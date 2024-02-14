“My eyes were set on one school...Florida State:” DJ Uiagalelei and four freshmen touch on self-growth, transitioning to Tallahassee, and more

With a massive chain dangling from his neck, Florida State’s QB1 DJ Uiagalelei stepped up to the podium and met the media for the first time as a member of FSU.

The Seminoles’ new single caller spoke calmly and eloquently. His leadership style clearly focused on being the best teammate and his desire to be one of the guys.

Of course, his wish will not be granted. Uiagalelei understands the pressure and meaning behind being the quarterback here. The Oregon State transfer turned to a familiar friend to learn more about the expectations.

“I got to talk to (Jordan Travis) prior to my official visit. I just had a couple of questions to ask him...ask him about the program, off the field, and he had nothing but great things to say.”

After Uiagagelei finished his interview, Jayden Todd was the first of two offensive linemen to answer questions, and he mentioned his closest relationships with the other freshman.

“My roommate Tye Hylton, my roommate, we’re probably the closest. BJ Gibson and Landen Thomas because we’re from Georgia...We’re all just super close and love hanging out.”

Todd’s roommate, Tye Hylton, came in next, and he touched on where coach Alex Atkins sees him playing at the next level.

“Right now, he’s coaching me at center. He’s coaching me really hard, so I just have to rise up to the occasion.”

DJ Uiagagelei was not the only member of the quarterback room speaking today, as incoming freshman Trever Jackson detailed his unusual recruitment journey this afternoon.

“I was committed throughout the season to Ole Miss. When I de-committed, it was during the season...It was a couple of weeks ago, Chuck Cantor gave me a call and asked if I was still interested, and I said of course.”

Finally, the last of 28 interviews occurred as Jayden Parrish explained why he loved playing linebacker.

“I’d rather do the hitting than be hit, so that’s probably my favorite part...Probably my sophomore year spring game, I hit a guy pretty good.”

The full media availability can be seen below.

QB DJ Uiagaelelei

DJ Uiagalelei showing off his toughness, "Not scared of contact. Not going to shy away from contact at all. I'm a big guy, so I'm not scared of it."



"There is a lot of stuff I want to work on. Am I perfect? No...Footwork, accuracy, I feel like there are things I can better at." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 14, 2024

DJ Uiagalelei on the waiting game during the transfer portal, "Maybe I wanted to happen a little early, maybe I wanted to get to Florida State a little faster, but it's all God's timing and the time was always perfect." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 14, 2024

DJ Uiagalelei starts off this morning by stating, "Happy to be here. Happy to be a Seminole. Unbelievable place since I've been here...my eyes were set on one school, and I wanted to be at Florida State." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 14, 2024

OL Jayden Todd

Jayden Todd, on enrolling early, said, "It definitely gives me a head start; learn the plays. Gets me under the wing of some of the older guys and learns what they have to offer...I've been starting to work at guard even though I played tackle in high school." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 14, 2024

Jayden Todd on Tour of Duty: "I want to get my weight down a little bit so I can move a little bit better. Tour of Duty has definitely been one of the more challenging things I've ever done. But I love working and getting to know the guys." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 14, 2024

OL Tye Hylton

Tye Hylton on why Coach Atkins is training him at center, "He loves the way I move, how I pick up blocks at the second level. Seeing me in games showed him where I could fit." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 14, 2024

Tye Hylton on his relationship with Jayden Todd, "Me and Jayden are real tight, real cool person, great family. Just a hard-working guy." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 14, 2024

QB Trever Jackson

LB Jayden Parrish

Jayden Parrish, on his recruiting process, "Started probably my sophomore. Started with FAU, and Auburn, and that's when Coach Shannon came along and offered me. Ever since he offered me, he has been on me." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 14, 2024