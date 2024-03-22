Roundtable: Florida State, ACC finally head to court, Clemson files own lawsuit and UNC takes aim at conference

Today marks the first time Florida State and the ACC will square off in court regarding their dueling lawsuits against each other.

The two parties will argue whether North Carolina is the proper venue for the ACC’s lawsuit and if the ACC-ESPN media rights contract should be sealed. In the meantime, the heat got further turned up this week with other schools voicing their displeasure with the ACC —Clemson filed its own lawsuit against the ACC while North Carolina’s Board of Trustees’s chair publicly lambasted the conference.

What’s there to make of all the hoopla? Below, find some thoughts on what’s gone down so far in addition to a full timeline leading up to today’s hearing.

What are your big picture thoughts on how things have transpired between FSU and the ACC since the Board of Trustees meeting in December?

Jon Loesche: The filings have largely devolved into tit for tat name calling at this point. While I have enjoyed things like John Swofford’s shady dealings finally being called out publicly I’m not sure how much it will really matter in the end. FSU’s best shot is Jim Phillips unilaterally extending the ACC option. That is a very significant point that isn’t hindered by any statue of limitation issues.

Perry Kostidakis: For all the handwringing over Florida State being “too loud,” it seems as if one by one the big names being cited as desirable by other conferences are starting to copy off the university's homework.

What is the biggest hurdle FSU is going to have to overcome not just in the hearing today but in the larger case against the ACC?

Jon Loesche: The biggest issue is that so many of the egregious actions by John Swofford and the ACC were so long ago it will be hard to get around the statute of limitations. I would love for nothing more than have Swofford be deposed and make him say on the record how he screwed over the conference but that has a 1% chance of happening.

Perry Kostidakis: For me, after reading a bunch of people smarter than me, getting the proper venue and judge presiding over the case will be a major factor in what ruling is issued — from financial implications to what is considered as an actual damage.

Are there any arguments in Clemson’s lawsuit you wish FSU brought up and/or are you surprised Clemson left out anything from FSU’s lawsuit?

Jon Loesche: I like that Clemson’s lawsuit is a bit more streamlined. It focused solely on called the Grant of Rights what it is, completely bogus and unenforceable. While I enjoyed Swofford and Raycom being publicly called out those complaints were most just playing to the crowd because that’ll be hard to prove unless they have an ace in the hole they haven’t shown yet.

Perry Kostidakis: Not so much as it being something FSU could bring up, given the timing of the lawsuits, but it was really interesting to see Clemson call out the conference for proceeding with a lawsuit against Florida State without taking a vote.

Thoughts on North Carolina Board of Trustees Chair John Preyer’s public comments about the ACC?

Jon Loesche: UNC’s very public rebuke of the Calford expansion should’ve clued anyone as to how UNC felt about the current state of the ACC. While UNC’s football TV viewership leaves a lot to be desired, it is one of the last large public flagship universities that won’t be affiliated with the B1G or SEC. They may have to take a Washington/Oregon deal to get in but they know they have a spot at the big kids table.

Perry Kostidakis: The escalation of “quit barking” to “maybe you guys are right” was pretty funny to see, but it showcases just how dire the ACC’s situation is. With the conference pretty much throwing in the towel officially on College Football Playoff payouts, the writing is on the wall for universities capable of finding greener pastures.

Will 2024 be Florida State final season playing ACC football?

Jon Loesche: I’m not as bullish as other prognosticators that this situation will be resolved before FSU kicks off the season in Dublin. The SEC already announcing an eight game 2025 conference schedule makes me think they’re not planning on grabbing any ACC defectors that soon. I think FSU will have another lame duck season in 2025 unless a court to says the GOR is completely invalid in the next six months.

Perry Kostidakis: I’m with Jon — the law doesn’t exactly move quickly, and with a case as layered as this from the various alleged damages, the parties involved and the moving parts in terms of jumping ship to another conference, I would think that 2026 is likely the point when things kick into high gear. What I will say, though, is I have a feeling that we’ll hear an intention to depart by December.

Bonus Question: Is the ACC going to exist as a conference by the time the Grant of Rights expires in 2036?

