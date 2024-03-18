Noles News: What position group are you most excited to see in spring football?

Recruiting

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2025 Commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Tramell Jones Jr (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Solomon Thomas (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Javion Hilson (FL)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Ethan Pritchard (FL)

Recent offers:

‘26 OF/QB Jonah Winston (@JPW2026; @Hoover_Baseball) is an elite two-way prospect w/ high-level twitch & athleticism.



Showing some bat speed & quick hands here to drive it the opposite way in an advantage count for a single.



Good bloodlines & holds multiple P5 offers as a… pic.twitter.com/2Sg7xgQ8lx — Prep Baseball Alabama (@PrepBaseballAL) March 16, 2024

Football

We’re back, baby — well, sort of, with today marking a presser with head coach Mike Norvell ahead of FSU football starting off spring football camp on Tuesday.

Norvell, meanwhile, has been living it up in Ireland:

Great time with my family and special opportunity to meet/visit with wonderful people here in Ireland. Today was my 1st Rugby match and congratulations to @IrishRugby on the 6 Nations Championship. Stage is set @AVIVAStadium for @cfbireland #NoleFamily can’t wait to see you here! pic.twitter.com/pzHwFZqEGa — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) March 16, 2024

Ireland is INCREDIBLE, for all the great sights the people are even BETTER! Today took us to see @howthadventures @MalahideCastleG and @NewbridgeHF We had a blast and absolutely would recommend coming to see them all while at @cfbireland Fun for the #NoleFamily #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/8H16PqN7r6 — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) March 15, 2024

@Coach_Norvell is ready to kick off the 2024 College Football season from Dublin!



Tonight, Coach Norvell had the opportunity to witness Ireland win the Guinness Six Nations Championship!



The 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic is going to be special, you don’t want… pic.twitter.com/6I9gULxBq4 — Aer Lingus College Football Classic (@cfbireland) March 16, 2024

College Football is the ultimate sporting experience!



Just ask our three Game Ambassadors @HannahTyrrell21, @Ian_madigan & @CKKilkenny93, who had the opportunity to experience the incredible atmosphere at an @FSUFootball game! ️



This August is going to be special when… pic.twitter.com/GX3AJo3X6P — Aer Lingus College Football Classic (@cfbireland) March 15, 2024

Players back in Tallahassee were also getting in the Emerald Isle spirit:

Celebrating #StPatricksDay ☘️ with a taste test of authentic foods from Ireland thanks to our new friends - Five more months until @cfbireland!#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/mEu6pXeGFt — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 17, 2024

Want to get a handle on the new team before things get underway? Check out our position-by-position preview series, spearheaded by Tim Alumbaugh, and let us know in the comment section of this piece which group you’re most excited to see take the field:

Basketball

Florida State women’s basketball, for the 11th year in a row, is heading to the big dance, earning a No. 9 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and matchup vs. No. 8 seed Alabama.

From Prince Akeem Joeffer:

The winner of that game will face the winner of (1) Texas and (16) Drexel in the second round. The Seminoles will enter the Tournament after reaching the semifinals of the ACC Tournament where they fell to NC State. The Crimson Tide will enter the Tournament coming off of a quarterfinal loss in the SEC Tournament to Tennessee. Alabama has the edge in the NET Rankings (32 to 43) and the RPI Rankings (39 to 56). However, FSU has the edge in Q1 victories (6 to 5) and total Q1 and Q2 victories (11 to 10). Alabama’s best NET win was over Louisville (#23) while FSU’s best NET win was over Virginia Tech (#19). Alabama is led by senior guard and first team All-SEC selection Sarah Ashlee Barker (17.2pts) and second team All-SEC wing Aaliyah Nye who has the third most triples in the nation.

Men’s hoops season is officially over, having failed to earn an invite to the NIT.

Baseball

18-0, with a 20-game win streak to boot — Florida State baseball kept things rolling this weekend, sweeping the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to remain unbeaten on the season and kick off ACC play on a high note.

Florida State needed another complete effort to stay victorious with defense, timely at-bats, and another strong pitching start to carry them to the win. Conner Whittaker took the mound for the first time on a weekend and proved why Link Jarrett wanted to move him back to the Sunday spot. He gave up back-to-back homers in the third but allowed just two hits and found a way to get weak contact. He only amassed three strikeouts, but his efficient pitching allowed him to get into the seventh inning and finish the day with just 94 pitches. Of course, any pitcher needs strong defense behind him to get late into games, and the ‘Noles defense delivered. Cam Smith made multiple charging plays at third to turn infield singles into outs. The play of the game may have come from Alex Lodise in the fifth, who swiftly turned an Irish rally into an inning-ending double play to keep the lead at two.

From Jordan Silversmith:

After Texas A&M fell during the week, the Seminoles were the only undefeated team left in college baseball (and unranked in some polls). Florida State took care of business against their most challenging stretch of the season to date, with a dominant victory over the rival Gators, their first in Gainesville since 2020. FSU then opened up ACC play against Link Jarrett’s former school, Notre Dame and swept the Irish to start 3-0 in ACC play. This week proved that FSU did not beat up on lesser competition to produce their record, but that Link Jarrett found a way to turn this program around. Early on in the year, the bullpen was a non-factor as Florida State blew out their opponents. This week, the story changed. Link Jarrett needed to move Conner Whittaker back to his weekend spot due to the beginning of ACC play, which meant a bullpen game against Florida. The Gator offense boasts multiple first-round picks in the MLB draft, but Micah Posey’s group did their job. Andrew Armstrong started the game on the right foot, and Carson Dorsey shut the door after a shaky fourth inning. Hudson Rowan and Brady Louck combined for seven strikeouts as the young arms got their first taste of a rivalry matchup. Florida State went four games this week without an error as their .980 fielding percentage continues to rise. Besides two misplays during the penultimate at-bat against Florida, Link Jarrett seems ecstatic about what he sees. Against the Gators, they turned crucial double plays to end innings before the game flipped on its head. On Sunday, the former Notre Dame manager credited the victory to the men in the field for how they executed behind Conner Whittaker. This week provided the first opportunity to see Leiter, Arnold, and Whittaker start all three games in a series, and they delivered. Leiter gave up the most runs but portrayed his usual intensity and had his best fastball command in weeks. Jamie Arnold gave up his first earned run of the season but may have pitched his best game, allowing just four hits and no walks while striking out a dozen. Conner Whittaker rounded out the trio and fit right in. He worked efficiently by generating soft contact for the majority of his outs. All three pitchers pitched into at least the sixth inning and recorded over 90 pitches as the coaching staff began to lengthen their leash. Each pitcher presents a different challenge to a lineup, and their ability to complement each other makes it almost impossible for opposing teams to put up three straight games of consistent offense.

FSU southpaw Jamie Arnold is out here touching 96 with a 48" release height, folding in a deep low-80s slider, showcasing supreme athleticism.



Dude might be the best pitcher in college baseball in 2025.



No. 20 overall for the 2025 Draft at @FSS_PLUS.pic.twitter.com/InkmEmJISI — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) March 16, 2024

We've gone deep in 13 straight games, the third-longest streak in school history



More from our sweep of the Irish: https://t.co/7EypTEeBkw pic.twitter.com/HtgOsQR4LU — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 17, 2024

Softball

Got the crew back together



It was great to have several members of the 2014 team back at The Plex today #ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/ty2RdN48XW — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 16, 2024

A difficult week for FSU softball came to a close with a series loss to the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils:

Battled



Final | FSU 5 Duke 9 (8)#ALL4ONE — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 17, 2024

All Sports