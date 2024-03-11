Florida State football spring depth chart discussion: Defensive tackle

The Florida State Seminoles are less than a month away from the start of spring practice. The Seminoles had their most successful season in a decade with a 12-0 regular season, an ACC Championship victory over the Louisville Cardinals, and an Orange Bowl appearance (albeit a very controversial one). FSU will be undergoing a large roster overhaul with the departure of over 20 players listed in the two-deep. In this series, we’ll review departures, additions, and contenders for the spring two-deep at each position.

Several positions on the defensive side of the ball are going to see a major face life this offseason, especially the defensive tackle room. The Seminoles will most likely see two players taken in the NFL draft in stars Braden Fiske and Fabien Lovett. After the eligibility battle last season, Florida State welcomes Darrell Jackson as a regular to the lineup and he will finally be able to play with his friend and former teammate Joshua Farmer. These two along with transfer Grady Kelly will lend to a healthy offseason competition this spring.

Defensive tackle

Key Departures:

Braden Fiske (Graduation/Draft)

Fabien Lovett (Graduation/Draft)

Malcolm Ray (Rutgers)

Dennis Briggs (Illinois)

Key Additions:

Darrell Jackson Jr (Eligibility)

Grady Kelly (Colorado State)

Spring Depth:

Darrell Jackson Jr, Redshirt Junior

Grady Kelly, Redshirt Junior

Joshua Farmer, Redshirt Junior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Sophomore

KJ Sampson, Redshirt Freshman

Spring depth chart discussion:

Tim: My guess is that we will see a starting duo of Jackson and Farmer in the middle of the Seminole defensive line. Both players have shown solid progression over their first few seasons and this could be their year to shine. FSU fans saw Farmer flash last season in his opportunities and Jackson is a first off the bus type specimen. With the way Seminole coaches utilized their rotation last season, fans should expect a healthy dose of Grady Kelly and Daniel Lyons to round out the two-deep.

NoleThruandThru: Gotta agree with Tim here, FSU fans will finally get to see the SuperFriend Duo of Farmer and Jackson alongside one another as starters. Farmer has added even more bulk and certainly looks the part, while Jackson has remained in good shape. Should be a lot of fun to watch these two wreak havoc together. One of my favorite players, Daniel Lyons, should be ready to step into a larger role and Grady Kelly will be counted on to play a lot of snaps as well.

Matt Minnick: There’s no way to sugar coat this, the loss of Fiske and Lovett is massive. They were not only disruptive forces on the field, they were team leaders as well. Fiske, in particular, was able to single-handily wreck game plans. Can any of these guys do that next season? It’s obviously not a guarantee, but I think Farmer significantly raises his game and continues the long tradition of “how do we block this guy?” D-tackles at FSU. Jackson will be a force as well, and I suspect one of the young guys starts to flash serious potential too—albeit not as consistently impactful Farmer and Jackson. If forced to choose one of the pups, give me Lyons.

Perry Kostidakis: The departures hurt, but man oh man, are the returning players and addition of Grady Kelly exciting. I am stealing NT&T’s SuperFriend Duo descriptor for the rest of the season, because with Darrell Jackson Jr. finally ready to let it rip, he and Farmer should be ready to ride. What’s been seen from Lyons has been exciting, and I’m curious to see where KJ Sampson sits after a year in the program. Transfer Tomiwa Durojaiye is more likely to be featured at end rather than inside, but given his versatility, could also get some burn at tackle depending on how things shake out.