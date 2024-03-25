Noles News: FSU aiming to be “aggressive early” in opening days of spring camp

Recruiting

A major recruiting weekend for Florida State, with plenty of recruits descending on Tallahassee:

Adam Fuller with 4-star S Dallas Golden with the QBs behind them. pic.twitter.com/REcbqlEfRP — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 23, 2024

RBs running in along side 4-star DT Myron Charles. pic.twitter.com/uBHbtVGi05 — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 23, 2024

2026 QB Will Griffin from Tampa is here to attend practice. pic.twitter.com/wcTuFUQm2e — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 23, 2024

A bunch of recruits walking in now including 2025 DB @zaethomas11 from American Hertiage. pic.twitter.com/DOdPuRpDEs — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 23, 2024

UCF commit ATH Tony Williams on hand for practice. From Palm Beach. pic.twitter.com/PJPcCr9VO7 — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 23, 2024

2025 4-star Max Buchanan arriving for practice amongst the FSU OL. pic.twitter.com/iQ4FJXbogI — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 23, 2024

More recruits coming in including 2025 LB Riley Petijohn on the far side. pic.twitter.com/GQKdCdFeGW — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 23, 2024

Come join the family lil bro! No place like it. With the best teammates, staff, FANS, alumni in country. https://t.co/qEo5Ux4wOA — Jashaun Corbin (@Jashaun06) March 24, 2024

2025 offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn, of IMG Academy, received a Florida State offer over the weekend — the 6-foot-3, 285 pound four-star is considered the No. 21 interior offensive lineman in his class (No. 391 overall) and also holds offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Miami Hurricanes, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Auburn Tigers, Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans and Penn State Nittany Lions, amongst others:

After a great visit, I am so blessed to receive an offer to Florida State University ! @CoachAAtkins @Coach_Norvell @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/VyU7MBy4GH — Kaden Strayhorn (@kaden_strayhorn) March 23, 2024

Catch up on all the latest happenings on the trail in the latest edition of our official recruiting thread:

Florida State Recruiting: Class of 2025 Commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Tramell Jones Jr (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Solomon Thomas (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Javion Hilson (FL)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Ethan Pritchard (FL)

Football

This weekend saw Florida State throw pads on for the first time this spring, as the building blocks for the 2024 season continue to be laid throughout camp.

Jordan Silversmith, as he has and will all spring, has more:

Saturday was different.

Florida State practiced on the weekend, which was the only time of the spring. But more changes were in store. As Mike Norvell mentioned Thursday, the Seminoles put on the pads for the first time and turned up the physicality. The head man wanted an intense practice for multiple reasons, including the on-lookers. FSU hosted dozens of 2025 and 2026 recruits over the weekend and allowed the prep players to take in practice. Current and former players could be seen chatting them up between reps while some of the coaching staff came over and explained the purpose of each drill. Regarding the play on the field, the Seminoles were up and down. The added layer of physicality brought out the intensity in some players but caused others to make a few mental errors. The defensive line played with incredible energy the entire morning, and the constant rotation of bodies along the front wore out their opposition. Unfortunately, the wide receivers struggled with drops, which Mike Norvell noted after practice, due to the strength and proximity of the Florida State secondary. After practice, Coach Norvell discussed what he saw from his team on Saturday. “First day of pads, it was good to get out there and see the guys flying around and increasing intensity...three full days of instillation, we’re trying to be very aggressive here early.”

Friday saw Florida State’s NFL hopefuls — defensive end Jared Verse, running back Trey Benson, offensive lineman Casey Roddick, long snapper James Rosenberry, wide receiver Johnny Wilson, wide receiver Keon Coleman, defensive back Renardo Green, quarterback Jordan Travis, linebacker Kalen DeLoach, defensive back Akeem Dent, defensive tackle Braden Fiske, offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel, defensive back Jarrian Jones, tight end Jaheim Bell, defensive lineman Fabien Lovett, defensive lineman Robert Cooper and linebacker Tatum Bethune — descend upon Tallahassee once more to either work out or mingle with personnel in hopes of enhancing their professional prospects:

This mindset from @bradenfiske55 is amazing. Zero Dark Thirty mode ACTIVATED. pic.twitter.com/poLt2Kkyj5 — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) March 22, 2024

The Saints have set up a visit with Florida State WR Keon Coleman, per source. The Louisiana native is 6-foot-3 and had 11 touchdowns last season. Also returns punts.



