Noles News: Players offseason workouts starting to pay dividends

Football:
- It looks like Kam Davis has taken a liking to Coach Storms regimen.
Been a big WORK guy https://t.co/KX0pFij3SH— Coach Storms (@coachstorms) February 25, 2024
- Norvell speaks in Lakeland.
Mike Norvell speaks in Lakeland! Not only did Coach Norvell inspire the large PolkNoles crowd, but also speaking were WR Malik Benson, K Ryan Fitzgerald & FSU Boosters President Stephen Ponder, all with Emcee & Voice of the Seminoles Jeff Culhane!— Polk Noles (@polknoles) February 27, 2024
Wow - what a PolkNoles night!! pic.twitter.com/IyQQD9v6gc
- Jim Nagy’s thoughts on Braden Fsike.
Here's closest thing you'll get to feeling what it's like trying to block Florida State's Braden Fiske.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 27, 2024
Twitchy. Active hands. Relentless.
!#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/KAxxSL1qDt
- “Experts” way too early odds continue to come in.
Odds to make the College Football Playoff from @BetOnline_ag pic.twitter.com/2jdtYKzwev— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) February 27, 2024
- Happy Birthday Coach.
Happy birthday, Odell!#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/g3eun6JEhh— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 27, 2024
Recruiting:
- Coach Yac talks about his experience recruiting.
#FloridaSt RBs coach @CoachYACJohnson talks about how he went about recruiting kids at 3 different levels like Millsaps College (Div III), Tulane (Div I FBS), & Florida St. (Power 5)… #GSportz pic.twitter.com/FCz91CZMfd— Jeremiah Jakee' Gray (@G_Sportz) February 24, 2024
Florida State Recruiting Class of 2025
(click on names for links to commitment articles)
Class of 2025 Commitments
QUARTERBACK: 4 star Tramell Jones Jr (FL)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Solomon Thomas (FL)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Javion Hilson (FL)
LINEBACKER: 4 star Ethan Pritchard (FL)
Transfer portal signees and commitments (2024 cycle)
EDGE Marvin Jones Jr Georgia Bulldogs
QB DJ Uiagalelei Oregon State Beavers
DB Earl Little Jr Alabama Crimson Tide
DT Grady Kelly Colorado State Rams
ATH Jaylin Lucas Indiana Hoosiers
DB Davonte Brown Miami Hurricanes
WR Malik Benson Alabama Crimson Tide
DL Tomiwa Durojaiye West Virginia Mountaineers
DL Sione Lolohea Oregon State Beavers
OL Terrance Ferguson Alabama Crimson Tide
RB Roydell Williams Alabama Crimson Tide
OL Richie Leonard IV Florida Gators
LB Shawn Murphy Alabama Crimson Tide
OL Jacob Rizy Harvard Crimson
Potential transfer portal names to know
Charlotte 49ers LB Nikhai Hill-Green (UCF commit) (OV 1/3)
FSU players entering the transfer portal
WR Winston Wright - East Carolina Pirates
QB A.J. Duffy - San Diego State Aztecs
RB C.J. Campbell (walk-on) - Florida Atlantic Owls
LB Dylan Brown-Turner - UTEP Miners
TE Preston Daniel (walk-on) - Buffalo Bulls
TE Markeston Douglas - Arizona State
OL Daughtry Richardson - Florida Atlantic Owls
OL Qae’shon Sapp - East Carolina Pirates
DT Ayobami Tifase - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
OL Bless Harris - TCU Horned Frogs
OL Thomas Shrader - Appalachian State Mountaineers
K Tyler Keltner (walk-on) Oklahoma Sooners
DT Malcolm Ray - Rutgers Scarlet Knights
RB Rodney Hill - FAMU or Miami
QB Tate Rodemaker - Southern Miss Golden Eagles
DE Gilber Edmond - South Carolina Gamecocks
WR Goldie Lawrence - UCF Knights
DL Dennis Briggs - Illinois Fighting Illini
General Recruiting Updates:
Recent offers:
- 2025 Georgia OL Dontrell Glover
- 2025 Florida DB Chris McCorkle
- 2026 Michigan OT Ben Nichols
- 2026 California QB Jaden O’Neal
- 2025 Kansas DE Dawson Merritt
- 2025 Maryland RB Iverson “Rocket” Howard
- 2026 Mississippi ATH Tristen Keys
Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars podcasts:
(1/17/24): Breaking down FSU’s transfer portal haul on defense
(1/16/24): Breaking down FSU’s transfer portal haul on offense
(1/15/24): Mike Norvell spurns Alabama, NCAA sanctions, #Tribe24 updates
Other Sports:
From Matt Minnick:
Leonard Hamilton’s Florida State Seminoles basketball team bounced back in a big way at home Tuesday evening, knocking off the NC State Wolfpack 90-83. The win keeps FSU (15-13, 9-8) in the hunt for a bye in the ACC Tournament, and even keeps their slim double-bye hopes alive. The ‘Noles essentially controlled this one from the tip, leading for nearly 37 minutes.
