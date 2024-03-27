Noles News: Trio of FSU players to miss spring camp

Recruiting

2025 prospect Bryce Fitzgerald out of Columbus High in Miami recieved a Florida State offer on Tuesday — the four-star prospect who plays both safety and receiver also holds offers from the Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, LSU Tigers, Louisville Cardinals, Auburn Tigers and Florida Gators, amongst others:

Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University!! pic.twitter.com/P9Vn2iRyRV — Bryce Fitzgerald (@BryceFitzgera1) March 26, 2024

Catch up on all the latest happenings on the trail in the latest edition of our official recruiting thread:

Florida State Recruiting: Class of 2025 Commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Tramell Jones Jr (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Solomon Thomas (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Javion Hilson (FL)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Ethan Pritchard (FL)

Football

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell announced on Tuesday that defensive back Jamari Howard, offensive lineman Robert Scott and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer will miss spring camp. While he didn’t specify injuries, Farmer and Scott are expected to be back by summer, though said Howard may still be recovering when fall rolls around — “we’ll have to see the progress in his rehabilitation coming back.”

As far as the action on the field during another day of practice, it was a big day for Florida State’s receivers after being challenged by the head man.

From Jordan Silversmith:

On Saturday, he looked incredulous at the amount of drops from his pass-catchers and voiced his displeasure. Message received. The wide receivers, in particular, bounced back significantly at practice on Tuesday and took it to their teammates in the secondary. Deuce Spann set the tone with a one-handed grab in the back corner of the end zone during the first 11-on-11 red zone work period of the day. Mike Norvell continued to stay on Ron Dugans’ group, working with them throughout positional drills to emphasize the standard. The improved play contributed to the most consistent offensive performance throughout practice to begin camp this spring. During the first two-point conversion period, the offense scored six out of seven times against a defense that could not match its intensity. Later in the day, the starting secondary pushed back during 7-on-7, but DJ and the group still responded and found completions. I asked Mike Norvell about the pass-catchers today, and he seemed pleased by their performance. “I thought it was a better day...You just challenge the guys. It’s the focus, it’s the details and making sure we’re finishing plays when we get the opportunity. You can see it; we have a talented group here...you need to seize the moment when you get it.”

“Both sides of the ball are so good. It’s like grab your popcorn and come watch a show at practice…both players are good and getting each other better.”@tha_boikeem joins @jeffculhane for today’s practice report presented by @TheBattlesEnd #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/p7MjZXjw5U — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 26, 2024

Draft prospect @bradenfiske55 speaks on his NFL Combine experience pic.twitter.com/N3GpICO3lK — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 26, 2024

I remember back in the process @Coach_Norvell told us “you won’t find another coach that’s gonna push you hard & take you to another level that you never thought you had in you”‼️ this look like a man of his word to me .. We definitely made the right decision #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/5gTVRIQzdL — COACH DIRT ‍♀️ (@_CoachDirt) March 26, 2024

Man ima miss Doak Campbell Stadium one of my favorite touchdowns! https://t.co/wpixiqf72N — Trey Benson (@trey_uno1) March 26, 2024

.@BuckyBrooks has 2024 Draftee Trey Benson at #2 on his RB position group list. Which NFL team could use this talent? (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/IJ6OB97djr — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 26, 2024

Turn the tape on the eye in the sky don’t lie #Elite pic.twitter.com/Dklyu2Rtq5 — Renardo Green (@nado2times) March 26, 2024

Basketball

Sophomore guard Ta’Niya Latson is one of 52 region finalists for the 10-member WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team:

The Miami, Fla., native is seeking her second All-America award this season after being selected to the Associated Press All-America Team last week. Latson finished her sophomore season as just the second Seminole to cross 700+ points in a season, scoring 705. Only her and all-time leader scorer Sue Galkantas (710 points in 1981-82) have crossed the 700-point mark. Latson finished her second season averaging 21.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals, leading FSU in scoring, steals and assists. She delivered seven 30-point games in 2023-24, including six in ACC play to tie for the league lead with Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley.

