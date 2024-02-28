Noles News: Players offseason workouts starting to pay dividends

Mike Norvell speaks in Lakeland! Not only did Coach Norvell inspire the large PolkNoles crowd, but also speaking were WR Malik Benson, K Ryan Fitzgerald & FSU Boosters President Stephen Ponder, all with Emcee & Voice of the Seminoles Jeff Culhane! Wow - what a PolkNoles night!! pic.twitter.com/IyQQD9v6gc

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Tramell Jones Jr (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Solomon Thomas (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Javion Hilson (FL)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Ethan Pritchard (FL)

EDGE Marvin Jones Jr Georgia Bulldogs

QB DJ Uiagalelei Oregon State Beavers

WR Jalen Brown LSU Tigers

DB Earl Little Jr Alabama Crimson Tide

DT Grady Kelly Colorado State Rams

ATH Jaylin Lucas Indiana Hoosiers

DB Davonte Brown Miami Hurricanes

WR Malik Benson Alabama Crimson Tide

DL Tomiwa Durojaiye West Virginia Mountaineers

DL Sione Lolohea Oregon State Beavers

OL Terrance Ferguson Alabama Crimson Tide

RB Roydell Williams Alabama Crimson Tide

OL Richie Leonard IV Florida Gators

LB Shawn Murphy Alabama Crimson Tide

OL Jacob Rizy Harvard Crimson

Charlotte 49ers LB Nikhai Hill-Green (UCF commit) (OV 1/3)

WR Winston Wright - East Carolina Pirates

QB A.J. Duffy - San Diego State Aztecs

RB C.J. Campbell (walk-on) - Florida Atlantic Owls

LB Dylan Brown-Turner - UTEP Miners

TE Preston Daniel (walk-on) - Buffalo Bulls

TE Markeston Douglas - Arizona State

OL Daughtry Richardson - Florida Atlantic Owls

OL Qae’shon Sapp - East Carolina Pirates

DT Ayobami Tifase - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

OL Bless Harris - TCU Horned Frogs

OL Thomas Shrader - Appalachian State Mountaineers

K Tyler Keltner (walk-on) Oklahoma Sooners

DT Malcolm Ray - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

RB Rodney Hill - FAMU or Miami

QB Tate Rodemaker - Southern Miss Golden Eagles

DE Gilber Edmond - South Carolina Gamecocks

WR Goldie Lawrence - UCF Knights

DL Dennis Briggs - Illinois Fighting Illini

WR Joshua Burrell

(1/17/24): Breaking down FSU’s transfer portal haul on defense

(1/16/24): Breaking down FSU’s transfer portal haul on offense

(1/15/24): Mike Norvell spurns Alabama, NCAA sanctions, #Tribe24 updates

From Matt Minnick:

Leonard Hamilton’s Florida State Seminoles basketball team bounced back in a big way at home Tuesday evening, knocking off the NC State Wolfpack 90-83. The win keeps FSU (15-13, 9-8) in the hunt for a bye in the ACC Tournament, and even keeps their slim double-bye hopes alive. The ‘Noles essentially controlled this one from the tip, leading for nearly 37 minutes.

First Half:

The game opened with a quick, almost frantic pace, as both teams tried to avoid playing out of their half-court sets. After a few early misses (including a clear missed goaltend on NCSU), Cameron Corhen broke the ice by splitting a pair at the stripe to give FSU a 1-0 lead. This point appeared to be the “breaking of the dam moment, as Jalen Warley made a bucket on the next possession after a strong defensive rebound by Corhen, and the two teams were off to the races.