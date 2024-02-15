Noles News: FSU softball to face four ranked opponents in four days

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2025: Commitments

QB 4-star Tramell Jones Jr.

LB 4-star Ethan Pritchard

OL 5-star Solomon Thomas

DL 4-star Javion Hilson

Florida State wrapped up its newcomer availability interviews on Wednesday with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, offensive lineman Jayden Todd, offensive lineman Tye Hylton, quarterback Trevor Jackson, and linebacker Jayden Parrish finishing things off:

"My mind was set on one school. I wanted to be here at Florida State...This is where I wanted to be at, and I'm happy to be here." @DJUiagalelei : https://t.co/XtyoAxczSZ #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/GN12oBdsdD

Bill Farley, who has decades of experience in economics and community development in both the private and public sector, broke down what the finances behind FSU’s ACC exit (and some other major projects) could look like:

FSU is already counting on this lift in conference distributions. As part of Project Osceola, FSU is projecting that conference distributions will increase by over $38 million, from $40.6 million in 2022 to $78.9 million in 2026. FSU is silent on the rationale to estimate this higher revenue, other than a passing reference to CFB Playoff revenue.

If FSU exits the ACC and joins the Big 10, the Athletic Department has the option, based on the language in the authorizing documents, to issue additional revenue bonds using a portion of the higher media revenue received from the Big 10 (if granted a full share an estimated increase of $35 million per year). Using just $5 million of the additional Big 10 media revenue each year over 30 years could raise $75 million towards exit fees. Applying $10 million a year from the additional revenue could raise $150 million.

In addition, the Division of Bond Finance received earlier authorization to refinance $122.4 million of existing debt held by one of the Athletic Department’s affiliates. With interest rates dropping, the Athletic Department will likely be able to borrow more money than it anticipated when the projects were approved last year. As an example, if the winning lender sets the average interest rate at 4.3% for this upcoming round of borrowing, and the estimated bond proceeds are based on an interest rate of 5.0%, the revenue pledged to the three bond issues could be stretched to finance additional bonds of approximately $40 million. These additional bond proceeds could be applied to the ACC exit costs.

First, a significant portion of the exit fees could come from extra borrowing capacity generated by dropping interest rates. Over the past year, FSU’s athletic department, flush with positive cash flow, set in motion $503 million in projects that require bond financing. Resolutions approved by the State’s Division of Bond Finance in December 2023, identify two projects: $116 million for a new Football Operations Facility, and $265 million for renovations to the football stadium (e.g.., luxury boxes, premium seating areas, chairbacks for general seating areas).

The conference exit fee and the grant-of-rights buyout for FSU to leave the ACC are generally estimated in the $400 to $500 million range without a settlement. A settlement might cut this total by half. Setting aside donations from boosters, there are three ways FSU can fund a significant part of the exit fees without resorting to high-interest loans or investments from private equity firms.

ACC head coaches unanimously approved this week the implementation of in-helmet communication and the usage of in-game video for coaches to review on the sideline of football games. These rules are pending final approval from the NCAA Football Rules Committee.

Great visit to the Florida Capitol with FSU Board of Trustees Chair Peter Collins and @Coach_Norvell ! FSU is an academic and athletic powerhouse, and we appreciate the support of House Speaker @Paul_Renner and the Florida Legislature. #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/gLByqjQMFb

All ⛽️ no brakes Kay Kay joins only @nhoward1033 among Seminoles ranking in the Top 4 all-time in double-doubles AND blocked shots #NoleFAM | @MakaylaTimpson2 pic.twitter.com/HFjlAI2F4H

No. 5 Florida State softball is set for a gauntlet of a schedule at the Shriners Children Clearwater Invitational, where they’ll be taking on four ranked opponents in four days.

Brian Pellerin and Gwyn Rhodes broke down the Seminoles’ season opener as well as their upcoming slate on the latest episode of the Seminole Softball Wrap:

Some game notes, via FSU Sports Info:

Series History

— Thursday will be just the fifth meeting between FSU and Stanford. The series is tied at two games apiece with the teams last meeting in 2017.

— FSU and UCLA are quite familiar with each other as the two teams have played each of the last four seasons and eight out of the last nine seasons. UCLA leads the overall series 12-9, but Head Coach Lonni Alameda is 7-4 against the Bruins.