Baseball

How’s that for a bounce back? After losing its first (and second and third) game of the season, Florida State went down to Duval and dominated the Florida Gators, run-ruling their rivals in the eighth inning to secure the season series for the first time since 2015:

Softball

Let’s keep it going at The Plex



Please note the schedule as there were a couple of time changes to the weekend #ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/0ACpCm7NeU — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 26, 2024

All Sports

No. 11 Florida State men’s golf claimed its third-ever Valspar Collegiate Invitational title on Tuesday, shooting 19-under to top Vanderbilt:

Sophomore Luke Clanton won his second consecutive tournament, carding a 14-under score (65-68-66) that including a clinching final-round 66 on Tuesday. Clanton won his last tournament played at the Seminole Intercollegiate. He is the first Seminole to win consecutive tournaments since national golfer of the year John Pak won in back-to-back fashion in the shortened 2020 season at the Mobile Sports Authority Intercollegiate (Feb. 11) and the Seminole Intercollegiate (Feb. 23). The victory also marks the 100th tournament win for the Florida State Men’s Golf program, which dates back to their first win at the Dixie Conference Tournament on May 20, 1950. Clanton, who now owns three collegiate wins, tore up Floridian Golf Club with eight more birdies in his final round. Remarkably, he completed another string of four consecutive birdies on holes 12-15, a four-birdie run that he also did in his second round on holes 5-8. Clanton led the field with 18 birdies in his three rounds played. He won the tournament by five strokes over Vanderbilt’s Matthew Riedel (-9) and Arkansas’ Christian Castillo (-9). Seniors Frederik Kjettrup (75-68-67) and Gray Albright (70-69-71) each tied for eighth place at 3-under. Kjettrup came through with a big final-round 67, recording five birdies. Freshman Tyler Weaver also played a big role in securing the win, shooting a final-round 71 at even par. Vanderbilt finished in second place at 15-under, followed by Arizona State (-10), Arkansas (-9) and Oklahoma (even) to finish the Top 5.

What a week it was for the 'Noles and Luke Clanton



The 20-year-old sophomore is the first player for @FSUGolf to win in back-to-back events since 2021 PGA TOUR U No. 1 @JohnnyDPak. pic.twitter.com/jV2yh9elGE — PGA TOUR University (@PGATOURU) March 26, 2024

An emotional victory in Palm City ❤️@FSUGolf sophomore Luke Clanton wins the 2024 Valspar Collegiate and earns an exemption into the 2025 @ValsparChamp. pic.twitter.com/vFcFW9jEVi — PGA TOUR University (@PGATOURU) March 26, 2024

Florida State women’s golf wrapped up its time at the Old Barnwell Derby Match Play championship tied 2-2-1 in its final round with Missippi State, as Mirabel Ting and Madison Hewlett gained individual victories:

Ting defeated Mississippi State’s Izzy Pellot by a 2Up score to secure her second win of the derby. The Seminoles’ All-American won the final three holes of the match to gain the win. Ting trailed by as many as two holes before making the turn to the front (the Seminoles began play on hole No. 10) and won four of her final nine holes to earn the victory. She trailed Pellot by one hole entering the final three holes and gained wins (4-5, 4-5, 3-4) to win the point. Hewlett never trailed in her match as she defeated Samantha Whateley by a 4&3 margin. She won her first three holes, increased her lead to four holes on her sixth hole of the day, and maintained at least a three-hole lead during the remainder of the match. Hewlett was up four holes with three remaining to be played and clinched the win after 15 holes of play. Senior Alice Hodge gained a tie against Chiara Horder of Mississippi State. The Seminoles’ senior finished with two ties in the event – against South Carolina and Mississippi State. Florida State’s Ting, Charlotte Heath, and Lottie Woad will play in the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur at the Champions Retreat Golf Club April 3-6, 2024. Heath and Woad make their second appearances in the event, while Ting makes her debut in the event. Heath finished in 25th place and Woad in 13th place at the ANWA in 2023. The Seminoles begin postseason play at the ACC Championships at the Porter’s Neck Country Club in Wilmington, N.C. April 18. The league championship runs April 18 through April 21. The NCAA Regional Championships will be contested at six sites around the nation May 6-8.

