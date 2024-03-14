Noles News: 5 more days until FSU spring football

Recruiting

2025 four-star tight end Andrew Olesh was offered by Florida State on Wednesday — the 6-foot-5, 212 pound prospect out of Southern Lehigh in Pennslyvania also holds offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Miami Hurricanes, Ole Miss Rebels, Penn State Nittany Lions, the Colorado Buffaloes, Boston College Eagles, Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M Aggies and the Tennessee Volunteers, amongst others.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2025 Commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Tramell Jones Jr (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Solomon Thomas (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Javion Hilson (FL)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Ethan Pritchard (FL)

Recent offers:

Football

Another day, another entry in our position-by-position preview series — led by the illustrious Timothy Alumbaugh. The latest preview piece takes a look at who Florida State will be fielding at the linebacker position:

The full series so far:

Speaking of spring previews — 247Sports asked the biggest questions surrounding ACC teams heading into camp and for Florida State, it’s “how fast do the receivers come along?”:

DJ Uiagalelei is the obvious replacement for Jordan Travis. Roydell Williams is in for departed running back Trey Benson. You can even point toward those like Marvin Jones or Sione Lolohea as likely replacements for Jared Verse. But wide receiver is less certain with the Seminoles losing both Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson to the NFL. Those were massive exterior targets, both of whom project as early-round draft picks. The good news for Florida State is that there are potential replacements on the roster. Senior receiver Kentron Poitier (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) showed some real flashes in 2022 (14 catches, 283 yards, 20.2 ypc) but had injuries hamper him for much of last year. Spring will be an opportunity for him to flash difference-making potential on the outside. The good news for Florida State is that there are potential replacements on the roster. Senior receiver Kentron Poitier (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) showed some real flashes in 2022 (14 catches, 283 yards, 20.2 ypc) but had injuries hamper him for much of last year. Spring will be an opportunity for him to flash difference-making potential on the outside. Florida State also added Alabama transfer Malik Benson in the portal. He’s an athletic freakshow who snatched a lot of headlines last spring in Tuscaloosa. He’ll have a more open pathway to playing time in Tallahassee and could emerge a playmaker.

Welcome to Dublin, @Coach_Norvell!



The @FSUFootball Head Coach arrived in Ireland today, ahead of the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic!☘️



Norvell will have the opportunity to explore Dublin and the @AVIVAStadium, where his squad will play this August! #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/66rAu6ad83 — Aer Lingus College Football Classic (@cfbireland) March 13, 2024

#NoleFamily when making plans for your trip to @cfbireland a must stop for dinner is @FIRESteakhouse Great meal and service, will not disappoint #KeepCLIMBing Can’t wait to see the streets of Dublin filled with Garnet and Gold! #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/zeRX6b0Jli — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) March 13, 2024

The CLIMB



Season 4 | Episode 1 is now streaming on the Seminoles Unconquered app#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/MNZGjz3Fji — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 13, 2024

Basketball

Florida State men’s basketball kept its season alive on Wednesday, taking down the Virginia Tech Hokies 86-76, with Jamir Watkins having arguably the game of his life.

From Jordan Silversmith:

The story begins and ends with Jamir Watkins. He started slowly but contributed 14 in the first half before scoring 20 in the second. He overpowered the smaller Virginia Tech guards by shooting an efficient 7-11 from inside the arc and 14-17 from the free-throw line. Watkins reached double digits for what the ESPN broadcast said his 22nd straight game. Leonard Hamilton shortened his rotation today and let Watkins run for 34 out of 40 minutes of game action. Not only did he lead the team in scoring, he impacted the game in other ways. Watkins corraled 11 rebounds and four steals as he put forth an all-around effort. Watkins needed a sidekick, and Jalen Warley answered the call. He had struggled to end the year, but by simplifying his game, he returned to what made him a threat in the middle of the season. The point guard did not attempt a three but went 8-10 from the floor for 18 points and used his physicality and ball handling to get easy buckets inside the paint. Warley made some defensive errors but did a valiant job containing the explosive Virginia Tech guards. Today, it felt like a throwback Ham game. The Seminoles hounded Virginia Tech for turnovers, forcing the Hokies to cough up the ball 13 times en route to 25 points off them. Moreover, FSU did an excellent job on the boards, which could not be said for most of the season. The Seminoles snatched nine offensive rebounds with 13 second-chance points, compared to just five from the Hokies. Those 13 points contributed to 48 points in the paint, along with 25 made free throws. Leonard Hamilton used his team’s length, physicality, and athleticism to overpower Virginia Tech and lead the Seminoles to their second straight victory.

