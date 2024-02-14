 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“My eyes were set on one school...Florida State:” DJ Uiagalelei and four freshmen touch on self-growth, transitioning to Tallahassee, and more

Quarterback DJ Uiagaleli, offensive lineman Jayden Todd, offensive lineman Tye Hylton, quarterback Trevor Jackson, and linebacker Jayden Parrish round out newcomer interviews

By Jordan_Silversmith
With a massive chain dangling from his neck, Florida State’s QB1 DJ Uiagalelei stepped up to the podium and met the media for the first time as a member of FSU.

The Seminoles’ new single caller spoke calmly and eloquently. His leadership style clearly focused on being the best teammate and his desire to be one of the guys.

Of course, his wish will not be granted. Uiagalelei understands the pressure and meaning behind being the quarterback here. The Oregon State transfer turned to a familiar friend to learn more about the expectations.

“I got to talk to (Jordan Travis) prior to my official visit. I just had a couple of questions to ask him...ask him about the program, off the field, and he had nothing but great things to say.”

After Uiagagelei finished his interview, Jayden Todd was the first of two offensive linemen to answer questions, and he mentioned his closest relationships with the other freshman.

“My roommate Tye Hylton, my roommate, we’re probably the closest. BJ Gibson and Landen Thomas because we’re from Georgia...We’re all just super close and love hanging out.”

Todd’s roommate, Tye Hylton, came in next, and he touched on where coach Alex Atkins sees him playing at the next level.

“Right now, he’s coaching me at center. He’s coaching me really hard, so I just have to rise up to the occasion.”

DJ Uiagagelei was not the only member of the quarterback room speaking today, as incoming freshman Trever Jackson detailed his unusual recruitment journey this afternoon.

“I was committed throughout the season to Ole Miss. When I de-committed, it was during the season...It was a couple of weeks ago, Chuck Cantor gave me a call and asked if I was still interested, and I said of course.”

Finally, the last of 28 interviews occurred as Jayden Parrish explained why he loved playing linebacker.

“I’d rather do the hitting than be hit, so that’s probably my favorite part...Probably my sophomore year spring game, I hit a guy pretty good.”

The full media availability can be seen below.

QB DJ Uiagaelelei

OL Jayden Todd

OL Tye Hylton

QB Trever Jackson

LB Jayden Parrish