It was a day of ACC honors for both Florida State men and women’s tennis, with senior Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc earning Player of the Week honors after two wins vs. top 10 opponents while women’s tennis student-athlete Vic Allen was named ACC Player of the Week and as part of ACC Doubles Team of the Week along with Millie Bissett:

Cornut-Chauvinc faced two ranked players on the weekend including the second highest ranked ACC player, Virginia’s Chris Rodesch. Against Virginia Tech, Cornut-Chauvinc claimed the first set tiebreaker before making a comeback in the second set to win his 15th match of the season. In the Virginia match, he traded games back-and-forth before pulling away in the first-set tiebreaker and stormed past 10th-ranked Rodesch to take his second top-10 win of the season. Cornut-Chauvinc is currently 16-0 in his singles matches and has only dropped two sets the entire season. He holds a top-five spot in the ITA Singles Rankings and is the highest ranked player in the conference with 12 ranked wins. The Seminoles will face Georgia Tech on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. before their match with Clemson on Saturday at 2 p.m. FSU hasn’t dropped a match at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex at Georgia Tech in five years while sweeping Clemson in the Second Round of last season’s ACC Championships. Allen had a dominant weekend of play, as she won three matches, including two doubles victories with Bissett. The pair kicked off the weekend with a 7-6 (3) win over the 12th-ranked Kate Sharabura and Carol Lee of Georgia Tech at No. 1 doubles. Allen added a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 45 Lee in singles to help the Seminoles earn the 6-1 victory over the 24th-ranked Yellow Jackets. This singles victory put Allen 10th in all-time wins at Florida State with 160. The duo continued their success as they won 6-4 over Cristina Mayorova and Daniella Medvedeva of Clemson at No. 1 doubles to clinch the doubles point and help the Seminoles win 4-0 against the Tigers. Allen was leading 6-2, 4-3 at No. 1 singles when the match was clinched. Bissett and Allen are 5-0 on the season and 4-0 at No. 1 doubles. Allen also has nine single victories in the spring. Florida State (10-6, 4-3 ACC) returns to action Friday at 4 p.m. against Syracuse for the program’s Seminole Heritage match at the Scott Speicher Tennis Center. Admission is free, and live stats and video will be available on Seminoles.com.

Different sport, same major ACC honors, as Tyra Wilson and Andre Korbmacher captured ACC Outdoor Track and Field Performers of the Week:

Tyra Wilson was named the Women’s Performer of the Week, while Korbmacher took home the Men’s Rookie of the Week. Tyra Wilson placed second in the 400-meter hurdles at the FSU Relays, qualifying for the NCAA Regional Championship with a time of 57.35. Wilson holds two of the top 10 times in school history, with her current time ranked first in the ACC and fourth nationally. Andre Korbmacher opened his season by winning the men’s 110 hurdles (13.56), moving up to fifth all-time in FSU history. His time currently leads the ACC and ranks third in the nation.

No. 18 Florida State men’s swimming and diving is set to begin competition at the 024 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships starting today:

The Seminoles will open the meet competing in the 200 medley relay at 6 p.m., followed by the 800 free relay at 6:45 p.m. FSU will have a representative in every event on Thursday, starting with swimming prelims at 10 a.m., followed by 1-meter diving at 1 p.m. Finals will start at 6 p.m. and the Noles will end the session with the 200 free relay. The top 16 in each swimming event will score points for the team and advance to finals, starting at 6 p.m. The top eight divers will also compete in finals. Divers that finish prelims ninth through 16th will compete in the consolation final, starting at 5:15 p.m. FSU will be represented by 11 student-athletes. For the first time in school history the Noles will have three divers at nationals. Seven individual qualifiers are the most since 2021 when the Noles sent nine.

Congrats to Jenna Nighswonger and Casey Krueger on being named to the @USWNT roster for the 2024 SheBelieves Cup#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/BADUq93eDs — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) March 26, 2024