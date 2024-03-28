Noles News: Seminoles set for first scrimmage of spring

Recruiting

Catch up on all the latest happenings on the trail in the latest edition of our official recruiting thread:

Florida State Recruiting: Class of 2025 Commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Tramell Jones Jr (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Solomon Thomas (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Javion Hilson (FL)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Ethan Pritchard (FL)

Football

With four practices in the books, Florida State football is set to take part in the first scrimmage of the spring tonight — the practice will be closed, but we’ll have updates immediately following a post-practice availability with head coach Mike Norvell.

Wrote about all three of those plays in here yesterday. Guess FSU football was reading:https://t.co/lnxWAboDo4 https://t.co/Ibt25QtMLl — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 27, 2024

Johnny Wilson is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.69 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 99 out of 3188 WR from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/cFcYtpIH40 pic.twitter.com/S49FnWN0E2 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 27, 2024

Keon Coleman is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 8.10 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 607 out of 3188 WR from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/ZG2qvC5HdQ pic.twitter.com/L2nN4ornn0 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 27, 2024

The Seminoles aren’t going anywhere pic.twitter.com/ckRiFYkMBw — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 27, 2024

Announcing an awesome partnership w/ TBE and an industry leader tomorrow that will allow fans to buy pieces of Doak Cambell Stadium. Bricks, bleacher seats, section signs and more. Will have more tomorrow morning. — Ingram Smith (@IngramSmith) March 27, 2024

Basketball

Baseball

After a major win vs. the Florida Gators on Tuesday, FSU baseball will look to start a new in-season winning streak — first up, the Louisville Cardinals:

Big-time series vs. the Cardinals starts TOMORROW night



Friday - Chick-fil-A cards for the first 2,000 fans



Saturday - Easter Eggs throughout the park with concession prizes#Noles pic.twitter.com/YUANFl4jg1 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 27, 2024

ALL the highlights from last night's Sunshine Showdown win vs. Florida#Noles pic.twitter.com/yo6DvDwRsn — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 27, 2024

Softball

No. 18 Florida State softball will keep its winning ways going this weekend, facing off against NC State at home — from FSU Sports Info:

Since the start of the 2019 season, FSU is 136-22 at the Seminole Softball Complex.

In the past two seasons, FSU is 48-9 at the Seminole Softball Complex.

FSU put together one of their best offensive weekends in school history last weekend against Pitt.

FSU scored 40 runs in three games which was the most runs ever scored by FSU in a three game series against an ACC opponent.

It was the first time FSU has ever scored 10 or more runs in three consecutive games against an ACC opponent. It was only the fourth time in school history that FSU has had a streak of three or more games with 10 or more runs.

FSU hit 15 home runs agains the Panthers including seven in the series finale which tied a program record for most home runs in a single game.

10 different players hit a home run against the Panthers

FSU is averaging 7.83 runs per game which is sixth in the country. FSU is hitting .343 as a team which ranks 9th in the country.

FSU has scored 235 runs through 30 games this season which is on pace to be a top five offense in school history and could break the school record of 459 runs scored by the 2016 team.

In 30 games, FSU has scored 8 or more runs in 18 games. In 69 games last season, FSU scored eight or more runs just 22 times.

FSU has scored 10 or more runs in nine games so far this season after accomplishing that feat just eight times last season.

Look what we have here



Our 2024 Paint It Pink jerseys are in, and you can take one home‼️



The auction link is now live: https://t.co/azu4hkg9Ch#ALL4ONE | @TMHFORLIFE pic.twitter.com/wjtTdyrDY1 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 27, 2024

All Sports

No. 18 Florida State men’s swimming and diving started competition at the 2024 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championship yesterday with an All-American performance:

Heading into meet seeded 18th, the team of Mason Herbet, Peter Varjasi, Tobias Schulrath and Jokubas Keblys moved up six spots, to turn in the eighth All-American performance in the race in school history and first since 2021. The swim was also the third-fastest all time. Varjasi led off the 800 free relay, clocking 1:33.99 in the 200 free. David Quirie, Tommaso Baravelli and Yordan Yanchev followed, turning in a time of 6:18.35 for 19th place. The swim ties the fourth-fastest in FSU history. The Seminoles will compete in individual events starting Thursday at 10 a.m. with the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free. Prelims of 1-meter diving will start at 12 p.m. FSU will compete in the 200 free relay to close Thursday.

Florida State outdoor track and field is set for a busy weekend, competing in both Raleigh and Gainesville:

The Noles will compete in the distance events at the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, North Carolina. The men’s 5,000-meter is expected to start at 6:33 p.m. on Thursday. Live results will be available. The sprints, jumps and throws group will compete at the Floriday Relays in Gainesville, Florida. The men’s and women’s long jump will start at 9.a.m on Friday. Live results will be available.

Florida State women’s tennis will host a pair of ACC opponents in its final homestand of the season, facing off against Syracuse and Boston College:

Florida State is 10-6 on the season and moved up to No. 32 in the team rankings after defeating No. 24 Georgia Tech and No. 53 Clemson this past weekend. Graduate student Vic Allen and sophomore Millie Bissett received ACC weekly award honors, as Allen won ACC Player of the Week and the pair won ACC Doubles Team of the Week. The duo went 2-0 this past weekend, which included a 7-6 (3) win over the 12th-ranked Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura of Georgia Tech to secure the doubles point. Bissett and Allen are 5-0 this spring, which includes a 4-0 record at No. 1 doubles. Senior Anna Arkadinaou earned four wins this previous weekend, putting her at 18 total wins on the season. Florida State’s Ellie Schoppe enters this weekend with a 7-0 record at No. 2 singles and is ranked 33rd in the national singles rankings and 70th in the double’s rankings with Maelie Monfils. Syracuse is 9-7 on the season. The Orange are led by junior Miyuka Kimoto. Kimoto has earned nine singles victories on the season. Boston College is 6-10 on the season and faces No. 21 Miami on Friday before traveling to Tallahassee. The Eagles are led by senior Maria Aguiar, who is 106th in the national singles rankings.