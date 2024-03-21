Noles News: FSU football set for second day of spring practice

Recruiting

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2025 Commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Tramell Jones Jr (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Solomon Thomas (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Javion Hilson (FL)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Ethan Pritchard (FL)

Florida State football gets back in action today, with the second day of spring camp set for later this afternoon — we’ll have live coverage from Jordan Silversmith, as well as a piece offering insight into the day’s action.

Florida State’s NFL Draft hopefuls are back in Tallahassee this week in anticipation of Pro Day on Friday — the first group of players spoke with the media today, touching on their combine experiences, takeaways from 2023, impressions of next year’s FSU team and more:

Jared Verse on the Orange Bowl, "My reason for opting out was it did not feel right...it felt like the smart idea to opt-out...do I wish I played in it, yes...at the end of the day, it is a decision I made and a decision I stand by." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 20, 2024

Jared Verse, on his emotions at the combine, said, "It is the same kind of mindset going into games. I do not get nervous before games or before meetings. What's the point of being nervous? You are just going to psyche yourself out." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 20, 2024

Jared Verse on Jordan Travis, "Once he is healthy, whoever gets him will be one of the luckiest teams in the league." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 20, 2024

James Rosenberry Jr., "When it comes to long snappers, you see a lot of depth because there are guys that have kept training for years...I truly believe in my own skillset; the fine line comes from the ability to block your physical ability." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 20, 2024

On his advice to DJ Lundy, Kalen DeLoach said, "I just told him, make sure you are vocal in every aspect at all. Make sure you stay consistent and that they hear you...make sure you continue to coach up the young guys because you need to leave it better than you found it." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 20, 2024

On his draft process, Kalen DeLoach said, "It is different. I definitely got adjusted to it. Waking up, going to workouts, eating the right things...I went to Indy. It was something I dreamed about." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 20, 2024

Kalen DeLoach on NFL teams he has heard back from, "I've heard back from the Seahawks, Giants, Jets, Dolphins, Jaguars." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 20, 2024

Akeem Dent, on not being invited to the combine, "How I go about it is, everyone has their own road that they have to take...Just keep the standard about myself...it is challenging, but it is not too challenging." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 20, 2024

Akeem Dent, regarding what he has been working on, said, "My training is about speed...keeping the main thing the main thing. Putting on some weight...without the combine, it has been a little challenging." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 20, 2024

Akeem Dent on what teams have reached out, "Miami Dolphins and the Jaguars. When I was at the Hula Bowl, I talked to about 20 teams...I have been in touch with a lot of teams...I feel like it might kick up a little more after my showing on Friday." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 20, 2024

Braden Fiske on the CFP snub, "Teams kept asking me how did you feel, and I said how did you think I felt. We're all sitting there thinking we're in, and they show another team up there. Like what." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 20, 2024

On talking to NFL teams, Braden Fiske said, "Pittsburgh, Seattle, Las Vegas. It is hard to say. Teams play their cards differently. No one plays their whole hand..to pinpoint an exact team is difficult." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 20, 2024

Braden Fiske on the DTs this season, "We've got Josh and Darrell out there. That may even be an upgrade!"



He says he talks to those two consistently, and they ask each other about their respective processes. — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 20, 2024

D'Mitri Emmanuel, during his training, said, "I've been working on all the drills...I've been here since January, just getting ready to showcase myself and what I can do." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 20, 2024

D'Mitri Emmanuel's relationship with Coach Atkins, "He still helps me with this process. The relationship I have with Coach Atkins is a real one. It is deeper than football...it goes deeper than just being his player." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 20, 2024

D'Mitri Emmanuel, on his mentality, said, "This has been the story of my whole life. Just the underdog mentality. A lot of people did not think I could play at Charlotte, and I played at Charlotte...this past season being another first-team all-conference selection...I know… — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 20, 2024

Trey Benson on his best asset, "The home-run ability...No matter where I get the ball on the field, I am a home run threat." — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 20, 2024

Trey Benson on teams he has heard from, "I've been talking to the Vikings, Cowboys, Browns, Eagles, Packers, and it has been a lot more."



He says he will support his teammates on Friday during the pro day and that he will be benching. — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 20, 2024

Trey Benson on what he has seen from the RB room, jokingly mentions the size of the freshman RB, "Kam Davis does not need to lift any more weights. He looks like he has been in the program for over four years. He is already built by Storms."



