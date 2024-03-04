Florida State football spring depth chart discussion: Quarterback

The Florida State Seminoles are less than a month away from the start of spring practice. The Seminoles had their most successful season in a decade with a 12-0 regular season, an ACC Championship victory over the Louisville Cardinals, and an Orange Bowl appearance (albeit a very controversial one). FSU will be undergoing a large roster overhaul with the departure of over 20 players listed in the two-deep. In this series, we’ll review departures, additions, and contenders for the spring two-deep at each position.

Up first is the quarterback position. The Seminoles have largely depended on Jordan Travis as the starter the past two seasons. FSU added a big piece to the room with the offseason transfer addition of former Clemson Tigers and Oregon State Beavers QB DJ Uiagalelei. It may be the position with the most eyes headed into the 2024 spring practices.

Quarterback

Key Departures:

Jordan Travis (Graduate)

Tate Rodemaker (Transfer)

Key Additions:

DJ Uiagalelei (Transfer)

Luke Kromenhoek (Recruit)

Spring Depth:

DJ Uiagalelei, Senior

Brock Glenn, Redshirt Freshman

Luke Kromenhoek, Freshman

Spring depth chart prediction:

Tim: The easiest of all the depth chart predictions, this should be DJ’s job, barring a disaster. Uiagalelei did have surgery on his non-throwing hand this offseason, but this shouldn’t hinder him from leading the spring offense. The real competition could be who wins the backup position. It’s most likely Brock Glenn, but there are high hopes pinned to incoming freshman Luke Kromenhoek. My prediction is DJ, Brock, Luke.

Jon Loesche: The job is DJ’s by default, unless Kromenhoek looks like the second coming of Trevor Lawrence this spring. We’ll see how Brock looks with another year under his belt, but I think it’s a matter of when, not if, he gets passed up on the depth chart. DJ, Luke, Brock.

NoleThruandThru: FSU’s in trouble if DJU isn’t the starter to open the season because the only way that happens is if DJU gets injured. He’s an upgrade over Rodemaker and should be a nice bridge to the next era of FSU field generals. While the QB competition should get really exciting next offseason, there’s no mystery this offseason. DJU, Brock, Luke K. to start the season.

Jordan Silversmith: Like everyone already said, the depth chart is set to begin in the spring. The questions come in after that. Say DJU struggles halfway through the season. Does Mike Norvell feel compelled to bench him, knowing he only gives them one year? What if Brock Glenn looks like the quarterback we saw against Georgia during the spring? Does the Uiagalelei seat get warm? This team feels so malleable from top to bottom, and I’m fascinated to see how the battles break out over the next month or so.