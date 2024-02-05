Noles News: FSU adds another blue-chip player to 2024 class, Braden Fiske balls out at Senior Bowl

Recruiting

Florida State Seminoles football picked up another major player as part of its 2024 class, with four-star defensive end Amaree Williams announcing on Saturday that he’ll be continuing his career in Tallahassee.

The pickup gave FSU 26 four stars in the eyes of 247Sports and 14 in the eyes of On3, with the sites giving the Seminoles the No. 10 and No. 12 class, respectively:

After An Amazing Day at @FSUFootball I am Beyond Excited To Announce That I Have Received An Offer From Florida State!!!

Florida State Seminoles: 2024 Recruiting Class

High school signees

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 4 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star D’Nas White (NC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jamari Howard (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Cai Bates (FL)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Transfer portal pickups

EDGE: Marvin Jones Jr (Georgia Bulldogs)

QUARTERBACK: DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State Beavers)

WIDE RECEIVER: Jalen Brown (LSU Tigers)

DEFENSIVE BACK: Earl Little Jr (Alabama Crimson Tide)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Grady Kelly (Colorado State Rams)

ATHLETE: Jaylin Lucas (Indiana Hoosiers)

DEFENSIVE BACK: Davonte Brown (Miami Hurricanes)

WIDE RECEIVER: Malik Benson (Alabama Crimson Tide)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Tomiwa Durojaiye West Virginia Mountaineers

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Sione Lolohea (Oregon State Beavers)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Terrance Ferguson (Alabama Crimson Tide)

RUNNING BACK: Roydell Williams (Alabama Crimson Tide)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Jacob Rizy Harvard Crimson

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Richie Leonard IV (Florida Gators)

LINEBACKER: Shawn Murphy (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Football

FSU is continuing to lay the building blocks for the 2024 season, with Tour of Duty workouts in full swing:

FSU players looking for a spot in the NFL had plenty of opportunities to shine over the weekend in both the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl — but perhaps no player overall made themselves more money than defensive tackle Braden Fiske, who turned plenty of heads:

BRADEN FISKE!!! What power and twitch on display here from the FSU DL. He'll be a day 2 pick and likely Senior Bowl MVP.

"Braden Fiske was the MVP for this game"

Pretty cool moment when I was interviewing Braden Fiske after the Senior Bowl. Cleveland Browns safeties coach, who was the DC for the American Team, came over to point out he was not happy to lose Fiske to the National Team on the day of the game.

Braden Fiske pic.twitter.com/2xrmBZJv1y — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 3, 2024

Braden Fiske makes you watch….regardless of the game; or the opponent. Looking forward to watching him in the Senior Bowl tomorrow.

Warrick Dunn is an @FSUFootball legend



He told @1starrecruits this week that Mike Norvell has everything it takes to become another one in #Tallahassee



Catch the rest of our interview with @WarrickDunn here now! https://t.co/N5o01CDKqy#NoleFamily #Noles #Seminoles pic.twitter.com/WGcK8E9Yud — 1 Star Recruits Podcast (@1starrecruits) February 2, 2024

Basketball

Florida State women’s basketball overcame some self-inflicted struggles to earn a major rivalry win over the Miami Hurricanes.

From Prince Akeem Joeffer:

Makayla Timpson led Florida State with a huge 22 point and 10 rebound double-double. O’Mariah Gordon had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Ta’Niya Latson had 15 points, seven boards and six assists. Sara Bejedi chipped in with 11 points. Florida State had 17 turnovers and that high number nearly doomed the Noles. However, the Noles persevered due in large part to Timpson’s big game and the zone which frustrated the Canes for large stretches of the game. Miami is a good team that would probably be in the NCAA Tournament if the season ended today. However, FSU should beat them especially at home. The impressive thing was that the Noles were able to get it done without playing their best game. This is a Q2 victory for Florida State. The next five games are at Pitt (Q3), Notre Dame (Q1), Wake Forest (Q3), at Miami (Q1), and Boston College (Q3). Florida State basically needs to avoid an upset in any of the Q3 games while trying to snatch at least one of the Q1 games.

