Newcomer interviews: New FSU players reflect on personal journeys, coaching staff connections, and more

Richie Leonard never imagined playing in Tallahassee.

However, this off-season, the four-year member of the Florida Gators traded in his orange and blue for garnet and gold to maximize his final year of eligibility.

“Just always having a lot of respect for those guys. The discipline that they had as a team...I knew entering the portal it would be a viable option for me.”

His new teammate, Camdon Frier, never could have imagined playing anywhere else. His father, Matt, was team captain of the ‘93 team, and his uncle won a national championship with the ‘Noles six years later. Frier committed almost two years before national signing day in January of 2022 and talked about his recruitment process.

“I came a Florida State fan out of the womb. It’s always had a special place in my heart. I went through my recruitment process; Coach Norvell Coach Dugans jumped on me first and made me feel wanted...My dad had a little factor, but it’s mostly Coach Norvell.”

Like Leonard, RB Roydell Williams played in the SEC last season but took motivation from former FSU running back Trey Benson.

“Just watching his tape, that guy was a monster. His playing style he’s a hard runner, physical, fast...I saw a little of myself when I watched his tape.”

Finally, Lawayne McCoy wrapped up the day and discussed idolizing Dalvin Cook, who also attended Miami Central.

“I used to always watch his highlights. He’s a Miami native, so watching his highlights motivated me to come to Florida State.”

The full media availability can be seen below.

