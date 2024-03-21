 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: FSU football set for second day of spring practice

Plus, NFL Draft hopefuls get set for Florida State Pro Day

By Perry Kostidakis
Recruiting

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2025 Commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Tramell Jones Jr (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Solomon Thomas (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Javion Hilson (FL)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Ethan Pritchard (FL)

Recent offers:

Football

Florida State football gets back in action today, with the second day of spring camp set for later this afternoon — we’ll have live coverage from Jordan Silversmith, as well as a piece offering insight into the day’s action.

Florida State’s NFL Draft hopefuls are back in Tallahassee this week in anticipation of Pro Day on Friday — the first group of players spoke with the media today, touching on their combine experiences, takeaways from 2023, impressions of next year’s FSU team and more:

Starting at 11:53 on the video below, Jordan Silversmith hopped on Coast2Coast (a Buffalo Bills-focused podcast from Fans First Sports Network, the distribution partner of Everything Noles) to talk FSU’s NFL Draft hopefuls:

Basketball

Florida State Seminoles sophomore guard Ta’Niya Latson has been named an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American:

The Miami, Fla., native is once again one of the nation’s best pure scorers, ranking in the Top 11 in the country in both field goals made and free throws made. She is 31 points away from establishing the FSU single-season scoring record, sitting at 680 points and behind only Sue Galkantas’ 710 points from the 1981-82 season.

Latson earned All-ACC First Team honors this season and is once again a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award given to the nation’s top shooting guard. She is tied for the ACC lead with six 30-point games in conference play, including a stretch of three consecutive 30-point games vs. Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and NC State.

Latson and the Seminoles play in their 11th consecutive NCAA Tournament beginning this Friday as a No. 9 seed. FSU faces No. 8 seed Alabama at 5:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CT at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on ESPN2.

She was named as the No. 19 most exciting player in this year’s tournament by ESPN:

A year ago the Seminoles entered the NCAA tournament without Latson. A late-season injury prevented the ACC’s top scorer and freshman of the year to miss Florida State’s first-round game against Georgia. And she was missed as the Seminoles scored just 54 points in a 12-point loss. That won’t be the case this year. After playing all 32 games, Latson is healthy headed into the NCAA tournament. She remained one of the nation’s most consistent scorers, duplicating her scoring output from a year ago while improving her assist numbers. With big performances against Stanford, UCLA and Notre Dame, Latson averaged 21 PPG against teams in this year’s field.

Baseball

Softball

Florida State softball is still looking to fully find its groove, with its latest loss coming via run-rule to the No. 2 Texas Longhorns.

From Gwyn Rhodes:

Makenna Reid got the start for the midweek against the Texas Longhorns, and her night started with back to back bunt singles to the circle. A wild pitch advanced both runners sixty feet and a ground out and fly out put the first run on the board for Texas. Now up 1-0 with two outs, Texas added another on an RBI double. Reid was able to get a strikeout looking to limit the damage.

A lead off triple and full count walk put runners on the corners to start the 3rd inning. A base hit added an RBI for Texas, putting runners at second and third. With no outs, Ashtyn Danley inherited the runners from Reid. A ground ball added two runs, making it 6-0 Texas.

Danley cruised through the bottom of the 5th, where Texas made a pitching change from Morgan to Estelle Czech. Czech allowed a baserunner, but kept it scoreless as Allison Royalty started the 6th with a single. Royalty had runners on the corners after a ground out, wild pitch and walk. A tag applied by Flaherty got the second out, but the run from third crossed, making ti 7-0. After a walk, Texas made it 10-0 on a 3-run homerun.

The Seminoles could not scratch across the three runs to keep the run rule from happening, and ultimately fell to the Longhorns 10-0. This marked the first time they have been run ruled at home since 2014.

All Sports

Florida State women’s swimming and diving kicked off competition at the 2024 CAA Swimming and Diving Championships on Wednesday:

The team of Sarah Evans, Maddy Huggins, Jenny Halden and Gloria Muzito competed in the 200 medley relay, touching 18th with a time of 1:36.26, just off their seeded time (1:36.20).

