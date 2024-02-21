Noles News: Where will Jared Verse go in 2024 NFL Draft?

Recruiting

While there is still time for the staff to add to #Tribe24 via the transfer portal, the Tomahawk Nation recruiting staff is officially turning the page to 2025 for prep recruiting by kicking off the first edition of the 2025 recruiting thread.

Florida State currently has four commitments for #Tribe25, all of whom are blue-chips hailing from Florida — the average ranking of the four commits is 94.02, good for 4th in the nation.

Florida State football: Class of 2025 Commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Tramell Jones Jr (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Solomon Thomas (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Javion Hilson (FL)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Ethan Pritchard (FL)

Football

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has Florida State defensive end Jared Verse going No. 12 to the Denver Broncos in the latest edition of his 2024 NFL mock draft.

Verse has also been tabbed as going No. 9 to the Chicago Bears (PFF), No. 11 to the Minnesota Vikings (247Sports), No. 19 to the Los Angeles Rams (CBS), No. 27 to the Arizona Cardinals (Yahoo! Sports) and No. 22 to the Philadelphia Eagles (The Ringer).

Florida State EDGE Jared Verse is a clean evaluation and a prospect that can be an instant impact starter as a rookie. pic.twitter.com/7frXchkeWS — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 20, 2024

The 5+7 model for the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff is official — from the AP:

The move to decrease the number of spots reserved for conference champions from six to five was prompted by realignment and the disassembling of the Pac-12. An expected vote last month was delayed at the Pac-12’s request. No conference will have automatic access. Those five slots will go to the highest-ranked conference champs as determined by the CFP selection committee, ensuring at least one team from outside the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference will make the 12-team field. While the four highest-ranked conference champions will get a first-round bye in the new format, teams seeded fifth through 12th will open the postseason on the home field of the higher-ranked team — No. 5 vs. No. 12; No. 6 vs. No. 11; No. 7 vs. No. 10; and No. 8 vs. No. 9. The first of those four games will be on Dec. 20, a Friday night, with the remaining first-round contests played the next day. New Year’s Six bowl games will host the quarterfinals and semifinal playoff games. The first quarterfinal game next season will be New Year’s Eve in the Fiesta Bowl, followed on New Year’s Day by the Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The semifinal sites will be the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9, and the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10. The national championship will remain at a neutral site, with next season’s title game Jan. 20 in Atlanta.

The selection committee’s rankings also will determine the seven at-large bids. There will be no limit to how many teams can come from the same league.

ICYMI: @aadelsonESPN and I talked with FSU QB DJ Uiagalelei about his journey to Tallahassee, the role Jordan Travis played in his recruitment & what it’ll be like to face Clemson this year. pic.twitter.com/pEHBF722ye — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) February 20, 2024

Basketball

Florida State basketball snapped its four-game losing streak, snagging a win vs. the last team it beat — the Boston College Eagles.

From Matt Minnick:

Badly needing a win to stay in the hunt for a bye in the ACC Tournament, Florida State (14-12, 8-7) utilized efficient offense to pull away from a game Boston College Eagles (15-11, 6-9) team 84-76. The game was nip and tuck for the first 32 minutes, but Florida State surged in front with a 10-0 run with about 8 minutes to play and never let the Eagles get within a possession again. Cam Corhen entered the game with the best 2 point shot percentage in league play, making a startling 47 of his 63 attempts. He went 5-8 from the field in this one, which shockingly lowered that percentage, but it’s clear teams know they have to respect his scoring efficiency when he’s on the court. Jamir Watkins, FSU’s leading scorer and rebounder, showed why in this one with his third double-double of the season. His strength, length, and touch around the basket make him nearly impossible to defend when he gets going downhill. It’s either a bucket, a foul, or quite often both. And his rebounding tenacity allows him to not only close out possessions, but get the defense on its heels with him more than capable of leading the fast break. His 35 minutes was the second most he’s played this season, only trailing the 38 he played in the OT win over Colorado. FSU entered the game 13th in the league in three point shooting during conference play, making just 31.8% of their attempts. So when I heard Darin Green, Jr. would miss the game, there was a genuine question of whether the ‘Noles would make any? But as is often the case in team sports—despite Kirk Herbstreit insisting otherwise—other guys stepped up. Jamir Watkins, making 34% in conference play, hit 3-4, his 7th multi-three point game of the season. Chandler Jackson also made a pair, which was just his second multi-three game of his two year career, and Taylor Bol Bowen and Josh Nickelberry made one each. The result was FSU going 7-16 from deep (43%), only losing the three point battle by 6 points. Speaking of Bol Bowen, he’s an intriguing guy to watch. His body is clearly still trying to catch up to his mind, but there were multiple occasions in this game where he attempted an offensive step-back/spin move/drop step that is pretty cool to see him start to even try in games. None of them were successful, but just the fact that he’s pulling them out in games tells you they are things he’s been working on. We’ve seen quite a few examples of second year guys who take massive leaps into NBA draft pick land and Bol Bowen—assuming he sticks around—seems like he’s got the potential to be the next. His defense is already really impactful, and he scores a handful of points a game just from being active. If he adds in some real offensive moves this off-season, look out. Chandler Jackson played 33 minutes, easily the most of his Seminoles career. His team defense is still a work in progress (as it is for most young guys), but he made several nice individual defensive plays, including two steals. On offense, Jackson lived up to his high school reputation and put points on the board in a multitude of ways. He’s been in the dog house a couple times this season, but hopefully this serves as a coming out party, as well as a springboard into next year. FSU is now 7-2 in games where Nickelberry makes a three.

FSU defeats Boston College 84-76 pic.twitter.com/XvvqPjmm6I — Peyton Baker (@bakerphotos_) February 21, 2024

From one goat to another pic.twitter.com/yodihyW9RO — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 19, 2024

Baseball

FSU baseball kept its winning ways going during its first midweek matchup, taking down the Jacksonville Dolphins in the team’s first road win of the year:

After back-to-back blowout wins over the weekend, the ‘Noles hit the road for the first time and found themselves tied after six. In the end, the Seminoles managed to separate, earning a 7-4 win over the Jacksonville Dolphins. The back-and-forth affair helped decipher the expectations of what FSU can do this year. At their best, the top of the lineup hits with some of the best in the conference, as referenced from the 1st and 6th innings that brought in multiple runs from RBIs from their top hitters. Each player at the top of the order recorded a hit, including another multi-hit day from Cam Smith, who looks to be the player that Link Jarrett described to start the year. The pitching can be downright dominant after an off-season with Micah Posey as Whittaker punched out six Dolphins and Dorsey recorded 10 K’s of his own. Whittaker produced another solid outing from a Seminole starter, going 5 1⁄3 IP, 2H, 2 R (1ER), and had a feel for all three of his pitches. Florida State seems to have its starting pitching solved after the first look at all three-weekend starters to begin the season. However, at their worst, a poor bullpen, lack of secondary scoring, and defensive errors prevent the ‘Noles from ever putting any game out of reach, and the team looks a lot like the 2023 group. The bottom of the order went a combined 1-10 with two walks. Moreover, Jarrett seemed only to trust Dorsey as the reliever went three innings and 69 pitches, even after a rocky sixth inning. The Seminoles committed an error off a wild throw from Holbrook that allowed a runner to advance to score, and a high toss from Drew Faurot reiterated Jarrett’s questions about who would take the reigns on from the middle infield defensively.