First Half:
The game opened with a quick, almost frantic pace, as both teams tried to avoid playing out of their half-court sets. After a few early misses (including a clear missed goaltend on NCSU), Cameron Corhen broke the ice by splitting a pair at the stripe to give FSU a 1-0 lead. This point appeared to be the “breaking of the dam moment, as Jalen Warley made a bucket on the next possession after a strong defensive rebound by Corhen, and the two teams were off to the races.
Read the full story: FSU defeats NC State at home behind incredible offensive performance
- Some highlights:
Taylor said "not today"— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 28, 2024
FSU 68, NCST 64 | 2H 7:27 pic.twitter.com/VtpFGRVmrp
Video evidence— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 28, 2024
FSU 66, NCST 58 | 2H 9:37 pic.twitter.com/mSHnGBeIgb
Primo honored for his 1,000 career point earlier tonight pic.twitter.com/6alqsEF83E— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 28, 2024
- For the second straight week, a FSU player is named ACC Pitcher of the Week.
✌️ for ✌️— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 26, 2024
FSU racks up another Pitcher of the Week honor, this time Jamie Arnold with 6.0 shutout innings and a career-high 11 K’s#Noles pic.twitter.com/s4lMXjruc6
- Jordan Silversmith’s 3 Up, 3 Down: Shouldered by their heavy hitters, FSU goes undefeated on the week
- The softball team’s planned trip across the country to Eugene has been canceled. Looking for other options.
Schedule changes regarding the Jane Sanders Classic— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 27, 2024
https://t.co/FItE1wLIWv#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/ftYsYfcK6K
- Nice recap of the softball team’s weekend highlights.
Lots of runs. Lots of fun.— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 25, 2024
Recap#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/hIAMLNTNfV
Yeah, this freshman is for real— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 27, 2024
Jaysoni was the first true freshman to have a multi-home run game since Kalei Harding in 2021 #ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/U6j0Nzm3MM
: Dugout Club Classic— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 27, 2024
Strong hitting + strong pitching makes for a pretty good week #ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/ddolflP8rf
- Friday night in Tully.
How about a ?— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) February 27, 2024
The Noles host UF this Friday, March 1, at 6PM at Tully Gym in an exhibition.
The event is free and open to the public ✌ #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/GH5z1ZRkXr
.@coleagolf was mic’ed up for the Watersound Invitational— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) February 27, 2024
He did not disappoint #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/PkpjXIQ6H8
How low can Dan Bradbury go with just ONE club?@DanJBradbury | #TheOneClubRound pic.twitter.com/B1zqOovvCV— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) February 27, 2024
- Both of FSU’s tennis teams had good results their last time out.
DOWN GOES THE DEVILS‼️— FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) February 25, 2024
No. 33 FSU 6
No. 14 Duke 1#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/62NBGYuYbs
’ , ’ ‼️— FSU Men's Tennis (@FSUMTennis) February 25, 2024
Florida State notches another home win #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/zcUEokyzcX
- Good news for Magic fans.
MRI results for Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac shows no significant injuries to his left knee/leg. Isaac is questionable Tuesday vs. Brooklyn due to a left knee strain.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2024
Proud of our— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) February 26, 2024
Lauren Flynn, Cristina Roque and James Tibbs were selected as recipients of the 2024 Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship Awards by the ACC.
https://t.co/a1DqqTzRba#OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/EnAVxtqVjc
- Matt Minnick: Every time I hear Steve Forbes I like him more and more. The first video in the tweet is well worth it
ICYMI: @ForbesWakeHoops putting the debate skills on display yesterday, making @ESPNLunardi look silly for digging at the last 3 ACC POTYs and saying that the ACC should "get back to having the best players"— Christian Odjakjian (@OdjHoops) February 25, 2024
AND calling out @TheFieldOf68 for completely misquoting him#OurCoach pic.twitter.com/K2Ba8RSGWD
Loading comments...