Noles News: 12 FSU football players invited to NFL Combine

Recruiting

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2025: Commitments

QB 4-star Tramell Jones Jr.

LB 4-star Ethan Pritchard

OL 5-star Solomon Thomas

DL 4-star Javion Hilson

Football

Invites for the 2024 NFL Combine were announced on Tuesday, with 12 Florida State Seminoles looking to boost their NFL Draft stock during the Feb. 26 through March 4 showcase:

Quarterback Jordan Travis

Running back Trey Benson

Wide receiver Keon Coleman

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson

Tight end Jaheim Bell

Defensive lineman Braden Fiske

Defensive lineman Fabien Lovett Sr.

Defensive lineman Jared Verse

Linebacker Tatum Bethune

Linebacker Kalen DeLoach

Defensive back Renardo Green

FSU has the third-most players invited to the combine — Michigan has 18 and Washington has 13, while the Seminoles are ahead of Texas (11), Georgia (11), Alabama (10) and Penn State (10).

@coreyfuller4 @FSUFootball Coach Fuller still call and check on me til this day ! It’s Bigger than just Football ! Coach Most definitely a real 1 ❤️ — jammie robinson (@JayRob_7) February 13, 2024

THANK YOU to all of you that bought shirts this season and thank you to @noletara for making this possible. Your support made it possible to fund 2 scholarships for FSU students through @FoldsofHonor pic.twitter.com/Q2V65OnAvt — Coach Storms (@coachstorms) February 13, 2024

Appreciate @Coach_Norvell for giving a guest lecture in MAN 4143 in the @FSUBiz College of Business today. Can’t say enough about this gentleman and what he brings to all students at @FloridaState A grateful bunch of SEMINOLES. pic.twitter.com/1Z6IwJXmJX — Mark Zeigler (@fsuzeigler) February 13, 2024

Check out the first episode of this spring’s series “Behind the Visor” hosted by ⁦@DmitriEmmanuel⁩ featuring ⁦@RocboyReese⁩ FSU Players Talks Playoff Snub, Unforgettable 2023 Season & Expectations for 2024 https://t.co/ULptuPqqcH — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) February 13, 2024

Basketball

Another day, another “they were pretty close, though!” loss for Florida State men’s basketball, who dropped a road matchup to the Virginia Tech Hokies to continue a February to forget.

From Jordan Silversmith:

Once again, Jamir Watkins felt like the only option for consistent offense. He finished the game with only nine shots but went 3-3 from deep and 9-11 to finish with 26 points. His one downfall continues to be his foul trouble, as he fouled out of tonight’s contest, but this skid cannot be put on his shoulders. For the second game in a row, FSU did not guard the perimeter well at all. What seemed to be a blip in the Seminole armor has now become an obvious weakness. Virginia Tech shot 11-23 from deep and always seemed to knock one down when they needed it most. FSU did drain more triples than they did against Virginia, but this consistently getting dominated at the three-point line has resulted in close losses. Florida State, after once winning five straight games to start ACC play, has lost 5 of its last 7 and is sinking like a stone in the standings. With a pedestrian 7-6 record in conference, they are now jumbled with the other mediocre ACC teams, and the possibility of a double-bye feels like a fleeting memory. These last few games have all followed the same script where the ‘Noles keep it close but commit too many fouls and do not have enough shooters to put them over the line.

FSU women’s basketball star Ta’Niya Latson is one of 30 players selected to the 2024 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Midseason Team:

She leads the ACC this season with five 30-point games in conference play, coming off a 34-point performance against No. 12 Notre Dame. She ranks fourth in the league with 22.2 points per game in conference play, ranks third in assists per game (5.23) and also third in assist/turnover ratio (1.62). She is on the Wooden Award Late Season 20, the Wade Trophy list as well as the Ann Meyers Drysdale Top 10 Finalist list.

