll probably be playing defensive end, so Coach JP will be my primary coach. But, I will be working with Coach Odell...those two can set me up for things that I couldn't even imagine." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 1, 2024

Tomiwa Durojaiye says that the expectation coming into the program would be to play defensive end. Says he wanted to "lean out and put on more muscle mass while dropping weight" but still will take pride in playing alongside the interior. — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 1, 2024

Tomiwa Durojaiye sounds like he can fit into the FSU defensive system. "I like defense more than offense. I like being the hitter more than getting hit...It's always been me to believe in myself and have confidence." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 1, 2024