FSU faces off against the North Carolina Tar Heels at 12 p.m. today, with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN.

Jamir Watkins isn’t one of the top FIFTEEN players in the ACC?!? Yeah, okay.



34 PTS, 11 REB, and 4 STL in FSU win over VT in DC.



: FSU Hoops pic.twitter.com/TlFWGHWTHc — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) March 13, 2024

Season FT differential heading into tomorrow’s quarter final



FSU: 19

UNC: 55 — Rogner (@MichaelRogner) March 13, 2024





Join us in the festivities this Sunday!#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/KxTHsX0yiw — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 13, 2024

Baseball

Jordan also took a dive into who and what stood out from FSU’s win over Florida:

In his second season, Link Jarrett has put together an exceptional staff while fielding a team that feels fun to watch for the first time in years. On Tuesday night, they started 15-0 for the first time since 2013, beat Florida in Gainesville for the first time since before the pandemic and extended their program-long streak of scoring seven or more in a game to 15. Tuesday provided FSU with their first test of the season and they received full marks on the exam. The narrative heading into the first inning centered on Florida’s top 10 status despite its (at the time) five losses and Florida State being undefeated but unranked — a few hours and a dozen runs later, FSU reboarded the buses to Tallahassee to ride home with a 12-8 win. From a literal perspective, Link Jarrett alternated righties and lefties 1-9 to make life difficult on the Florida bullpen and not give them an easy matchup. However, from a figurative perspective, Florida State consistently attacked down the lineup and led them to victory. Everyone except DeAmez Ross recorded a hit in the lineup, including knocks from each player batting 5-9. The Gators had to use eight relievers on Tuesday as they could not consistently maneuver through an order that, going into the day, had four players with a batting average over .400. The FSU batters could be selective in their pitch selection and plate discipline as they understood that anyone in the lineup could make a big swing at any time. This led to nine walks and UF pitchers throwing just 109 strikes out of 176 pitches thrown. Florida State did not have the luxury of trusting each hitter to make an impact last season, but the lineup’s depth in 2024 has been the catalyst for their success. Digging deeper, the bottom of the order should be credited with carrying the ‘Noles to victory. Drew Faurot, Daniel Cantu, and Alex Lodise combined for four extra-base hits, five RBIs, and four walks out of the 5-7-8 hole. The Seminoles survived an uncharacteristically lousy day from their 1-2-3 hitters (more on that later) due to their ability to hit 1-9 and find consistent offense through the order.

Last night was a (mini) movie pic.twitter.com/PwqtmiYJ5Q — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 13, 2024

Softball

A tough outing for Florida State Seminoles softball, who dropped a midweek matchup to the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide.

From Gwyn Rhodes:

Royalty got two fly outs to her outfield before Abby Duchsherer was able to get a little bit more of a pitch than her teammates before her. A solo shot off of the FSU starter before Marlie Giles doubled into the gap with two outs. A single directly up the middle from Bailey Dowling brought in another Alabama runner to make it 2-0 to close the first time up. Kalei Harding broke up the no hitter in the bottom of the inning with a slow rolling infield single. Michaela Edenfield followed up with a walk to put two Seminoles on the bases. Two outs from Beaver moved the pair over into scoring position. With Amaya Ross at bat, a wild pitch brought home Harding to put FSU on the scoresheet 2-1. Now in the 6th inning, Reid had two outs on the board before walking Jenna Johnson and giving up the 2 run homerun to Kali Heivilin to extend the Alabama lead to 4-1. After the long ball given up by Reid, Danley switched from the outfield to pitchers circle. In relief, Danley was able to limit herself to only one batter to end the inning. In the top of the 7th, Danley produced the ‘Noles first 1-2-3 inning of the ballgame. The FSU offense faced its largest deficit of the game going into the last three outs. Two defensive plays by Alabama robbed the ‘Noles of baserunners before Danley ripped a single with two outs. However, a foul out ended the game as FSU dropped to Alabama 4-1.

