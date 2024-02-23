From Tonga to South Florida, FSU’s transfer portal class brought players from all over the world to Tallahassee

From the Pacific islands to American Heritage High School, Florida State’s transfer class covers more than 6,000 miles, includes two players from archrivals, five from the school that took the Seminoles’ playoff spot and several of Polynesian descent.

Fourteen players are looking to make a fresh start after leaving their previous schools for various reasons. While each player has a unique journey, the story of this class begins with a familiar name.

Marvin Jones Jr.’s story is well-known. The son of a Seminole legend, he rose through the ranks at the South Florida powerhouse American Heritage to become a five-star defensive end. He had his pick of colleges nationwide, ultimately choosing between Georgia and FSU. Opting for the certainty of playing under Kirby Smart at Athens, he turned down the Seminoles. Two years later, he traded Georgia’s red and black for FSU’s garnet and gold, aiming to build a legacy alongside his father and other great defensive end transfers at Tallahassee.

“It’s definitely cool that a defensive end will thrive in this scheme. I talked to Jermaine (Johnson) a few times, so he has definitely been helpful. Seeing those guys’ success has been motivational,” Jones said.

An ocean away, Sione Lolohea discovered football could be his future on the small Pacific island of Tonga, near Australia. His life changed forever when he chose to pursue the American dream in high school.

“Coach Livai wanted to give back to the community by going back home (Tonga) and bringing some of the guys that wanted to chase the American dream,” Lolohea explained.

“So he brought nine of us from Hawaii for high school and football. After three years, the high school got shut down, and then we all went our own ways. (Coach Livai) found a school in San Bernardino and brought me there for my senior year, and then I went to Oregon State after that.”

Lolohea described the move to the U.S. as the hardest decision of his life, noting he spoke no English upon arrival and has not returned home since. His parents hardly understand football. He had never visited Tallahassee before committing to FSU and had rarely traveled to Florida.

“It was hard, it was hard when we all left home,” Lolohea said emotionally. “We were all 16 years old and left the family (who is) still back on the island. Everybody has to sacrifice to get where we are, but thank God I am still here.”

DJ Uiagalelei, Lolohea’s teammate from Oregon State and the only other player of Polynesian descent on the roster, understands his journey. Growing up in Southern California and playing for the high school powerhouse Saint John Bosco, Uiagalelei chose Clemson for college, marking his first time living on the East Coast. After two seasons, he transferred closer to home to Corvallis, Oregon, revitalizing his career under coach Jonathan Smith. However, Florida State was his desired destination upon entering the transfer portal.

“Going through the process again and being in the transfer portal, my eyes were set on one school. I wanted to be here at Florida State. This is where I want to be at, and I’m happy to be here,” Uiagalelei said.

Tomiwa Durojaiye, entering the portal for the second time this offseason, struggled for playing time at Kentucky in his freshman year and spent a season with West Virginia before deciding to try his luck again. His new beginning was shaped by his interactions with head coach Mike Norvell.

“Coach Norvell won’t take anything less than your best...I think the thing that stands out about Coach Norvell is he cares about us more than just football players. I think he coaches to impact lives,” Durojaiye remarked.

Norvell’s approach to recruiting has been a key factor for players choosing Florida State. The interviews highlighted two main reasons for their decision: Norvell’s energy and authenticity.

“His energy that he brings every day, the way he communicates is unmatchable,” said Roydell Williams, a former Alabama running back and one of five Alabama players on the roster. Despite half of the transfer class coming from schools not highly regarded by FSU fans (Florida, Miami, and Alabama), each player is ready to start anew and understands what it means to play for Florida State.

“The environment last year was crazy,” said former Miami defensive back Davonte Brown, recalling his experience playing in Tallahassee. “Just the chant the whole game. I already know this year, coming out having the garnet and gold on is going to be a different feeling.”

Brown’s connection to Florida State goes beyond last year’s FSU-Miami rivalry. Secondary Coach Patrick Surtain coached him, Earl Little Jr., and Marvin Jones Jr. at American Heritage. The bonds formed there were a significant factor in their decision to transfer to Tallahassee.

“Marvin (Jones), that’s my boy, my brother,” Earl Little gushed when discussing his high school teammates. “We were always around each other growing up. We literally do everything together. I have a whole bunch of other teammates that I grew up together as well, so I cannot wait for the memories we are going to make.”

The 2024 season will be pivotal in determining the impact of this transfer class on Florida State. These transfers have helped the fan base move beyond the disappointment of last December, but their success in living up to the Seminole standard will be the true measure. With first-round picks in his last two transfer classes, Norvell has previously strengthened a roster already known for its leadership and maturity. This season, with 40% new players and significant losses to the NFL Draft, these newcomers must step up as veterans, following in the footsteps of the transfer portal plays who have made an impact under Norvell as well as all those who threw on the garnet and gold before them.

No pressure.