Fits the profile of the type of receiver who could fit in with Olave and Shaheed. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 23, 2024

Basketball

Florida State men’s basketball got some good news on Sunday, with Leonard Hamilton earning a commitment from four-star point guard Daquan Davis:

Florida State’s Primo Spears is going portaling, a source told @Stockrisers. 10.5 point per game scorer. Had 17 points against North Carolina in FSU’s last game in the ACC Tournament. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 22, 2024

Florida State big man De'Ante Green plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-foot-9 sophomore averaged 4.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per game while starting 20 out of 31 games this season for the Seminoles.https://t.co/guxaq8jmsn pic.twitter.com/PcRDM0QDGF — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 22, 2024

FSU women’s basketball’s season came to an end in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, with the Seminoles falling to Alabama — from Prince Akeem Joeffer:

Ta’Niya Latson led FSU with 25 points and five assists. Makayla Timpson posted another double-double with 23 points, 11 boards and three blocks. Sara Bejedi chipped in with 11 points. Timpson set FSU single season records for blocks, rebounds and double-doubles in this game. The Tide was able to overcome Barker’s absence and 11 turnovers in the first half because of 5-10 shooting from deep and a 22-14 advantage on the boards. Overall Alabama deserves credit for having several players step up in the absence of Jessica Timmons and with star guard Sarah Ashlee Barker saddled with foul trouble all game. Essence Cody really delivered with 20 points and 14 rebounds which is her career high in both categories. It’s really hard to win tournament games if you allow your opponent to shoot over 50% and win the rebounding battle by 14. Bama’s offense was really efficient as FSU allowed them to score 1.14 points per possession. Basically Bama had role players step up with big games when they were really needed. Now Florida State will head to the off season. The program is still in a good spot as this is the 11th straight NCAA Tournament appearance. However, FSU has now failed to win a tournament game for the fourth year in a row so there is obviously room for improvement.

She does it the @MakaylaTimpson2 is now FSU's single-season record holder in double-doubles, blocked shots AND rebounds!#NoleFAM | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/niuNbaQDNv — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 22, 2024

Baseball

A tough crash to Earth for Florida State baseball on the road vs. the Clemson Tigers this weekend, with the Seminoles being swept after blowing leads in back-to-back games.

From Jordan Silversmith:

The Seminoles ground out a 1-0 win earlier in the week against Stenson ahead of a weekend tilt with top-5 Clemson on the road. Friday’s game ended up rained out but also served as a precursor for the rest of the weekend. Cam Leiter took the mound on Saturday afternoon, the first of a doubleheader, and got shell-shocked. The UCF transfer has not seemed like himself since the beginning of the year, but never like this. He left his fastball command in Tallahassee as he pitched erratically on the mound. Florida State spotted him an early grand slam, their first of 11 home runs this weekend, but that lead did not hold. FSU picked up their first loss in a mercy-rule defeat 15-5. The game got away early, and the Seminoles could not put the lid back on the Clemson offense. The good news? Jamie Arnold. The lefty started game two just an hour after the beatdown and looked sharp. He racked up nine strikeouts, only allowed one run, and went into the seventh inning as he threw over 100 pitches. The Seminole bats also responded and scored eight runs, spearheaded by home runs from Dinges, Williams, and Cantu. It would not be enough. FSU gave up eight runs in the ninth and dropped both games of the doubleheader 9-8. The reasons will be discussed below but boiled down to the bullpen. On Sunday, the Seminoles provided Deja Vu. They produced two five-run innings and five home runs that vaulted them to an 11-2 lead. It seemed like they flushed yesterday’s disaster and could at least salvage the series. Nope. The bullpen could not throw a strike as a five-run fifth and six-run seventh gave Clemson a 13-11 advantage en route to a 14-12 win that swept the Seminoles. Link Jarrett used every arm in his bullpen, and they all struggled. Strike-throwing underlined their issues as the gravity of the moment wiped away their command. The results were shocking, considering what the ‘pen had done up to this point. Link Jarrett used just under ten pitchers on Tuesday to hold Stenson scoreless, just a week after a bullpen game allowed only three earned runs in Gainesville. Many did not think it would be a strength, but never did it look like it could be this bad.

FSU bullpen before this weekend sported a healthy 13.7 K/9 & 5.7 BB/9



This weekend was 11.7 K/9 & 16.4 BB/9



FSU probably isn’t as good as the record for first 19 games indicated. Definitely not as bad as the last 3 showed. https://t.co/JbX7FbPQjl — GOSEface Killah (@RodMahoney) March 24, 2024

Softball

Florida State softball got its feet underneath it after a rough past few matchups, sweeping the Pittsburgh Panthers on the road to move to 21-9 (4-2 ACC) on the season.

