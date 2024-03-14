Florida State football spring depth chart discussion: Cornerback

The Florida State Seminoles are less than a month away from the start of spring practice. The Seminoles had their most successful season in a decade with a 12-0 regular season, an ACC Championship victory over the Louisville Cardinals, and an Orange Bowl appearance (albeit a very controversial one). FSU will be undergoing a large roster overhaul with the departure of over 20 players listed in the two-deep. In this series, we’ll review departures, additions, and contenders for the spring two-deep at each position.

Cornerback

Key Departures:

Renardo Green, (Graduate/Draft)

Jarrian Jones, (Graduate/Draft)

Key Additions:

Earl Little Jr (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Charles Lester (Recruit)

Cai Bates (Recruit)

Jamari Howard (Recruit)

Spring Depth:

Fentrell Cypress, Redshirt Senior

Greedy Vance, Redshirt Senior

Azareye’h Thomas, Junior

Earl Little Jr, Redshirt Sophomore

Quindarrius Jones, Sophomore

Ja’Bril Rawls, Redshirt Freshman

Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Freshman

Cai Bates, Freshman

Jamari Howard, Freshman

Charles Lester, Freshman

Kevin Knowles, Senior

Spring depth chart prediction:

NoleThruandThru: I’m really excited about the secondary coming into the 2024 season. This is a money year for both AZ Thomas and Fentrell Cypress. I have faith that Pat Surtain will help Thomas take the next step and Cypress return to his UVA form, with both heading to the league after this season. Adding Earl Little Jr. is a big deal, as I think he is the prototypical nickel back for this defense and Bama fought hard to keep him. If it doesn’t happen in spring, I think Little will secure the starting nickel role by season’s end. FSU also added three studs in the 2024 cycle who will fight for reps. I could see anywhere from 1-4 total defensive backs transfer after spring, based on how things shake out with the depth chart and the major influx of incoming talent.

Tim: David said it all, but I’ll still chime in with my two cents. Cypress is the surest piece to start with AZ a close second. Renardo Green will be missed but AZ has a ton of potential and FSU has loaded up on studs with the last few classes. I hope it’s Little in the nickel spot but I could see Greedy Vance making this a competition.

Jordan Silversmith: After sitting down with Fentrell Cypress at the beginning of the off-season, I could feel a different player coming in the 2024 season. He did not have a bad year but felt confident that a second year in the system would create palpable results. The Virginia transfer leads what should be the deepest position group on the defense, if not the entire roster. AZ Thomas should be a great running mate for Cypress, as those both possess the physical qualities to play man coverage. Quindarrius Jones came on strong to end last season and could be the number three corner on the outside. Vance, Little, and Knowles will compete for that nickel spot that Jarrian Jones leaves. Earl Little Jr. will probably start on most days, but his job will be earned. After all that, FSU still has four freshmen waiting in the wings, and a few could play right away. Charles Lester exudes the confidence, physical traits, and hype that come with becoming an early starter. The only question from the young group comes from position versatility. Since KJ Bolden flipped at the last minute, will the staff convert one of these corners to safety? FSU will be able to mix and match based on the matchup. Patrick Surtain should put together one of the best secondaries in the country during his sophomore season.

Frank D1Nole: I remember a few years ago NT&T kept raving about Azareye’h Thomas while he was still in high school. Last season Thomas broke out and showed the potential NT&T was always talking about. I expect the athletic and versatile Thomas will take over one of the cornerback position that Jarrion Jones and Renardo Green left open when they moved on, and I expect he will be the best cover corner on the Noles roster.

The other cornerback position will go to Fentrell Cypress. Cypress will continue to improve in his second year under Pat Surtain. Cypress earned an All-ACC Honorable Mention for his play last season, and together with Thomas they should be able to cover most of the opposing teams best receivers.

At nickel, Earl Little Jr, will likely be the starter despite the lack of experience he wasn’t able to get while at Alabama. With the prototypical size and speed of a nickel, Little should get better as the season wears on and he gets more experience in this role.

With the return of the experienced Greedy Vance and Kevin Knowles II, along with Jones, Rawls, and Joseph all coming off the bench, as well as the addition of talented first year players, I expect the cornerback position will not be a position of concern under an exceptional proven coach to lead them.

Perry Kostidakis: Another group where the departures hurt, but what returns is exciting enough that you aren’t worried — overall, that has more or less been the theme of these previews, which is a testament to the roster-building that we’ve seen occur under Mike Norvell. While 2023 saw some slip-ups from Fentrell Cypress, given his 2022 second-team All-ACC selection, he still brings a steady hand to a defensive back room that will see some new blood getting opportunities at taking over — as everyone has pointed out, first on that list should be Azareye’h Thomas who really has started to come into his own.