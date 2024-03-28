“A good opportunity for guys to see exactly where they are:” Mike Norvell encouraged by FSU’s progression after first scrimmage

Florida State switched things up with its first scrimmage of the spring on Thursday, giving head coach Mike Norvell and his staff an early glimpse into where the team sits after putting four practices in the books.

“I thought it was a good opportunity for guys to see exactly where they are,” he said following the scrimmage, noting that it was the earliest he’s held one in spring.

“No coaches, no extra assistance, having to go out there and communicate, operate, understand the play that you have but also know the details and fundamentals.”

“For the most part, I thought the guys did a really good job of understanding. It was a lot better than what I really expected.”

With ACC referees in attendance to emphasize a need for mindful reps, the coach said “there a few focus penalties, things that showed up” that will be targeted as the team moves to a more cohesive place.

“In the understanding of what to do, we’ve got to continue to improve on how to do. The techniques and the fundamentals, some things with our footwork, our eyes — those are all things that we get an opportunity go and get better.”

The offense, in Norvell’s eyes, missed a few opportunities (“throws we’d definitely like to have back, missed opportunities where we had a chance to finish a play but didn’t”) but still managed to execute on some big plays, saying running back Kam Davis and wide receiver Malik Benson both found the endzone while also namedropping running back Caziah Holmes.

“Kam Davis definitely looked like he belongs out there....[Benson] maybe he didn’t have the catch production but you see talent and ability.”

The offensive line, in Norvell’s eyes, did a solid job while the staff mixed things up with a variety of personnel groupings. Speaking on his quarterback room, he offered some high praise for early-enrollee Luke Kromenhoek, calling his performance “outstanding” for a first-time out.

“His last couple drives, we try to put it in his hand and let him have to move the ball down field and as he got into the scrimmage, I thought he did a really nice job of being able to go and execute.”

Of Brock Glenn, he noted that he had some good moments, while saying today is exactly what DJ Uiagalelei needed as he gets more comfortable in Tallahassee.

“In the first four days, DJ’s done really well in his overall understanding — but now it’s just competition, and he needed a day like today. There were some really good moments, some plays where he resorted to maybe not the cleanest footwork and fundamentals, but that’s what today’s all about.” “It was good for all those guys to have positive moments, there were definitely some plays and things that we got to clean up when it comes to the finer details and that will definitely come with more repetition.”

In addition to Kromenhoek, Thomas and Davis, receiver Lawayne McCoy and running back Jaylin Lucas were mentioned as newcomers who stood out.

Speaking on the defense, Norvell said the linebackers have “been one of the pleasant surprises to start the spring,” complimenting DJ Lundy for looking “like what we needed him to look like” in a veteran role.

“He was flying all over the field — I’m excited about that group. I think you look at the next group of guys that are trying to really emerge and put themselves in position whether it’s Blake Nichelson, Justin Cryer, Shawn Murphy — younger guys like DeMarco Ward, Jayden [Parrish] — that’s a fun group to see compete because they are talented. They have ability, they can run — they’re good with their fits, good with communication. Still working on some of the elements of the coverages but that can all be expected there early. Their progression is probably a little further ahead of where I might have even expected.”

“I thought the defense was really good for the majority of the scrimmage — the speed and physicality definetely showed up on some impactful plays. Created a couple fumbles. [We were] able to see that talent and ability that I believe we have on that said of the ball.”

Byron Turner, Sione Lolohea, Marvin Jones Jr., Tomiwa Durojaiye, Darrell Jackson and Pat Payton, who had a sack, were pinpointed when talking about the defensive front, who Norvell said “did a really solid job” while making the same caveat that there are fundamentals and finer details still deserving of polishing.

Norvell’s full availability can be seen below.