From Gwyn Rhodes:

On Saturday, Florida State softball picked up their first win of the weekend in Pittsburgh, against the Panthers. Due to travel issues on Friday, the Sunday slate called for a double header for the two teams. Kaley Mudge kicked off game one with a triple off of Pitt starter Kendall Brown. Starting off with the runner on third, a sacrifice fly from Jaysoni Beachum put the Seminoles up just two batters into the game. Once the bases were cleared, Kalei Harding homered and Michaela Edenfield followed with a hit by pitch. With one runner on base, and only one out, Amaya Ross hit the second homerun of the inning, putting FSU on top 4-0. The scoring did not stop there, as Jahni Kerr went back o back with Ross, taking on the fifth run of the game for the ‘Noles. Dani Farris entered for Brown after the long ball from Kerr, and got the next two outs in two batters. After FSU starter Ashtyn Danley sat down the Panthers in order, Devyn Flaherty started off the next inning with a single and stolen base. Mudge reached safely on a bunt that put the two runners on the corners and a hit by pitch to Beachum loaded them with no outs. A second hit from Harding brought in another run for FSU, still keeping the bases loaded. Edenfield followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 7-0 exiting the 2nd inning. The final run of the ball game for either side came in the 4th, when Edenfield crushed a solo shot to lead off the inning. In the same inning, Isa Torres was able to reach base, but was tagged out at second. Danley went six innings before Emma Wilson came on in the 7th and went 1-2-3 of the Panthers batting order to end the game early. Just like in game one, Mudge started game two with a bang on a lead off homerun off of Pitt’s Kyra Pittman. After the 1-0 lead, Pittman returned the next three FSU batters to the dugout on two fly outs and a ground out. Amaya Ross walked to begin the 2nd, and stole second with one out. Following the stolen base and fly out, Hallie Wacaser saw her first action of the weekend on a 2-run shot to extend the FSU lead to 3-0. Following Hallie, Isa Torres joined in with the teams 11th homerun of the weekend. Now a 4-0 ballgame, Pitt went to Olivia Stefanoni to take over in the circle. Now with two outs, the lineup turned back over to Mudge, who hit her second homerun of the season, of the day, and third of the inning. Beachum and Harding followed with singles to put runners on the corners. A caught stealing ended any further scoring for the ‘Noles as they took a 5-0 lead. A hit by pitch to Edenfield started the 3rd with a hit by pitch, and Ross followed with a double over the head of the center fielder. After the hit, Stefanoni’s day was done and Ahmari Braden entered on. With no outs, a grounder added a run to FSU’s total and a double from Wacaser made it 7-2. With Torres at bat, a fielding error by the Pitt infield continued the inning and brought in another run. A double play ended the scoring by the Seminoles, with a 8-2 lead. Now 8-2 in the 4th, Harding reached on an error with one out and Edenfield singed. FSU soon loaded the bases on a walk from Ross. A single from Wacaser brought in two more runs for the Seminoles, and a wild pitch moved up both runners into scoring position. With Beachum now on third, Edenfield got a walk to put two on for Ross. On the first pitch of her at bat, Ross hit a 3-run homerun to make it 14-6, and Kerr went back to back to add an extra run. Up 17-6, Reid led off the bottom of the inning with a solo shot to the Panthers offense. A one out single had another runner on base. A fly out and a ground out left the runner on base, as FSU sweeps Pitt in run rule fashion.

All Sports

No. 11 Florida State men’s golf is set for the Valspar Collegiate Invitational, starting today at 8:30 p.m. in Palm City:

The Seminoles play their first tournament since finishing second at the Seminole Intercollegiate at Seminole Legacy Golf Club. FSU is part of an extremely talented 16-team field at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational, which consists of rounds one and two on Monday and the final round on Tuesday. Sophomore Luke Clanton is coming off his second collegiate win after winning at the Seminole Intercollegiate, shooting 11-under. He leads FSU with a 70.08 stroke average this year with five Top 10 finishes in nine tournaments played. Senior Frederik Kjettrup is second on FSU with a 70.63 stroke average. Competing as part of FSU’s five-player lineup are Clanton, freshman Tyler Weaver, redshirt senior Cole Anderson, senior Gray Albright and Kjettrup. Sophomore Jack Bigham and junior Michael Mays will compete as individuals.

FSU women’s golf will close out the regular season with a showing in the Old Barnwell Derby Match Play alongside Duke, Mississippi State, and South Carolina:

The Old Barnwell match play event utilizes a round-robin format where each team plays every other team over two days. The event consists of six players from each of the four teams competing with the top five scores counting toward the overall team score. A team champion will be decided following the third round of play on Tuesday. In addition to becoming regulars in match play at the NCAA Championships, the Seminoles are a staple as participants in match play in the ACC Championships. Florida State has advanced to the match play championship round at the ACC Championships in two of the last three seasons.

Florida State women’s tennis (10-6, 4-3 ACC) swept Clemson on Sunday, 4-0:

The Seminoles captured the doubles point with wins at No. 2 and No. 1 to take the early 1-0 lead. Florida State extended the lead when Anna Arkadianou earned the first point at No. 3 singles when she held a 4-1 first-set lead over her opponent who retired due to injury. Kristyna Lavickova followed with 6-0, 6-0 win against Sophia Hatton at No. 5 singles to make the match 3-0. Sophomore Millie Bissett clinched the match with a 6-1, 6-4 win against Jenna Thompson at No. 4 singles. Vic Allen and Ellie Schoppe both won their first sets, as each match went unfinished.