Individual events will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Edith Jernstedt and Maddy Huggins will swim the 200 IM.The top 16 in each event will advance to finals, earning All-America honors and scoring points for the team total.

Samantha Vear will compete on 1-meter on Thursday at 12 p.m. The top eight will advance to finals. Divers that finish ninth through 16th in prelims will compete in the consolation heat, which will take place at 5:15 p.m.

Starting on Thursday, Florida State outdoor track and field will host the 50th FSU Relays at the Mike Long Track — teams competiting nclude Florida, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Marshall and FAMU:

A busy weekend awaits Florida State women’s tennis, who is set to host No. 24 Georgia Tech on Friday and No. 53 Clemson on Sunday:

Florida State is 8-6 on the season and is ranked 42nd in the ITA rankings.

Graduate student Vic Allen and sophomore Millie Bissett are coming off four-win weekends. The duo won 6-2 at No. 2 doubles against No. 39 Notre Dame and 6-1 at No. 1 doubles over Louisville. Allen and Bissett both went on to win their singles matches against the Irish and the Cardinals. Allen is the nation’s 63rd-ranked singles player and has 14 total victories this spring.

Florida State’s Ellie Schoppe has four ranked singles victories on the season. Schoppe is ranked 33rd in the national singles rankings and 70th in the doubles rankings with freshman Maelie Monfils.

Sophomore Kristyna Lavickova is on a two-match win streak in singles and has seven singles victories this spring.

at No. 3 singles. Arkadinaou leads the team with nine singles victories.

The Yellow Jackets are 8-6 on the season and defeated No. 24 Duke last Sunday. Georgia Tech is led by Senior Carol Lee. Lee is ranked 45th in the ITA rankings and has earned nine wins at No. 1 singles.

Clemson is 10-7 on the season and face No. 19 Miami this Friday. The Tigers are led by graduate student Alina Tsyurpalevych.

Friday’s match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m., and Sunday’s match begins at 11:00 a.m. at the Scott Speicher Tennis Center. Live stats and video will be available on Seminoles.com.

No. 14 Florida State men’s tennis, meanwhile, will face off against Virginia Tech and No. 4 Virginia at home:

The Seminoles will play at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center on Friday to face Virginia Tech at 1 p.m. before their match on Sunday with defending NCAA champions Virginia at 1:30 p.m. FSU has only dropped one match at home to Virginia Tech in the past decade and leads the all-time series 10-9.

Florida State is 13-4 on the season, including 4-2 at home. The Seminoles have started 3-2 in ACC play with three road victories. FSU has six wins against teams currently ranked, highlighted by victories over No. 17 Oklahoma, No. 19 Mississippi State, and in-state rival Florida.

Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc continued his unbelievable season with two straight-set ranked wins over the weekend. The No. 4 player in the nation remains undefeated at 14-0 and holds 10 ranked wins. In doubles, Youcef Rihane and Loris Pourroy claimed the doubles point against North Carolina with a 6-4 win to mark their 12th win as a pair this season.

The newest ITA rankings were released Tuesday. Cornut-Chauvinc continued his stay as the No. 4 player in the nation while he and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif remained the No. 14 pair in the nation. Florida State checked in at No. 14 to remain in the top-15 for a third straight week.

A great write-up on Alice Hodges, who recently logged a 66 in the first round of the FSU Match Up, from FSU SID Chuck Walsh:

Hodge is one of Florida State’s most experienced golfers – one who has led the Seminoles to great heights during her career. She is a member of the first two NCAA Regional Championship teams in school history (2021 at Louisville and 2022 at Tallahassee), has played on three NCAA Championship teams, has helped the Seminoles win nine tournament championships, and led Florida State to the nation’s No. 1 ranking during her freshman season.

Hodge has earned nine single-round scores in the 60’s including a school-record-tying 65 in the third round of the 2022 NCAA Tallahassee Regional Championship. Her 65 is tied for the course record for a competitive round at the Seminole Legacy.

