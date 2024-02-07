“I saw what Coach Norvell had done...it was not a hard decision:” Day 3 of newcomer interviews discuss Coach Norvell’s energy, relationships, and the program’s development

On the first day of week two, newcomer player interviews encompassed what makes football unique. Marvin Jones Jr., who gets to follow in his legendary father’s footsteps, plays with Sione Lolohea, who met with the media and mentioned he had never been to Tallahassee.

Jones Jr. took the stand and explained his fondest memories growing up in the 850.

“There were definitely a lot of memories made here. Seeing pictures of my dad. My cousin played here, too, so I got to see him a couple of times.”

Conversely, Lolohea had never even heard of football growing up, much less dreamt of playing in garnet and gold.

“There was no football back home,” Sione Lolohea explained. I think I was around 16 years old when I started learning about football. It was hard but easy because of rugby, because of the physicality.”

Two players from opposite ends of the world will be teammates and soon brothers with aspirations of making it to the NFL.

Of course, there are genetic brothers on the team, as Jaylin Lucas met with the media for the first time today and mentioned the impact Ja’Khi Douglas had on his recruitment.

“I just love the way that he always gives me a call. I always wanted to play with my brother. That was my dream coming out of high school. Now we get to do it.”

Kam Davis rounded out the day and continued the theme of relationships that preceded him.

“Getting to know those guys has been the best part of the running back room...Being able to come here with those guys has been a real blessing...we’re all just big kids sometimes.”

The full media availability can be seen below.

Running back Jaylin Lucas

Jaylin Lucas on the expectations for the team this season, "This year, we got the athletes to go and compete...Coach Norvell always teaches that you have to get 1% better each day. Just continue to get better." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 7, 2024

Jaylin Lucas mentions that running back coach David Johnson is "Official" due to the way he produced running backs Trey Benson and Kenneth Gainwell. Lucas finished by mentioning how hard Coach Yac said this upcoming season would be but that they have a "great relationship." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 7, 2024

Jaylin Lucas on playing with his brother Ja'Khi Douglas, "I just love the way that he always gives me a call. I always wanted to play with my brother. That was my dream coming out of high school. Now we get to do it." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 7, 2024

In his role on special teams, Jaylin Lucas said, "Special teams have always been a big factor. Punt return, kick-off return, getting me the ball in space. But, I'm more than just a special teams guy." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 7, 2024

Jaylin Lucas on his skill set, "I got great speed. I got a great change of direction. But there are things I got to work on each and every day. Pass protection because I am a smaller back." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 7, 2024

Defensive lineman Marvin Jones Jr.

Marvin Jones Jr. on seeing FSU's transfer Edge players make an impact: "It is definitely cool seeing a defensive end thrive in this scheme. I've talked to Jermaine a couple times, so there is motivation." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 7, 2024

Marvin Jones Jr.'s relationships with his American Heritage teammates: " It's definitely cool having my guys Earl and Davonte with me. It just makes the transition easier. It's just cool to see familiar faces every day." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 7, 2024

On some of his first memories with FSU as a kid, Marvin Jones Jr. said, "Getting that picture with Bowden. Because he was my hero growing up." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 7, 2024

Marvin Jones Jr., on his transfer portal process, said, "I kind of knew I wanted to come to Florida State either way. I saw what Coach Norvell had done and the type of man he was, so it was not a hard decision." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 7, 2024

On his weight-lifting plan for the offseason, Marvin Jones Jr. said, "Coach Storms and I have talked about getting me to the 260-263 range, add more strength to help in the run game." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 7, 2024

Defensive lineman Sione Lolohea

Sione Lolohea on Coach Norvell, "It just felt different when I talked to Coach Norvell. The energy over the phone. Even when I got here for my official visit, the energy he brings doesn't happen anywhere else." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 7, 2024

Sione Lolohea, "It was a hard decision for me. It was Michigan State, USC, Oklahoma State, and a couple of other schools. The time was very short after the bowl game. I hopped in the portal about three hours before it closed...the development was better here." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 7, 2024

Sione Lolohea, on his transfer portal process, "I worked with DYray at Oregon State...Coach Norvell face-timed, and it was history after that." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 7, 2024

Sione Lolohea on his skill set, "I want to improve on my pass rush. My run defense is all right. But the big thing I'm looking for is to develop my pass rush." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 7, 2024

Sione Lolohea, "There was no football back home. I think I was around 16 years old when I started learning about football...It was hard but easy because of rugby, because of the physicality." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 7, 2024

Running back Kam Davis

Kam Davis says baseball is still in the plans in 2025, and he "always wanted to play two sports." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 7, 2024

Kam Davis says that he is focused on his "top-end speed" right now while maintaining his weight at 215. He says he is "keeping receipts on Twitter" for those who did not believe he was fast. — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 7, 2024

On the relationships he is building in the running back room, Kam Davis said, "Getting to know those guys has been the best part of the running back room...Being able to come here with those guys has been a real blessing...we're all just big kids sometimes." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 7, 2024

Kam Davis on why he always stayed loyal, "The coaching staff was always true and always kept it real with me. They always told me I would be developed... Developing as a player, a student, and as a man was something that I wanted from a coaching staff." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 7, 2024