All Sports

No. 18 Florida State swimming and diving will have seven athletes competing in individual events — Peter Varjasi, Max Wilson, Mason Herbet, Yordan Yanchev, David Vargas, Darwin Nolasco and Jesco Helling — as all as in all five relays:

For the first time in school history the Noles will have three divers at nationals. Seven individual qualifiers are the most since 2021 when the Noles sent nine. Heading into the final day of the Zone B Championships on Wednesday, Vargas punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships after placing seventh on 3-meter on Tuesday. Having to finish in the top 12, while his teammates needed to be in the top 10 to qualify, Vargas finished prelims in 11th (322.10). Nolasco led the Noles out of prelims with a score of 356.46 for fifth place ahead of Helling in 12th (321.70). With scores carrying over to finals, Helling hit all six dives including his back 3 ½ somersault tuck that scored marks of 7.5. He jumped up to finish fifth after adding 385.35 in finals, securing the bid. Nolasco stayed near the top of the leaderboard, scoring above 6.0 on five of his six dives for a tally of 698.85 for seventh place. He added 342.40 in his final round. Vargas got back on track after a miss in round one, climbing to 12th place after adding 340.25 in finals for a total of 662.35.

No. 13 Florida State men’s tennis will kick off a two-week run at home with matchups vs. North Carolina and Duke:

The Seminoles will return to the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center on Friday to face North Carolina at 5:30 p.m. before their match on Sunday with Duke at 1 p.m. FSU defeated North Carolina in the quarterfinals of last season’s ACC Tournament while Duke fell in the championship match to eventual NCAA champion Virginia. Florida State is 13-2 on the season, including 4-0 at home. The Seminoles have started 3-0 in ACC play with all three victories coming on the road. FSU currently holds a 10-match winning streak dating back to January, highlighted by victories over No. 15 Mississippi State, No. 21 Oklahoma, and No. 24 Alabama. Last weekend, the Seminoles earned identical 4-0 victories in Orlando over Illinois State and Marist. Jamie Connel had one of the most dominant performances in the nation last weekend, winning 24 of 25 games in his singles matches and completing a 6-0, 6-0 sweep over his Marist opponent. In doubles, Loris Pourroy and Youcef Rihane earned two more victories in Sunday’s doubleheader and now have won nine of their last 10 matches in doubles play.

Florida State women’s tennis, meanwhile, will head on the road to face off against Notre Dame and Louisville:

Florida State is 7-5 on the season and is ranked 38th in the ITA rankings. The nation’s 40th-ranked singles player Ellie Schoppe earned her 12th victory last Sunday as she defeated No. 66 Isabella Pfenning of Miami 7-6 (8), 6-3 at No. 2 singles. Schoppe is on a five-match singles win streak and is also ranked No. 42 in doubles with freshman Maelie Monfils. Senior Anna Arkadianou has 11 total wins this spring and extended her singles win streak to four matches, as she picked up a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 against No. 114 Antonia Balzert at No. 3 singles. Graduate student Vic Allen has accumulated six singles victories on the season and is ranked No. 66 in singles. Notre Dame is 11-5 on the season and is coming off a 4-0 victory against Xavier. The Irish are led by senior Julia Andreach. Andreach has a perfect 10-0 singles record and is ranked 71st in singles. The Cardinals enter Sunday’s match with a 4-8 record. Louisville is led by freshman Germany Davis, who has six singles victories this spring. Friday’s match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Eck Tennis Pavilion, and Sunday’s match begins at 12:00 p.m. at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.

Former Florida State men’s cross country runners Ahmed Muhumed and Kasey Knevelbaard will both be part of Team USA at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships:

Muhumed earned a spot on the six-man senior squad by finishing third in the men’s 10k (29.13) at the 2024 USA Cross Country Championships at Pole Green Park in Richmond, Virginia. While at FSU from 2021-22, Muhumed was an All-American in 2021 after placing 20th in the 10k at the NCAA Championships (29.19.9) after capturing All-ACC honors. He was named first-team All-ACC in indoor and outdoor and was a second-team All-American in the 5,000 in both indoor and outdoor. Knevelbaard will race in the mixed relay. Knevelbaard won the gold medal at the 2023 Pan American Games in the 5,000 at 14:47.69. A member of the FSU track and field and cross country teams from 2019-2021, Knevelbaard was All-ACC in 2019 in cross country. He was first-time All-ACC in indoor in 2020 and second-team All-ACC in outdoor in 2021. Muhumed and Knevelbaard will be racing at the site of the 2013 European Cross Country Championships, Park of Friendship along the Danube River in the senior men’s race. The 2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships will be held at the Apalachee Regional Park on Jan. 10.