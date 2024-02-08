Day 4 of newcomer interviews: Corners and confidence rule the day as newest Seminoles talk choosing FSU, 2024 preparations and more

FSU media day turned into DBU media day on Thursday morning.

Four out of five newcomers who spoke to the press were DBs, and three of the four were freshmen. Patrick Surtain’s group took center stage with fully displayed flair, confidence, and knowledge.

The only non-defensive back of the day, Shawn Murphy, began the morning by praising Coach Norvell and the ascension of the FSU program.

“Easy transition, smooth transition. Going into picking Florida State, it was pretty easy. Coach Norvell and I had talked back in high school, and he had a vision, and he stayed true to that vision.”

Murphy’s former Alabama teammate, Earl Little Jr., followed up and gave insight into the best lessons from Nick Saban.

“There is one thing that stuck with me that Coach Saban had been preaching on. Play with emotion. Do not play emotionally. If you think about that, that’s how it’s supposed to be. Also, that next play mentality.”

After Little finished, a run on three freshman DBs took place, starting with Cai Bates, who opened up on the relationships he has on the team already.

“Definitely my roommate Camden Frier. We definitely have a great relationship and share the same morals...All of us (freshmen) are just one big group and do everything together...Some of the older guys AZ, Greedy...”

Another freshman DB who, like Bates, flipped to FSU, Jamari Howard, was the penultimate interview and talked about the coaches that influenced his recruitment.

Coach Shannon played a big role in my recruitment...He’s just not a regular guy that says just come to Florida State. He’s going to let you know.”

Charles Lester III rounded out the day and detailed why he never wavered in his commitment, even as teams tried to flip him down the stretch.

“Mike Norvell. Just the type of man he is. I always believed in him. I just took my recruiting process and decided to enjoy it. I always knew I was going to come to Florida State...just wanted to enjoy my process.”

The full media availability can be seen below.

LB Shawn Murphy

DB Earl Little Jr.

DB Jamari Howard

DB Cai Bates

DB Charles Lester III