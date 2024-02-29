NFL Scouting Combine Thread: How former ‘Noles fare in Indianapolis

The road to Detroit starts here.

Twelve former FSU stars will participate in the premiere scouting event for the NFL draft this week. The players will work out between Thursday and Sunday, but some will begin the interview process as early as Wednesday and depart Indianapolis as late as Monday. The Seminoles are the third most represented team, with only the two schools for the National Championship, Michigan and Washington, sending more. Below are the results of each player and some analysis of their weekend as a whole.

DL Braden Fiske

Height: 6’3’’ 5/8

Weight: 292 Lbs

Hand: 9 3/8 inches

Arm Length: 31 inches

Wingspan: 76 3⁄ 4 inches

Vertical: 33 1⁄ 2 inches

Broad Jump: 9’9’’

40-yard dash: 4.78 seconds with a 1.68 10-yard split.

Short shuttle: 4.37

* Fiske is the fourth tallest defensive lineman at the combine this year.

* Both the vertical and broad jump are the best scores amongst defensive tackles.

* Fiske ran the fastest 40 out of the defensive tackles that ran.

Analysis: Braden Fiske followed Coach Norvell due to his reverence for the climb. Since the Senior Bowl, the DT standout has steadily worked his name up draft boards, but the crescendo came on Thursday. He finished first in virtually every category and backed up his times with a fluid on-the-field workout. He slipped as well on the Indianapolis turf, but he did not look upright or tight when running around like some scout had been concerned over. Later in the day, he drew praise from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah for how smooth he looked in the four-bag drill that showcases a player’s agility. Fiske became just the fifth player since 2010 to weigh in over 290 pounds, but ran a 40-yard dash in under 4.8 seconds and jumped higher than 33 inches in the vertical. The Western Michigan transfer exploded on Twitter during his workout, and for good reason. Fiske made himself a ton of money on Thursday, locking himself up to be a second-round pick, and now some believe he could sneak into the end of the first round. What a day.

Braden Fiske

33.5" vert

9' 9" broad



Both best in Group 1 (DT group) — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 29, 2024

The footwork of Braden Fiske is electric at 292 lbs. pic.twitter.com/imBhiqGulH — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 29, 2024

DL Fabien Lovett

Height: 6’3’’ 7/8

Weight: 314 Lbs

Hand: 10 3/8 inches

Arm length: 35 1⁄ 2 inches

Wingspan: 83 1/8 inches

* Lovett has the fourth largest hand size out of all defensive linemen.

* Lovett has the fifth-longest wingspan out of all defensive linemen

* Lovett is the fourth heaviest defensive lineman, tied with Zion Longue from Georgia at 314 pounds.

Analysis: Lovett decided not to run the 40 but participated in on-the-field workouts. He slipped during the wave drill but looked fluid in his movements before then. The NFL Network commentators Daniel Jeremiah and Saints DE Cam Jordan mentioned the former FSU standout changing his stance at the next level to better suit the pro game. During the four-bag drill, he again had issues with footing and did not always stay square. However, based on the eye test, he looked better than the other DTs in his weight class. One of Lovett’s best drills of the day was on the run and club, where DTs could show off their heavy hands and ability to bend around the edge. The fifth-year senior smashed the bags as he whipped through the blue barriers to showcase his power and underrated movement skills. As the first group of defensive linemen, it is too early to tell how much Lovett changed his stock. His measurables were some of the best amongst defensive linemen, but he did not stand out in any drill. Moreover, Lovett decided not to run the 40, so some questions about his speed are unanswered as he goes into his pro day. However, his best asset may be his leadership, which obviously cannot be tested. I think Lovett will still get drafted, albeit later than I expected after his week in Indy.

DL Jared Verse

Height: 6’3” 7/8

Weight: 254 Lbs

Hand: 9 7/8 inches

Arm length: 33 1⁄ 2 inches

Wingspan: 79 1⁄ 2 inches

Broad Jump: 10’7

Vertical: 35 inches

40-yard dash: 4.58 with a 1.60 10-yard split

* Verse ran the third fastest 40 time among edge rushers.

* Verse’s broad jump, which shows power and explosiveness, came in third among defensive ends.

Analysis: Going into the day, Jared Verse came in on most draft boards as the best or second-best defensive end, and his performance on Thursday cemented his status. Verse exploded at the combine, both literally and figuratively, with a broad jump of almost 11 feet, a sub-4.60 40, and a 35-inch vertical that emphasized Verse’s athletic ability. When he ran in the 40, he looked like a tight end rather than a defensive end over 250 pounds, emphasizing his fluidity and how he can go from speed to power. His measurables were mostly average from a height/weight split, but that prototypical size should translate at the next level, along with his freakish athleticism. Jared Verse began the combine as a top-15 pick, and he will finish the combine as a top-15 pick.

Verse

6037 / 254 / 33 1/2



Will Anderson

6034 / 253 / 33 7/8



Similar play styles too — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 29, 2024

Jared Verse's 2024 Combine Performance:



40 Yard Dash: 4.59s (3rd)

10 Yard Split: 1.60s (3rd)

Vertical Jump: 35.00" (7th)

Broad Jump: 10'7" (3rd) pic.twitter.com/iBv1NucCav — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 29, 2024

Lookout Dales



Jared Verse has a MOTOR and will be chasing quarterbacks like this in the NFL pic.twitter.com/BhZZ9pU8o4 — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) February 29, 2024

LB Tatum Bethune

Height: 5’11 1⁄ 2 inches

Weight: 229 Lbs

Hand: 10’’

Arm length: 32 3/8 inches

Wingspan: 78 2/8 inches

LB Kalen DeLoach

Height: 5’11’’ 1/2

Weight: 210 Lbs

Hand: 8 5/8 inches

Arm: 31 1⁄ 2 inches

40 yard-dash: 4.47

Analysis: To begin the day, DeLoach has moved exceptionally. He cut his 40 time from 4.55 to 4.47 on his second run for a blistering sub 4.5 40. Although FSU listed the 1st team All-ACC LB at 6’1’’, he came in around his listed weight of 210 and showed solid burst and agility for someone over 200 pounds. In a thinner linebacker class, DeLoach’s tape and combine should put him in a position to get drafted. He performed well in the first drill of shuffling and exploding out of a stance, which drew praise from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah.

CB Jarrian Jones

“Women lie, men lie, but numbers don’t lie.”



Florida State CB Jarrian Jones speaking about his success in man coverage in the slot after playing outside his whole career prior.



Had a great week at the @ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/IyJrRpUHBk — Owen Riese (@RieseDraft) February 29, 2024

CB Renardo Green

Not available

WR Keon Coleman

Not available

WR Johnny Wilson

Not available

RB Trey Benson

Not available

TE Jaheim Bell

Not available

QB Jordan Travis

Not available