Softball

4 ranked opponents in 4 days. Let’s do it #ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/TNIlp2Lj8P — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 13, 2024

Great to have Bailey, our 23rd member of Team 41, at practice today ❤️#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/CYESIhG3AB — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 13, 2024

The future is bright ✨



- All six freshmen saw action last week with five making a start

- Ashtyn and Mimi combined for three starts and 11 innings

- Isa and Jaysoni went 15-for-30 (.500) with 10 RBI last weekend

- Kennedy and Angelee each scored their first run#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/761pRmn9eV — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 13, 2024

Baseball

Heard from the guys and now it’s your turn - what’s your favorite part of opening day? ⤵️#GoNoles pic.twitter.com/S45UWXk1f3 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 13, 2024

OF Jaime Ferrer (@FSUBaseball) pulls the hds in here to get a pitch in & drills a GB down the LF line for a 2B. Really strong hds & will be once again be an impact middle of the order stick. Jr./'24 elig. #PGDraft @PG_Draft pic.twitter.com/m8c2bw5iVH — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) February 13, 2024

All Sports

Florida State swimming and diving athletes Samantha Vear, David Vargas and Peter Varjasi all were named ACC Performers of the Week after showing out at the Auburn First Chance Invite:

Vear was named the ACC Women’s Diver of the Week for the fifth time in her career after setting the FSU record on 3-meter with a total of 380.13. Vear scored between 6.5-7.5 on all six dives to secure the win. Vear took down the standard that was set back in 2013 by Kelsey Goodman at 373.05. Vargas won his first ACC Men’s Diver of the Week after turning in two victories, winning 3-meter with a score of 372.00 after finishing second on 1-meter (355.50). The Mexico City, native took home the win on platform behind a personal best score 389.05. Varjasi won the 50 free (19.50) and 100 free (42.43) and was the runner-up in the 100 fly (46.07). Varjasi was slightly off his career bests in the 50 (19.23) and 100 free (42.30), however his 100 fly was his best time and now ranks sixth in school history.

Track and field athletes Jeremiah Davis and Dajaz DeFrand were both named ACC Indoor Track and Field Performers of the Week:

Davis set a Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex facility record on Friday, winning with a season best at 8.20m in the men’s long jump at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina. His mark currently leads the ACC, ranks second nationally and in the world. Davis was also the runner-up in the triple jump, securing a personal best at 16.69m with the third-farthest jump in FSU history. Davis leads the ACC and ranks second nationally. DeFrand posted two times at the Tiger Paw Invitational that rank in the top 10 nationally. DeFrand placed second in the semifinals of the 60-meter dash with a season best time of 7.18, which ranks seventh nationally. DeFrand placed fourth in the 200, earning a season best at 22.91, which also ranks seventh in the nation.

Florida State women’s tennis student-athlete Laura Putz was named ACC Freshman of the Week:

Putz kicked off the weekend with a 6-3 win over Klara Kajabova and Maggie White of UAB at No. 3 doubles with sophomore Millie Bissett. The pair are 3-1 this season at No. 3. The Munich native continued her dominance as she won 6-3, 6-0 over Vanessa Mellynchuk of UAB at No. 6 singles to help the Seminoles earn the 7-0 victory over the Blazers. She is 3-0 at No. 6 singles this year.

A bit of old news, but worth sharing nonetheless — Florida State University College of Music professor and internationally acclaimed Jazz trumpeter Scotty Barnhart won his third Grammy Award during the ceremony last week:

Barnhart, director of the Count Basie Orchestra, received the Grammy for “Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album” for the Count Basie Orchestra’s “Basie Swings The Blues.” The Grammy is Barnhart’s first as the group’s director. In preparation for recording the album, Barnhart listened to every blues album he could find and traveled to the Mississippi Delta to immerse himself in the land where blues began. He attended performances at blues clubs throughout the area and visited Clarksdale, Mississippi, also known as Devil’s Crossroads, where legend says that musician Robert Johnson sold his soul to the Devil for the ability to play the blues. Barnhart even shot the photo that graces the back cover of the album on the trip. Barnhart is recognized as an expert in jazz trumpet history and has given two keynote lecture-demonstrations at the International Trumpet Guild Conference. Two of his former students have won first place in the National Jazz Competition.