Pitcher of the Week@MichellaChester breaks down her Pitcher of Week 1. Who is yours?#NCAABaseball x @FSUBaseball pic.twitter.com/6tzIScYloc — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) February 20, 2024

All Sports

FSU men’s golf sits at No. 4 in the standings at the Watersound Invitiational, while golfer Gray Albright is tied for second through two rounds:

Albright is two shots off leader Christo Lamprecht of Georgia Tech (-8). He is in a three-way tie for second with Vanderbilt’s Jackson Van Paris and Gordon Sargent. The Seminoles were one of the biggest movers of the day, moving up four spots on the leaderboard into fourth place at 9-under (288-279). FSU shot nine strokes better than its opening round on Monday, anchored by Albright’s four birdies on the day. Sophomore Luke Clanton recorded FSU’s low round of the day with a 4-under 68. He is tied for 21st at 2-under for the tournament. Clanton and fellow sophomore Jack Bigham each recorded eagles on Tuesday. Redshirt senior Cole Anderson is tied for ninth at 4-under (71-69), posting a strong back nine that included shooting a 32 with four birdies. Bigham (71-70) is tied for 16th at 3-under. Tyler Weaver and Michael Mays have each shot even par so far and are tied for 28th. FSU is 11 shots behind tournament leader Vanderbilt (-20).

Sophomore Mirabel Ting shot a 2-under par score of 214, helping lead FSU women’s golf to an eighth-place finish at the Moon Invitational at the Suntree Golf Club:

Florida State placed two players – All-American Ting (seventh) and sophomore All-American Lottie Woad (tied for eighth) – in the top 10 of the individual standing, both achieving an under-par scores. The Seminoles were short by three strokes to ACC rival Louisville (seventh), but placed ahead of Clemson (ninth), Wake Forest (12th place), Duke (tied for 13th), and Virginia Tech (17th). Florida State counted scores of 71 by Ting, 71 by Woad, 71 by Alice Hodge, and 73 by Kaylah Williams on the final day of competition. Ting, who began the final day of the event in a tie for seventh place in the individual standings, carded a 1-under par score of 71 in the final round and finished with a 2-under par total of 214 to secure her seventh-place finish. Ting has now earned two top-seven finishes at the Moon – the individual championship in 2023 and a seventh place finish in 2024. Woad helped secure Florida State’s position with a tied-for-eighth finish and a three-round score of 1-over par of 215. She finished the event tied with Latanna Stone of LSU, Celina Sattelkau of Vanderbilt, and Kennedy Carroll of Augusta.

No.16/RV Florida State swimming and diving added two NCAA qualifying times while athlete Samantha Vear competed in the women’s 3-meter diving final:

The team of Mason Herbet, Tommaso Baravelli, Sam Bork and Jokubas Keblys finished fourth in the 200 medley relay behind an NCAA automatic qualifying time of 1:23.43. It was the second-fastest swim in program history. The Seminoles added an NCAA provisional standard in the 800 free relay, placing fifth at 6:17.96 behind David Quirie, Utku Kurtdere, Peter Varjasi and Yordan Yanchev, posting the third-fastest mark in school history. The 16th-ranked Noles are now eligible to compete in all five relays at the 2024 NCAA Championships after previously securing the automatic time in the 200 free relay and provisional times in the 400 free and 400 medley relays at the Georgia Invite in November. After earning the NCAA automatic qualifying time in the women’s 200 medley relay at the Auburn First Chance Invite, the team of Sarah Evans, Maddy Huggins, Jenny Halden and Gloria Muzito swam a season best, touching at 1:36.20 for sixth place. The performance still ranks second in FSU history. The Seminoles added an eighth-place finish in the 800 free relay behind Maysa Ratiu, Phoebe Griffiths, Sophie Freeman and Edith Jernstedt at 7:08.51, which ranks second in FSU history. David Vargas, Darwin Nolasco and Jesco Helling all scored points in the men’s 1-meter competition. Vargas led the way, finishing 12th (295.95) ahead of Nolasco in 14th (287.40). Helling placed 23rd (253.15). Prelims on Wednesday will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will feature the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free. The top 24 swimmers will advance to three heats of finals scoring points towards the team total, starting at 5:30 p.m. The 200 free relay will conclude finals. Prelims of women’s 1-meter diving will start at 1 p.m. and the top eight will advance to finals.