— FSU and Georgia met last May when the stakes were high as the Bulldogs made their way to JoAnne Graf Field for the Tallahassee Super Regional. FSU dominated as they swept the Bulldogs by a combined score of 12-3 to advance to Oklahoma City. FSU leads the all-time series 11-8 and have won the last five against Georgia dating back to 2017.

— Sunday night will be a rematch of the 2023 Women’s College World Series Semifinal as the Seminoles and Volunteers will meet again. FSU took down Tennessee 5-1 to advance to the Championship Series. FSU has won four out of the last five against Tennessee, but the Lady Vols lead the overall series 5-4.

Noles Success in Clearwater

— The Seminoles have been a staple in Clearwater, Fla., as they have played in the Clearwater Invitational in every year of its existence.

— FSU holds a 15-7 record at the invitational with 11 of those wins coming against ranked opponents.

— FSU is 8-2 at Clearwater in the past two seasons which included a perfect 5-0 record in Clearwater in 2022.

— Last season, FSU defeated Arizona, Arkansas and Louisiana while dropping games against Alabama and UCLA by a combined three runs.

— Six players on FSU’s roster grew up within 120 miles of Clearwater.

Fast Start for the Offense

— There was no rust with the Seminole offense this past weekend as the Noles bats stayed hot throughout all five games.

— FSU scored 42 runs through five games this season. FSU’s 42 runs through five games are the third-most to start a season under Head Coach Lonni Alameda.

— The Seminoles had nine players drive in a run on opening weekend and have five players hitting .400.

Ocho’s Record Night

— Kalei Harding or “Ocho” had one of her best games as a Seminole last Friday against Charlotte.

— Harding hit two home runs, one being a grand slam, on her way to a seven RBI game.

— Her seven RBI tied Anna Shelnutt (2017) for the school record for RBI in a single game.

— Harding continued her success all weekend as she hit .527 with 11 total RBI and three home runs.

— Harding is currently fourth in the country with 11 RBI.

— Harding is tied for sixth all-time in school history for career doubles (48), tied for eighth in school history for career slugging percentage (.559) and is tied for 10th in school history for career home runs (31).

Torres Steps Up in the Big Moment

— In just her third career game, freshman Isa Torres found herself in the batters box with two outs and the bases loaded as the Seminoles trailed by one to Texas Tech in the bottom of the seventh last Saturday.

— Torres delivered a hard hit ground ball snuck by the shortstop to bring two runners home to win the game for the Seminoles.

— Torres started all five games for the Seminoles at shortstop and hit .467 (7-for-15) with three RBI.

Wilson Earns Her Moment in the Circle

— After pitching just 6.1 innings in all of the 2023 season, Emma Wilson got the nod to start in the circle on opening night for the Seminoles. It was Wilson’s first start in 643 days when she started on May 6, 2022, against NC State.

— Wilson pitched a career high 6.2 innings on opening night and allowed just two earned runs.

— Wilson came back on Saturday and pitched three solid innings against Texas Tech where she allowed just one earned run on three hits.

How ‘Bout Those Freshmen??

— The No. 3 overall 2023 recruiting class made quite the impact on opening weekend.

— All six freshmen made an appearance in the first five games and five out of the six players made a start.

— Jaysoni Beachum and Isa Torres came out of the weekend as two of the Seminoles’ top three hitters through the first five games. Torres and Beachum combined to go 15-for-30 (.500) with 10 RBI.

— Mimi Gooden and Ashtyn Danley each made a start in the circle for the Noles. Gooden got the start against Florida A&M on Saturday and threw a complete game shutout as she pitched five innings and allowed just three hits. Gooden also made an appearance on Friday against Charlotte where she retired three consecutive batters to end the game.

— Danley made two starts and three appearances and pitched five total innings.

— Angelee Bueno made the start at first against Texas Tech. Bueno had one at bat and also drew a walk and scored a run against Florida A&M.

— Kennedy Hard had four at bats. Harp did not record a hit, but she scored a run against Texas Tech and stole two bases on two attempts as a pinch runner.

Royalty and Majesty

— Allison Royalty had a great start to her senior season this past weekend as she picked up two wins in two appearances.

— Royalty got the start against Charlotte last Friday and pitched four scoreless innings and allowed just three hits while striking out five.