Jon Loesche: If the PAC-12 can legally survive after being down to only Washington State and Oregon State, the ACC will live on. The leftover schools will be gutted financially between the ESPN deal getting cancelled and the playoff payouts reduced but the Big 12 can only take so many schools. Ironically, Notre Dame may end up being the glue to hold the ACC together. The Irish are willing to leave a certain amount of money on the table as long as it means nominal independence and playoff access. Their new NBC deal will give them “good enough” money to compete with the B1G and SEC schools. Notre Dame will still see value in an ACC that acts as schedule filler and a place to park Olympic sports. Prior to the ACC deal Notre Dame’s schedule was getting increasingly front loaded with USC being the only non-G5 game after September. If Notre Dame is on board you could invite Rice, Tulane, and the service academies. An ACC 2.0 reorganized around like minded private schools and the service academies could last.

Perry Kostidakis: I think so, but I can’t see it being a power player in the grand scheme of top-level football if FSU, Clemson, North Carolina and half-brother Notre Dame are out of the picture. If the near-future of college football is just the two megaconferences of the SEC and BIG 24, I can see the ACC surviving as a Big East-type league, one that does football on a smaller scale but still aims to hold its weight in other athletics. If we retain the current structure and find ourselves with an even more unbalanced Power 4, there’s no reason it can’t hold on alongside the Big 12 as a rag-tag group of plucky bottomfeeders.

Florida State vs. The ACC Timeline

July 8th, 2010: The ACC signs a 12 year media rights deal with ESPN. As Tomahawk Nation previously chronicled and FSU’s complaint confirms, the ACC gave up more media rights and took less money in order to keep Raycom as a media partner. Chad Swofford, son of then-ACC Commissioner John Swofford, was a Raycom executive at the time and still is to this day. Raycom would’ve gone out of business without the lifeline as the company had already lost the rights to broadcast/produce games for the SEC.

May 9th, 2012: The ACC renegotiates the 2010 agreement with ESPN, extending the agreement out to 2027 for slightly more money.

November 19th, 2012: Maryland, a founding member of the ACC, announces it will leave the conference for the Big Ten. Maryland specifically cited the ACC’s lack of revenue in its media deal signed in 2010 as one of the reasons it was leaving the conference.

March 7th, 2013: John Swofford and ESPN make a presentation to the ACC Presidents promising the launch of an ESPN backed ACC Network to help bridge the revenue gap. In order for ESPN to get on board, the ACC schools need to sign a Grant of Right agreement like Big 12 had signed.

April 22nd, 2013: ACC announces all remaining members have signed a Grant of Rights to the conference. The Grant of Rights agreements nor the amended contract with ESPN provide any assurances that ESPN will launch an ACC Network.

June 2016: John Swofford tells the ACC Presidents that ESPN won’t launch the ACC Network until 2019 and they won’t commit to that date unless the Grant of Rights agreement is extended out until 2036. The amended agreement with ESPN does extend the existing contract past 2027 and gives ESPN unilateral authority to extend the deal through 2036.

March 29th, 2019: ACC Network finally launches but doesn’t gain full coverage in ACC markets until August 2021.

November 18th, 2022: Florida State AD Michael Alford gives a presentation to the Florida State Board of Trustees showing Florida State would be in the Top 5 of revenue in the SEC and Big Ten. No comparisons are made to any ACC schools.

February 7th, 2023: Viral tweet from FSU’s official athletics account touting Florida State as having the highest TV viewership in the ACC. Tweets touting FSU’s television ratings continue throughout the 2023 football season.

February 24th, 2023: Florida State AD Michael Alford gives a presentation to the Florida State Board of Trustees showing the growing financial gap between the ACC and SEC/Big Ten. He sums the situation up with “Something has to change”

May 15th, 2023: Just prior to the ACC’s annual meeting news breaks that Florida State, Clemson, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech were exploring avenues to leave the conference. Dubbed “The Magnificent Seven” the news casts doubt on the conference’s future.

December 21st, 2023: The ACC files a preemptive lawsuit against Florida State in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. News of this doesn’t break until after FSU announces its own lawsuit against the conference the following day.

December 22nd, 2023: Florida State’s Board of Trustees votes unanimously to take legal action against the ACC to challenge the conference’s Grant of Rights.

March 19th, 2024: Clemson files its own lawsuit challenging the ACC Grant of Rights in South Carolina court.