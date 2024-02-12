Noles News: 2024 FSU football season “just” 194 days away

Recruiting

FSU summer Camp Dates pic.twitter.com/a0X17H9ukM — RyanBartow (@RyanBartow) February 9, 2024

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2025: Commitments

QB 4-star Tramell Jones Jr.

LB 4-star Ethan Pritchard

OL 5-star Solomon Thomas

DL 4-star Javion Hilson

Football

We’re inching closer and closer to the start of spring football — and by extension, the 2024 football season, which is now “just” 194 days away:

In case you missed it in the excitement of the weekend — Friday saw another crop of newcomer interviews, this time a solely freshman selection featuring Timir Hickman-Collins, Landen Thomas, and Luke Kromenhoek:

"I always wanted to be a leader. My parents always taught me to be a leader, and I felt like at quarterback you have to be the biggest leader on the field and off." @LukeKromenhoek



: https://t.co/1xnlWCdcE5#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/PotPT8Mzz6 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 9, 2024

A major congratulations to Derrick Nnadi, who became just the second former FSU player to earn three Super Bowl rings, trailing only JT Thomas’ four Super Bowl victories — the eighth straight year at least one Seminole was on the winning team and 32nd all-time:

The Braden Fiske/Jared Verse twist has got to be one of Dante's circles of hell. — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) February 9, 2024

Versatility for FSU EDGE Jared Verse doesn't just apply to his ability to rush from either side & from a 2 or 3 pt. stance.



He wins in different ways, too. His bag is DEEP.



See the post below for the full Daily Draft episode@PackADayPodcast @PackerReport66 @BadgerStateBeer https://t.co/Nm1gJpRJ2F pic.twitter.com/1Sahz7tMXc — Ross Uglem (@RossUglem) February 8, 2024

Almost 2 years of growth headed off to @locksoflove today. pic.twitter.com/DIrABjMu7F — Coach Storms (@coachstorms) February 9, 2024

Basketball

Parallel themes this week for Florida State basketball, with both men and women playing enough to pull off a win but falling short after being unable to make a play at the end — first, the men’s team showed

From Matt Minnick:

Florida State is just a couple of consistent three point shooters away from being a really solid club. The team absolutely carved up Tony Bennett’s packline D in the first half, but when you’re constantly getting outscored by 15+ points from the three point line it’s mighty hard to win in modern basketball. In this one, UVA outscored FSU by 24 points from deep. I don’t know what Chandler Jackson did to get in the dog house for two games, but wow was it nice to have him back in this one. He’s quietly put together a pretty nice 2024 (when he’s been able to play). Hopefully he starts to be more consistent off the court because he could be a candidate for a breakout campaign in 2024-25. Jamir Watkins would have been absolutely sensational on the FSU teams circa 2018 and 2019. Sheesh, that would have been fun. As it is, I’m betting some NBA team will be getting a nice contributor in the second round. At this point in the season, Florida State is running out of chances to build an NCAA Tournament resume. Lazy efforts in losses to Lipscomb, SMU, USF, and Louisville are really haunting them right now. The ‘Noles are a top 45 team since January 1st, but being a top 45 team isn’t the same as having a top 45 resume. The most realistic path to an NCAA Tournament bid is probably winning enough of their remaining games to secure a double-bye in the ACC Tournament and then using their depth to win three straight games.

From Prince Akeem Joeffer:

Florida State played pretty well all things considered but the Noles were deficient in a couple of areas that cost them the game. The first was the 24 turnovers to only 11 for ND. The second was the 20 offensive rebounds allowed that led to an 18-4 second chance points advantage for the Irish. The rebounds are more understandable. No team is perfect. Every team has flaws. For FSU one of the main flaws is that the Noles are a small team. They are going to give up rebounds at times. The turnovers can’t happen however. The Seminoles have to take better care of the ball to beat the really good teams. Yet, they almost won today anyway. That shows how close this team is when they have even a decent shooting day. Regarding the resume, FSU is still in fine shape for an NCAA Tournament bid. The Noles aren’t even that close to the bubble. FSU would probably be a seven or an eight seed if the season ended today. Nevertheless, if the Seminoles want a top four ACC Tournament seed (and they do) the Louisville game on February 29th looks like a must win. However, the Noles must avoid any upsets before then and that starts with the next game.

