Florida State football spring depth chart discussion: Linebacker

The Florida State Seminoles are less than a month away from the start of spring practice. The Seminoles had their most successful season in a decade with a 12-0 regular season, an ACC Championship victory over the Louisville Cardinals, and an Orange Bowl appearance (albeit a very controversial one). FSU will be undergoing a large roster overhaul with the departure of over 20 players listed in the two-deep. In this series, we’ll review departures, additions, and contenders for the spring two-deep at each position.

Linebacker

Key Departures:

Kalen DeLoach (Graduation/Draft)

Tatum Bethune (Graduation/Draft)

Key Additions:

Shawn Murphy (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Timir Hickman-Collins (Recruit)

Jayden Parrish (Recruit)

Spring Depth:

DJ Lundy, Redshirt Senior

Shawn Murphy , Redshirt Sophomore

Omar Graham, Redshirt Sophomore

Blake Nichelson, Sophomore

Justin Cryer, Sophomore

DeMarco Ward, Redshirt Freshman

Timir Hickman-Collins, Freshman

Jayden Parrish, Freshman

Spring depth chart predictions:

Tim: If the defensive end room was the defensive equivalent to the wide receiver room with depth and exciting options, the linebacker room would be the tight end room of the defense. One established player with young options that need to step up during the spring session. DJ Lundy will have the inside track for one of the linebacker spots and I think it will be Shawn Murphy at the other one. From there, Florida State will be looking for Blake Nichelson and Omar Graham to take a step forward or for one of the young kids to be ahead of schedule. If neither of these occur, the Seminoles will be battling depth concerns all season.

NoleThruandThru: Spring ball hasn’t even started yet and I have anxiety looking at the LB corps. In the recruiting threads we’ve been adamant that we felt FSU needed to bring in two transfer LBs, at least one of whom was a ready-made starter. So far FSU has brought in one transfer and while he certainly looks the part, I’m not sure Murphy is a plug-and-play starter (though he may need to be whether he’s ready or not). Randy Shannon has been getting lapped in recruiting for several cycles now but he’s also been a strong developer. Lundy and Graham have known limitations to their athleticism and Murphy is a wildcard, so it will be crucial for Nichelson and Cryer to take major steps forward if this unit hopes to avoid liability territory. Still looking for FSU to bring in another impact transfer post-spring or in the summer.

Frank Dunole: Mike Norvell and Adam Fuller dodged a bullet when DJ Lundy realized he was making a mistake in transferring to Colorado and withdrew his name from the transfer portal. With the loss of DeLoach and Bethune, the linebacker room would have been in serious trouble if Lundy had followed through on leaving, and I’m sure the coaches are thankful he came to his $en$e$.

Lundy is almost certain to be the starter at one of the two linebacker positions, probably on the outside. He will likely be backed up by Justin Cryer, who will get better as he develops and gets more experience during the season. The coaches think he will be solid.

The middle is where things will get interesting because there is a battle as to who will be the starter between Alabama transfer Shawn Murphy, Blake Nichelson, and Omar Graham. I believe Murphy will be the first one in, followed by Nichelson. Although he didn’t see much action at Alabama, Murphy will get the nod due to his size and athleticism, and he could finally realize the potential that was expected of him as a recruit by being in the starting role. I expect Graham to become a factor as the season goes on and he fully recovers from his injury and give Nichelson more competition for playing time.

As far as the rest of the room, one can only hope (and pray) that Randy Shannon will be able to develop them enough to give them more playing time as the season wears on and in garbage time, to get them some much needed experience in preparation for the playoff run.

Perry Kostidakis: For what has felt like a decade now, there is worry at the linebacker position — for the last two years, at least, the worry has been depth, but right now, the main concern is just who exactly will be able to step up fully. DJ Lundy becoming hard to find once the spring semester in Boulder began was a blessing, but is he capable of taking a leap to replace the departing Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach? He has been solid in his years in Tallahassee, especially after being forced into action early, but with the room wide open now is his chance to fully make his mark on the position. Bringing in Shawn Murphy will help, at the very least, bridge the gap as some of the younger players either prove themselves or take a major leap forward — my money, based on nothing but a gut feeling, is Blake Nichelson beginning to live up to his four-star billing.

Jordan Silversmith: Like the defensive tackle room, I would not call the position group a strength, but it may not be as big of a weakness as previously thought. Losing leaders like Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach affect the off-the-field product just as much as on the field. However, the room does have upside. Shawn Murphy should work if his maturity at the podium and effort during tour of duty translates to the field. DJ Lundy being back in the fold changes everything, and Mike Norvell mentioned his name when discussing players who stood out during off-season workouts. FSU usually runs a 4-2-5 base, especially with the way Earl Little Jr. looks and how Shyheim Brown helps out in room support, so the position does not carry as much weight as it does in other defenses. Besides those two, someone amongst the kids needs to break out. Blake Nichelson seems most likely to become the third linebacker on the depth chart, but Omar Graham Jr. had positive stretches during last season in run support. I do not expect either freshman to make much of an impact, but Timir Hickman-Collins has as college-ready body as any freshman on the team. Ultimately, linebacker may end up being the weakest position group on the defense and a place where the Seminoles could look for spring portal help. But Randy Shannon improved Bethune and DeLo over the years, and that same improvement could happen with this group.