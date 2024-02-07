 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“I saw what Coach Norvell had done...it was not a hard decision:” Day 3 of newcomer interviews discuss Coach Norvell’s energy, relationships, and the program’s development

RB Jaylin Lucas, DL Marvin Jones Jr., DL Sione Lolohea, and RB Kam Davis met with the media for the first time Wednesday.

On the first day of week two, newcomer player interviews encompassed what makes football unique. Marvin Jones Jr., who gets to follow in his legendary father’s footsteps, plays with Sione Lolohea, who met with the media and mentioned he had never been to Tallahassee.

Jones Jr. took the stand and explained his fondest memories growing up in the 850.

“There were definitely a lot of memories made here. Seeing pictures of my dad. My cousin played here, too, so I got to see him a couple of times.”

Conversely, Lolohea had never even heard of football growing up, much less dreamt of playing in garnet and gold.

“There was no football back home,” Sione Lolohea explained. I think I was around 16 years old when I started learning about football. It was hard but easy because of rugby, because of the physicality.”

Two players from opposite ends of the world will be teammates and soon brothers with aspirations of making it to the NFL.

Of course, there are genetic brothers on the team, as Jaylin Lucas met with the media for the first time today and mentioned the impact Ja’Khi Douglas had on his recruitment.

“I just love the way that he always gives me a call. I always wanted to play with my brother. That was my dream coming out of high school. Now we get to do it.”

Kam Davis rounded out the day and continued the theme of relationships that preceded him.

“Getting to know those guys has been the best part of the running back room...Being able to come here with those guys has been a real blessing...we’re all just big kids sometimes.”

The full media availability can be seen below.

Running back Jaylin Lucas

Defensive lineman Marvin Jones Jr.

Defensive lineman Sione Lolohea

Running back Kam Davis

