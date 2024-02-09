Day 5 of newcomer interviews: Early enrollees speak on Seminoles brotherhood, choosing FSU, and more

Bonds and brotherhood.

All three interviews today took place with incoming freshmen, and they mentioned that these were the deciding factors between FSU and everywhere else. The relationships built between the early enrollees are evident, and LB Timir-Hickman Collins spoke about them at length.

“We hang out every day,” Hickman-Collins said of the Tribe ‘24 class. We’ll probably hang out after Tour of Duty or just on a regular day in the cafeteria. I feel like we all talk to each other every single day. We have study hall together. We are around each other 24/7, so it’s a great thing to have.”

Timir Hickman-Collins, the first to speak today, mentions, "Shannon and Ryan Bartow knows someone in South Carolina football that said this kid is very good...I know Shannon's background, and I know he can make me a great linebacker." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 9, 2024

Timir Hickman-Collins on the history of FSU, "Florida State was my favorite school since I was very young...I was notified after they came and talked to me and started doing my research on some of the linebackers that came out of here." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 9, 2024

Timir Hickman-Collins, "I look at Coach Shannon as an uncle, to be honest with you. He can be serious, but you understand...He came to my house and talked to my mom. He sometimes talks about football, sometimes not about football...he's a great person to be around." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 9, 2024

His freshman-year counterpart, tight end Landen Thomas, spoke next and highlighted his bond with TE coach Chris Thomsen.

“Coach Thomsen is one of the first people to give me an offer. That connection built over the years. That’s my man and he’s a really great person to be built around.”

Landen Thomas, on his first month here, said, "It's been great being here. A grind, really, but everything has been smooth. A smooth transition from high school." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 9, 2024

Landen Thomas on the FSU offense, "I just like how they spread everyone around the field. They are not just going to keep someone in one specific spot...I like how they can make me versatile." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 9, 2024

On some of the reasons he flipped to FSU, Landen Thomas said, "I saw how they were using Jaheim a lot. I saw how they were using him...That's what really drove me..." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 9, 2024

Luke Kromenhoek followed his teammate from South Georgia and displayed trademark quarterback professionalism. He said he learned this quality and others from QB coach Tony Tokarz.

“Coach Tokarz was one of the main reasons I chose Florida State. His family has taken me in like their family. He’s a great dude, he’s a family man...he’s the type of dude I want to model myself after.”

Luke Kromenhoek on his goals, "In my mind, I'm going to compete every day and give them a run for their money. But, I want to be a sponge...just learning everything I can from them...on that practice field and weight room, I'm coming to compete." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 9, 2024

Luke Kromenhoek on Orange Bowl practice, "It was awesome just to see how they do practice, the tempo. They threw me in there a couple times, which was cool...just to get in there and practice with the guys was awesome." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 9, 2024

Luke Kromenhoek on his off-season goals, "I'm going to be built by Coach Storms. They are looking to put some weight on me. There are a lot of big dudes in college football, so I can't be a little stringneck. The goal is to be around 215." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) February 9, 2024

The full media availability can be seen below.

LB Timir Hickman-Collins

TE Landen Thomas

QB Luke Kromenhoek