AGTG ❣️ It's an honor to be a Seminole

It was far from the same for the men’s team, who saw its slim NCAA Tournament hopes snuffed out in embarrassing fashion, losing 101-92 to the worst team in the ACC in the Louisville Cardinals — it snapped FSU’s seven-game win streak vs. Louisville, was just the second conference win for the Cardinals this season and the first win for them vs. the Seminoles at home since 2018.

Baseball

The time and date for Mike Martin’s memorial service has been set — February 10 at 12 p.m., taking place at Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium:

Please join us next Saturday, Feb. 10 at 12:00 p.m. for a memorial service for Mike Martin.



February 10, 2024

12:00 PM

Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium#Forever11 pic.twitter.com/Wit62VeCFA — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 2, 2024

Softball

A look back at some of our favorite moments from Fan Day

Thank you so much for everyone who came out to Fan Day. You all make our experience as D1 athletes amazing. Couldn't do it without our FSU community!!

Thank you to everyone who came out to our First Pitch Party. Always a great time hanging out with those who support us every day

Time Change



Out of respect for the memorial service for Mike Martin, Saturday's game against Texas Tech has been moved to 1 p.m. pic.twitter.com/dGZuV7eRER — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 4, 2024

All Sports

No. 23 Florida State men’s tennis swept Florida at the USTA National Campus as part of College MatchDay:

The doubles round came down to the wire before Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif took their fourth win of the season with a 6-4 scoreline. Alex Bulte and Azariah Rusher dropped their match 6-3 and the stage was set on Court 5. Loris Pourroy and Youcef Rihane were deadlocked at 6-6 but pulled away quickly with a 7-2 score iin the tiebreaker to defeat the nation’s No. 38 doubles pair and earn the Seminoles’ first point of the night. Cornut-Chauvinc continued his dominant start to the season to the tune of another resounding singles victory with identical 6-2 set wins for his sixth win of the season. Five of the six first sets were won by Seminole players. Bulte wreaked some havoc of his own with his fifth singles win on the year and did so with 6-3 identical sets to clinch the third point on the night. Pourroy fought hard with a tough 7-5 first-set win and was on the doorstep of clinching the match. Pourroy buckled down and brought the complex to their feet with the fourth and final point to clinch the win and sweep their rivals. Rihane, Connel, and Dous-Karpenschif’s matches were abandoned after the conclusion of the Pourroy victory. “It was very important to get the first point in doubles and we brought that energy into singles from one to six,” said Pourroy after the victory. “Not only did we clinch but all of us are playing unbelievable so excited for the next chance.” Florida State heads back home at 5-2 and now set to host Oklahoma for the first match at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center this season.

Florida State women’s golf took home the team championship at the Collegiate Invitational at the Guadalajara Country Club in Mexico:

The Seminoles led the event wire-to-wire after moving into the team lead early in the first round and winning the 20th team championship under Seminole Head Coach Amy Bond. Sophomore All-American Lottie Woad shot a 2-under par score of 214 as Florida State placed two players – Woad (tied for second) and sophomore Mirabel Ting (seventh) — in the top 10 of the individual standings in outdistancing the field by 10 strokes. The Seminoles defeated second-place Tennessee by 10 strokes and bested SMU and Georgia, who finished tied for third in the team standings, by 15 strokes. Florida State finished as the top finishing ACC team in the event ahead of Virginia (sixth place), NC State (eighth place), and Louisville (10th place). The Seminoles also finished ahead of future ACC members SMU (tied for third) and Cal (seventh place) in winning their spring-season opening event.

Men’s golf opened its season with seniors Gray Albright and James Tureskis taking part in the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate, hosted by Georgia Southern:

Albright finished the tournament tied for 22nd, carding a 77 (+5) during the final round. Fellow senior Tureskis completed his collegiate debut by shooting 12-over (76-74-78) as he finished in a tie for 47th. The No. 12 Men’s Golf team will play next at the Amer Ari Invitational at Mauna Lani North Course in Waimea, Hawaii, in what will be its first team tournament of the spring season from Feb. 8-10.

, ?



Korbmacher finishes his stint at the @NBIndoorGP with a 7th place overall finish and new personal best at 7.67.



His time is currently ranked #1 in the ACC and #5 in the nation.#NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ZaQFxjY1ip — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) February 4, 2024