Starts mentioning a lot of the… — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 20, 2024

“They’re going to make you stronger, they’re going to make you faster, they’re going to make you bigger. You just have to be mentally prepared for what it takes to get to that level. Because it’s not for everyone.” @JaredVerse1 #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/fyvR67M6gc — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 20, 2024

Happy to announce my first FREE youth football camp on May 18th!! Happy to host this camp at my Alma Mater Cocoa High School. We are still looking for a few more sponsors and volunteers for the camp, so please reach out if you’d like to help!

AGES 6-14!

LINK IN MY BIO or QR CODE pic.twitter.com/8ycRmE9PSn — Richie Leonard IV ♕ (@RichieLeonardIV) March 20, 2024

Starting at 11:53 on the video below, Jordan Silversmith hopped on Coast2Coast (a Buffalo Bills-focused podcast from Fans First Sports Network, the distribution partner of Everything Noles) to talk FSU’s NFL Draft hopefuls:

Ep. 34 Slow News and Future stars https://t.co/zyFEbiLEYR — whittle2k (@whittle2k) March 21, 2024

Trey Benson the betting favorite to be the first running back drafted. https://t.co/32qOpNeXnh — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 20, 2024

Florida State Seminoles sophomore guard Ta’Niya Latson has been named an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American:

The Miami, Fla., native is once again one of the nation’s best pure scorers, ranking in the Top 11 in the country in both field goals made and free throws made. She is 31 points away from establishing the FSU single-season scoring record, sitting at 680 points and behind only Sue Galkantas’ 710 points from the 1981-82 season. Latson earned All-ACC First Team honors this season and is once again a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award given to the nation’s top shooting guard. She is tied for the ACC lead with six 30-point games in conference play, including a stretch of three consecutive 30-point games vs. Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and NC State. Latson and the Seminoles play in their 11th consecutive NCAA Tournament beginning this Friday as a No. 9 seed. FSU faces No. 8 seed Alabama at 5:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CT at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on ESPN2.

She was named as the No. 19 most exciting player in this year’s tournament by ESPN:

A year ago the Seminoles entered the NCAA tournament without Latson. A late-season injury prevented the ACC’s top scorer and freshman of the year to miss Florida State’s first-round game against Georgia. And she was missed as the Seminoles scored just 54 points in a 12-point loss. That won’t be the case this year. After playing all 32 games, Latson is healthy headed into the NCAA tournament. She remained one of the nation’s most consistent scorers, duplicating her scoring output from a year ago while improving her assist numbers. With big performances against Stanford, UCLA and Notre Dame, Latson averaged 21 PPG against teams in this year’s field.

Florida State softball is still looking to fully find its groove, with its latest loss coming via run-rule to the No. 2 Texas Longhorns.

From Gwyn Rhodes:

Makenna Reid got the start for the midweek against the Texas Longhorns, and her night started with back to back bunt singles to the circle. A wild pitch advanced both runners sixty feet and a ground out and fly out put the first run on the board for Texas. Now up 1-0 with two outs, Texas added another on an RBI double. Reid was able to get a strikeout looking to limit the damage. A lead off triple and full count walk put runners on the corners to start the 3rd inning. A base hit added an RBI for Texas, putting runners at second and third. With no outs, Ashtyn Danley inherited the runners from Reid. A ground ball added two runs, making it 6-0 Texas. Danley cruised through the bottom of the 5th, where Texas made a pitching change from Morgan to Estelle Czech. Czech allowed a baserunner, but kept it scoreless as Allison Royalty started the 6th with a single. Royalty had runners on the corners after a ground out, wild pitch and walk. A tag applied by Flaherty got the second out, but the run from third crossed, making ti 7-0. After a walk, Texas made it 10-0 on a 3-run homerun. The Seminoles could not scratch across the three runs to keep the run rule from happening, and ultimately fell to the Longhorns 10-0. This marked the first time they have been run ruled at home since 2014.