No. 14 Florida State men’s tennis fell to No. 3 Virginia, though Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc managed to snag a win vs. the No. 10 player in the country:

The day began with a tightly contested doubles round that was neck-and-neck until the later portion of the sets. Virginia grabbed victories on Courts 1 and 2 to take the first point while Alex Bulte and Jamie Connel’s match was left unfinished. Youcef Rihane and Connel each suffered tight losses in their first sets before dropping their singles contests in straight-sets. Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc faced the 10th ranked player in the country, Chris Rodesch, and fought a colossal battle in the first set before pulling away in the set tiebreaker. Cornut-Chauvinc, the No. 4 player in the nation, kept his unbeaten season intact as he won the second set 6-3 and claimed his second top-10 victory of the season. Three singles matches went to a third set to decide the outcome. Virginia needed just one victory to clinch the match and did so on Court 6. Loris Pourroy and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif’s matches were left unfinished at 2-2 and 4-2 in the final frame, respectively.

No. 5 Florida State beach volleyball is 19-2 on the season after sweeping the CCSA Midseason Tournament on Sunday:

The Seminoles opened day two of the tournament with a highly entertaining match against No. 18 Grand Canyon. Florida State jumped out to an early 2-0 lead as Caitlin Moon and Kaileigh Truslow won court four in two quick sets, and Anna Long and Alexis Durish continued their hot streak. The Lopes put up a valiant effort, winning courts one and five and tying the duel, then forcing a third set on court three. In what was a nail-biter, Makenna Wolfe and Maddie Trusty emerged victorious with a third set final of 15-13. Florida State then took the courts to play No. 8 LSU. The Seminoles gained a 1-0 advantage over the Tigers on each court. Wolfe and Trusty fought hard over three sets, but LSU gained its only dual point on court three. The match was highlighted by a back-and-forth second set on court five where Angeline Bergner and McKenna Flaherty got the victory with a final score of 29-27. Florida State will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, beginning play against No. 2 UCLA on Friday at 10:15 a.m. and No. 6 Cal at 4:30 p.m. The Seminoles will then play No. 3 Stanford on Saturday at 9:15 a.m., then cap off the weekend against No. 1 USC at 2:15 p.m. Live stats will be available on Seminoles.com.

Florida State women’s swimming and diving finished up competition at the 2024 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday night:

Maddy Huggins and Phoebe Griffith contributed personal best times and the 400 free relay turned in a season best to close the meet. Fresh off her scoring performance on Friday, Huggins touched with a time of 2:08.73 in the 200 breast finishing tied for 19th, just shy of the consolation final (2:08.18). Huggins still ranks second in FSU history behind the program record set by Nina Kucheran (2:08.57) in 2021. The Seminoles closed out the night turning in their top time of the season in the 400 free relay behind Griffiths, Maysa Ratiu, Edith Jernstedt and Gloria Muzito with a time of 3:15.99. The swim ranks fourth in school history. Griffiths led off the relay with her best time in the 100 free, touching at 49.37. Jernstedt also competed in prelims of the 200 fly, placing 21st with a time of 1:55.44. Florida State finished in 38th place behind two scoring events. The 18th-ranked men’s team will compete in the NCAA Championships March 27-30 in Indianapolis.

Florida State outdoor track and field finished up its showing at the FSU Relays with seven individual victories:

Kaniya Johnson, Alexandra Webster and Suus Altorf brought home wins for the women, while Lucas Bouqout, Andre Korbmacher, Zach Trotter and Neo Mosebi added victories for the men. Korbmacher opened his season by winning the men’s 110-meter hurdles (13.56), moving up to No.5 all-time in FSU history. His time currently ranks fourth in the nation. Other top men’s performances include Ahmari Avin, who placed seventh in the discus, establishing a career best of 45.90m. Ryan Driscoll followed Avin in ninth (40.95) and Cooper Crowell in tenth (37.30m). Kyvon Tatham placed third in the triple jump, earning a new career best and NCAA Regional qualifying mark at 15.44m. LaQuan Ellis followed Tatham, establishing a qualifying mark of 15.09m. Jayden Louis-Charles secured seventh at 14.67m and Xavion Lockwood in ninth 13.49m. For the women, Tyra Wilson placed second in the 400 hurdles, qualifying for the NCAA Regional Championship with a time of 57.53. Ava Klein followed Wilson in fourth with a time of 59.16. Catherine Flemining placed fourth in the Women’s Javelin, securing a mark of 29.43m. Jane Eiselstin competed in the 5k, placing third with a new personal best. Rachel Johnson followed Eiselstein in sixth.