Baseball

A sobering but beautiful ceremony for Florida State legend Mike Martin this Saturday:

My friend and former @FSUBaseball player Tyler Chambliss captured this yesterday. One more time for 11. pic.twitter.com/Vgtt7TcHvO — Greg Tish WVFT Real Talk 93.3 (@Greg_Tish) February 11, 2024

Loved seeing so many Seminole alumni come out to celebrate Coach Martin yesterday!#Forever11 pic.twitter.com/R8EFsyG6W4 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 11, 2024

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Martin family today❤️



To honor 11, FSU will be sporting these helmet stickers throughout the season #Forever11 pic.twitter.com/PvWNiiNryy — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 10, 2024

Behind the Mic Episode 120 guests include:@aaronfitt on the legacy of Mike Martin, Sr and his thoughts on @FSUBaseball



Dejaz DeFrand from @FSU_Track on her success into her Sophomore season



Apple: https://t.co/nVCALNcvey



Spotify: https://t.co/S8MEYnVy7N — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) February 9, 2024

Softball

FSU softball made its return last week, starting off slowly in a tight loss to Charlotte to kick off the season but then winning three straight games to close out the JoAnn Graff Classic.

All Sports

No. 22 Florida State men’s tennis defeated Oklahoma 5-2 on Sunday, marking the Seminoles’ third straight win over opponents in the ITA Preseason Top 25:

The doubles round came down to the wire as Azariah Rusher and Alex Bulte dropped their match 6-1 before the newly named top-40 pair of Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif handled the nation’s 40th-ranked doubles duo with a 6-3 win. All hopes lied on Court 2 with Loris Pourroy and Youcef Rihane who were down early but rattled off a few games to tie the score at 4-4. Two dominant games followed and for the third straight match, the doubles point belonged to the Seminoles. Jamie Connel lost the first set 6-4 but quickly strung together an impressive second set and swept the final frame indoors with ease. The 90th-ranked player pulled off another come-from-behind victory to put Florida State within clinching distance. Bulte had suffered a crushing tiebreaker loss in the second set but stormed back with a vengeance and claimed the winning point in the fiery 6-1 set for his fourth straight victory. Cornut-Chaunvinc continued his incredible start to the season as he split the first two sets but, like the rest of the team, executed precise play in the third set. The No. 8 player in the nation took the final frame 6-1 and claimed his seventh win of the season. Dous-Karpenschif dropped his third set for the final margin.

No. 12/NR Florida State indoor track and field teams concluded their final regular season weekend on Saturday:

Jeremiah Davis was the runner-up in the men’s triple jump at the Tiger Paw Invitational on Saturday in Clemson, South Carolina, securing a personal best of 16.69m. His mark leads the ACC and ranks third nationally. Davis moves up to third in FSU history from fourth. Andrew Hammel earned a new personal best of 14:16.02 in the men’s open 5,000 at the David Hemery Invitational in Boston. Anothony Herra earned a new personal best in the 800 at 1:53.76, while Patrick Donelly contributed his career best in the 3,000, finishing with a time of 8:07.03. David Mullarkey ran his best time in the 5,000 at 13:28.23, establishing the third-fastest time in FSU school history. Kidus Misgina followed Mullarkey with a new personal best at 13:44.68, earning the fifth-fastest time in FSU school history.

.



Jeremiah Davis earned a new facility record and season best (8.20m) in the long jump for a first place finish at the Tiger Paw Invite!



His mark currently stands first in the ACC and second in the nation.#NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ZbsWE1xDR1 — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) February 9, 2024

Florida State women’s tennis (4-2) swept both UAB (1-6) 7-0 and Georgia State (1-5) 4-0 at the Scott Speicher Tennis Center on Saturday:

The Seminoles did not lose a single set and won a combined 24 sets in singles and doubles. In the first match, Florida State secured the doubles point with a win at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles. The team would go on to win every singles match. The Seminoles repeated their success in the second match as they won at No. 3 and No. 1 doubles to take the early 1-0 lead. Florida State clinched the match with wins at No. 3, No. 2, and No. 4 singles.

No. 12 FSU men’s golf finished seventh at the Amer Ari Invitational and shooting 47-under (273-280-264) overall:

The Seminoles had a strong final round where they shot 24-under, the lowest final round of any team in the field. The effort was punctuated by senior Frederik Kjettrup’s career-low 62 on Saturday, which also tied for the lowest score at the tournament. Kjettrup’s previous career low was 64 in three different tournaments. North Carolina won the tournament after shooting 68-under, followed by Arizona State (-63), Auburn (-58), Texas Tech (-57) and Washington (-57).

No.16/RV Florida State swimming and diving wrapped up competition at the Auburn Invitational, with the 16th-ranked men’s team picking up three individual wins:

Peter Varjas took home gold in the 100 free (42.43), while Jack Rowell was the winner in the 1650 free, touching with a time of 15:33.21. FSU swept platform, led by David Vargas in first at 389.05. Jesco Helling followed in second (383.00) and Darwin Nolasco (365.50) was third. All three Noles turned in personal best scores. Isabel Gregersen also turned in her personal best score on the women’s platform, scoring 302.90 for the victory.

A wild week Cristobal Del Solar will never forget pic.twitter.com/laNbe3qQh3 — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) February 11, 2024