— Royalty’s five strikeouts were her second-most as a Seminole.

— Royalty returned to the circle on Saturday and pitched 2.1 innings against Texas Tech and did not allow an earned run and picked up the win.

Kerr is Back and Better Than Ever

— Redshirt junior Jahni Kerr is back for the Seminoles after a breakout season in 2023.

— As one of the top recruits in the country coming out of high school, Kerr struggled in her first two seasons as a Seminole as she dealt with the implications of COVID and was recovering from a knee injury that she suffered her freshman season.

— The tide turned for Kerr in 2023, and it all started with a home run in a primetime ESPN slot against Alabama at the 2023 Clearwater Invitational. Kerr came into the game starting in just three out of the Seminoles nine games and was 2-for-10 at the plate.

— Kerr went on to start 58 out of the Seminoles’ remaining 59 games in 2023 and became one of FSU’s top hitters.

— Kerr led the team with a .356 batting average while adding eight home runs and 40 RBI in 2023.

— Kerr earned First Team All-ACC honors for the first time in her career and was named to the Preseason All-ACC Team.

— On opening weekend, Kerr went 7-for-15 (.467) with one home run and eight RBI.

Ross Finds Role in FSU lineup

— Fans have known the name Amaya Ross for awhile but mainly for her insane speed on the base paths. Now, Ross has found herself in the FSU lineup for more than just her speed.

— Ross started in all five games last week after making just seven starts last weekend. Ross made the move from second base over to first base.

— Ross had a successful week at the plate going 3-for-8 including a home run against Texas Tech.

— Ross was also a perfect 4-for-4 on stolen bases.

Flaherty Returns as a Force on the Base Paths

— No one was more dangerous on the base paths last season than Florida State’s Devyn Flaherty.

— Flaherty stole 31 bases on 32 attempts which led the ACC.

— Flaherty cracked the all-time top 10 list for most career stolen bases in school history. Flaherty is sitting at 84 career stolen bases and needs 9 stolen bases to move to eighth, 13 for seventh, 25 for sixth and 40 for fifth.

— Flaherty was one of four players in the NCAA in 2023 to steal 30 or more bases while only being caught once.

— This past weekend, Flaherty stole one base and also recorded her 200th career hit as a Nole.

A True Utility

— No one has embraced the utility role more in her career than Kalei Harding.

— Harding, who was recruited as a catcher, has played all but three positions (Pitcher, catcher, second base) during her career at Florida State.

— This season, Harding has already played left field, right field, third base and first base.

Ms. Mudge Hopes to be Ms. Consistent for the Noles

— When she’s not on the Congress floor talking Name, Image and Likeness, Kaley Mudge has been a consistent force at the top of the lineup for the Seminoles.

— Mudge was FSU’s leadoff hitter in 55 out of the 69 games in 2023.

— Mudge ended the season second on the team in batting average (.346) while adding five home runs and 43 RBI.

— Mudge also continued to make highlight plays in left as she made three jaw dropping home run robberies against Oklahoma, Duke and Virginia Tech.

Edenfield Looking to Build Off Hot Start as a Seminole

— After redshirting her freshman season, Michaela Edenfield has taken the sport by storm and has been one of the nation’s best power and clutch hitters.

— In her first two seasons, Edenfield has recorded two 50+ RBI seasons. Edenfield is one of just six Seminoles who have ever recorded two 50+ RBI seasons as a Seminole.

— Edenfield joined Jessi Warren and Sydney Sherrill as the only Seminoles to have 50+ RBI in their first two seasons in the Garnet and Gold.

— Edenfield will look to join Warren as the only two Seminoles who have recorded three 50+ RBI seasons. Warren had four 50+ RBI seasons as a Seminole.

— Last season, Edenfield was phenomenal when it mattered most. In 2023, 25 out of her 39 hits (64%) resulted in a run being scored.

— Edenfield needs just one more home run to crack the FSU all-time top 10 list for career home runs.

— Edenfield had a solid start to 2024 as she batted .400 with three RBI and one home run.

Staying Patient at the Plate

— Last season, FSU was one of the best teams in the country at staying patient at the plate and this year doesn’t seem to be any different.

— Last season, FSU drew 249 walks which ranked third in the country.

— In five games, FSU drew 26 walks which is currently a top 10 mark in the country.