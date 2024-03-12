Florida State football spring depth chart discussion: Defensive end

The Florida State Seminoles are less than a month away from the start of spring practice. The Seminoles had their most successful season in a decade with a 12-0 regular season, an ACC Championship victory over the Louisville Cardinals, and an Orange Bowl appearance (albeit a very controversial one). FSU will be undergoing a large roster overhaul with the departure of over 20 players listed in the two-deep. In this series, we’ll review departures, additions, and contenders for the spring two-deep at each position.

Defensive end

Key Departures:

Jared Verse (NFL Draft)

Gilber Edmond (South Carolina Gamecocks)

Key Additions:

Marvin Jones Jr (Georgia Bulldogs)

Tomiwa Durojaiye (West Virginia Mountaineers)

Sione Lolohea (Oregon State)

Spring Depth:

Sione Lolohea, Redshirt Senior

Patrick Payton, Redshirt Junior

Byron Turner Jr, Redshirt Junior

Jaden Jones, Redshirt Junior

Marvin Jones Jr, Junior

Tomiwa Durojaiye, Redshirt Sophomore

Aaron Hester, Redshirt Sophomore

Dante Anderson, Redshirt Sophomore

Lamont Green Jr, Redshirt Freshman

Spring depth chart prediction:

Tim: I really wanted to say that I feel like the Florida State staff actually raised the floor of this room over last year. But that would be ignoring how high Jared Verse set the floor himself. Instead, I’ll say I think the depth at defensive end is better than last year. While Verse is likely on his way to becoming a first-round pick, his running mate Patrick Payton is back for another year with the Seminoles. I’ll pencil Payton in at one end, and I think the other side might be the most exciting position battle to watch this spring. Can Marvin Jones Jr take the “Florida State” leap as Verse and Jermaine Johnson did? Or will it be the Oregon State transfer Sione Lolohea who stakes his claim to the other side of the defensive line? And that’s not even taking into account the upside of Tomiwa Durojaiye. However it plays out, I think the four-man rotation will be Payton, Jones Jr, Lolohea, and Durojaiye, which is better than last year’s four-man rotation. On top of that, Byron Turner and Jaden Jones are poised to potentially take a step forward, as well. This might be the most fun position group in Tallahassee this upcoming season.

LastNoleOfKrypton: What a difference a year makes; FSU loses likely top-ten draft pick Jared Verse, but the overall talent might’ve improved. FSU went from Jared Verse, Patrick Payton, and not much else production wise to Patrick Payton, Marvin Jones, Jr, Sione Lolohea, and Tomiwa Durojaiye as its most likely top four. FSU’s third best defensive end last year (Byron Turner) now may be their fifth best edge guy. This should allow FSU to continue letting guys like Lamont Green, Jr. and Dante Anderson develop in the weight room and although this is a spring preview I’d imagine that plan includes fall enrollee Amaree Williams, as well. A year removed from the ACL injury I think Jaden Jones is the sleeper of the group, while it’s already getting late for Aaron Hester—if he doesn’t make an impact this spring he might have to look to the transfer portal for playing time.

Considering what FSU just did at the NFL Combine, the possibility that there might not be a drop-off (athletically) is a testament to what FSU has done in the portal the last two cycles.

NoleThruandThru: Outside of wide receiver, I’m most excited to see how DE shakes out in the spring. Pat Payton certainly has the strong inside track for one side, and I think the other side will be won by Tomiwa Durojaiye, FSU’s most underrated portal addition. With MJJ, Sione Lolohea, and Byron “Boogeyman” Turner, FSU has a legitimate five-man rotation for this unit. Hopefully, the Noles can also get solid contributions from a healthy Jaden Jones. Perhaps even more importantly, that kind of depth allows for a younger guy like Lamont Green Jr to continue developing and adding bulk, instead of being forced into action too early. It wouldn’t surprise me to see this unit have some post-spring attrition.

Frank Dinole: This is another position that’ll be fun to watch. It was obvious that Patrick Payton’s performance last year was boosted by the presence of Jared Verse on the other end. This year, Payton will have the spotlight and start at one of the defensive end positions. According to reports, he worked very hard during the offseason and added some bulk and strength to his frame.

When Pat gets a breather, Marvin Jones Jr. should be the one spelling him. I think Jones is ready to take the next step that he was not able to take at UGA due to a loaded roster.

At the other end, I expect All-Pac 12 second teamer Sione Lolohea will get the nod due to his experience, strength, and his ability to set the edge. Like the other end position there will be frequent substitutions, and the logical choice to replace Sione is Tomiwa Durojaiye. The West Virginia transfer will have to play with more consistency than he has, but reports on him so far are positive.

These 4 players should get the majority of the snaps, but Byron Turner Jr and Jaden Jones will also get plenty of snaps in the rotation.

A couple of others whose development should be fun to watch are Aaron Hester and Lamont Green Jr, who are the second and third 2nd-generation legacies playing the defensive end position for Florida State this year, along of course with Marvin Jr. I think that’s kinda cool.

Jordan Silversmith: I remember the panic I felt when Patrick Payton announced he planned to enter the transfer portal, essentially leaving the DE room bare. Three months later, it arguably could be the strength of the front seven. Payton gets a chance to explode after another solid season and added weight this offseason. Marvin Jones Jr. fits the Jermaine Johnson role, and hopefully, he can reach half of his production. Throw in Sione Lolohea and Tomi Durojaiye, and that feels as deep as they were last year, at the very least. Each player impressed me when answering questions during newcomer interviews, and their leadership and experience should translate quickly. One player to keep an eye on this spring is Jaden Jones. He flashed during Tour of Duty when I attended last Thursday and looked much healthier than last season. He contains all the physical tools needed to be a rotational pass rusher, but wasn’t able to provide a boost after injuring his knee in JUCO. Could Jones give Adam Fuller a sixth edge player to play significant snaps? Mike Norvell mentioned last year that all the great teams keep their DEs under 50% snap share, and the freshness paid off late last season. Jones and Byron Turner Jr. could eat into the playing time of the two transfer ends, which would delight the coaching staff. FSU should rotate their top guys earlier on in the year, but shouldn’t see as high of a drop-off when their top two leave the field with the room’s depth.

As Coach JP would say: “The timeline is quiet.”

Perry Kostidakis: Listen, losing a probably top 15 NFL Draft pick is never a good thing — but you don’t have to stress the loss of Jared Verse too badly when you look at what you have coming back to and coming into Tallahassee. Patrick Payton continued to build upon his fantastic ACC Rookie of the Year season, holding his own alongside Verse, and bringing in Tomiwa Durojaiye, Marvin Jones Jr. and Sione Lolohea to compliment entrenched contributors like Byron Turner and Jaden Jones has the defensive end position looking bright — and that’s before even considering possible jumps by Aaron Hester and Lamont Green Jr.

Payton is a lock to earn the starting nod on one end, and on the other side, I’m going to go ahead and buy into the legacy hype and say that Jones Jr. emerges as the player who gets the majority of snaps opposite him — but given the array of talent available to Papuchis and Fuller, I’d anticipate the trend of consistent fresh leg rotation to continue in 2024.