Florida State women’s swimming and diving kicked off competition at the 2024 CAA Swimming and Diving Championships on Wednesday:

The team of Sarah Evans, Maddy Huggins, Jenny Halden and Gloria Muzito competed in the 200 medley relay, touching 18th with a time of 1:36.26, just off their seeded time (1:36.20). Individual events will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Edith Jernstedt and Maddy Huggins will swim the 200 IM.The top 16 in each event will advance to finals, earning All-America honors and scoring points for the team total. Samantha Vear will compete on 1-meter on Thursday at 12 p.m. The top eight will advance to finals. Divers that finish ninth through 16th in prelims will compete in the consolation heat, which will take place at 5:15 p.m.

Starting on Thursday, Florida State outdoor track and field will host the 50th FSU Relays at the Mike Long Track — teams competiting nclude Florida, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Marshall and FAMU:

' !!!



Make plans to stop by the Mike Long Track as we host the FSU Relays AND Alumni weekend.



The first event is scheduled to begin at 3pm on Thursday! #NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/20fSzAVWJu — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) March 18, 2024

A busy weekend awaits Florida State women’s tennis, who is set to host No. 24 Georgia Tech on Friday and No. 53 Clemson on Sunday:

Florida State is 8-6 on the season and is ranked 42nd in the ITA rankings.

Graduate student Vic Allen and sophomore Millie Bissett are coming off four-win weekends. The duo won 6-2 at No. 2 doubles against No. 39 Notre Dame and 6-1 at No. 1 doubles over Louisville. Allen and Bissett both went on to win their singles matches against the Irish and the Cardinals. Allen is the nation’s 63rd-ranked singles player and has 14 total victories this spring. Florida State’s Ellie Schoppe has four ranked singles victories on the season. Schoppe is ranked 33rd in the national singles rankings and 70th in the doubles rankings with freshman Maelie Monfils. Sophomore Kristyna Lavickova is on a two-match win streak in singles and has seven singles victories this spring. at No. 3 singles. Arkadinaou leads the team with nine singles victories. The Yellow Jackets are 8-6 on the season and defeated No. 24 Duke last Sunday. Georgia Tech is led by Senior Carol Lee. Lee is ranked 45th in the ITA rankings and has earned nine wins at No. 1 singles. Clemson is 10-7 on the season and face No. 19 Miami this Friday. The Tigers are led by graduate student Alina Tsyurpalevych. Friday’s match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m., and Sunday’s match begins at 11:00 a.m. at the Scott Speicher Tennis Center. Live stats and video will be available on Seminoles.com.

No. 14 Florida State men’s tennis, meanwhile, will face off against Virginia Tech and No. 4 Virginia at home:

The Seminoles will play at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center on Friday to face Virginia Tech at 1 p.m. before their match on Sunday with defending NCAA champions Virginia at 1:30 p.m. FSU has only dropped one match at home to Virginia Tech in the past decade and leads the all-time series 10-9. Florida State is 13-4 on the season, including 4-2 at home. The Seminoles have started 3-2 in ACC play with three road victories. FSU has six wins against teams currently ranked, highlighted by victories over No. 17 Oklahoma, No. 19 Mississippi State, and in-state rival Florida. Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc continued his unbelievable season with two straight-set ranked wins over the weekend. The No. 4 player in the nation remains undefeated at 14-0 and holds 10 ranked wins. In doubles, Youcef Rihane and Loris Pourroy claimed the doubles point against North Carolina with a 6-4 win to mark their 12th win as a pair this season. The newest ITA rankings were released Tuesday. Cornut-Chauvinc continued his stay as the No. 4 player in the nation while he and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif remained the No. 14 pair in the nation. Florida State checked in at No. 14 to remain in the top-15 for a third straight week.

A great write-up on Alice Hodges, who recently logged a 66 in the first round of the FSU Match Up, from FSU SID Chuck Walsh:

Hodge is one of Florida State’s most experienced golfers – one who has led the Seminoles to great heights during her career. She is a member of the first two NCAA Regional Championship teams in school history (2021 at Louisville and 2022 at Tallahassee), has played on three NCAA Championship teams, has helped the Seminoles win nine tournament championships, and led Florida State to the nation’s No. 1 ranking during her freshman season. Hodge has earned nine single-round scores in the 60’s including a school-record-tying 65 in the third round of the 2022 NCAA Tallahassee Regional Championship. Her 65 is tied for the course record for a competitive round at the Seminole Legacy.