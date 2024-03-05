Florida State football spring depth chart discussion: Running back

The Florida State Seminoles are less than a month away from the start of Spring practice. The Seminoles had their most successful season in a decade with a 12-0 regular season, ACC Championship, and Orange Bowl appearance. FSU will be completing a large roster overhaul with the departure of over 20 players listed in the two-deep. In this series, we’ll review departures, additions, and contenders for the Spring two-deep at each position.

In the 2022 regular season, running back Trey Benson emerged as a star for Florida State. He headlined the backfield for the Seminoles, once again, in 2023, recording more than 900 yards for the second straight season, but he’s off to the NFL Draft. Lawrance Toafili helped shoulder the load late in the season and is back for his final year. You know what LT brings to the table, but, overall, the Seminoles are left with an all too common theme for the offseason—who will step up?

Running Back

Key Departures:

Trey Benson (Draft)

Rodney Hill (FAMU)

CJ Campbell (FAU)

Key Additions:

Roydell Williams (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Jaylin Lucas (Indiana Hoosiers)

Kam Davis (Recruit)

Spring depth:

Lawrance Toafili, Redshirt Senior

Caziah Holmes, Redshirt Senior

Roydell Williams, Senior

Jaylin Lucas, Junior

Samuel Singleton Jr, Redshirt Freshman

Kam Davis, Freshman

Spring depth chart prediction:

Tim: The Seminoles list two running backs as starters in their depth chart releases. I think we’ll see Roydell Williams replace Trey Benson, while Toafili holds on to the other position. I could see Caziah Holmes challenging for playing time. I’d list him second behind Williams, as far as the depth chart. Backing up Toafili will be the interesting battle.

NoleThruandThru: Yet again, Mike Norvell and David Johnson have a deep stable of talented running backs to rotate. Williams is an ideal replacement for Trey Benson and will be motivated to show he can be an effective starter. As long as he stays healthy, I think he’s a decent bet to lead the Seminoles in carries and rushing yards. Toafili should be the other starter. Kam Davis is the wildcard. He’s already built like a veteran college back, and if he can learn the playbook quickly, I think he’ll ascend to the third back and notch a couple of 100 yard outings this season. Holmes can be strong in relief, and Sam Singleton will push for more reps. Once he’s on campus and able to acclimate himself, I expect Micahi Danzy to earn some snaps due to his speed, but he and Jaylin Lucas will likely have bigger impacts on special teams.

Jordan Silversmith: Like the QB depth chart, the running back room seems cut and dry to start the spring. Williams and Toafilli will lead the room, with cameos from Davis, Lucas, and Holmes to follow. My one question from this room comes from the carry split. Will Toafilli be the every down back and relinquish Williams to a short-yardage role? Or will Williams take Trey Benson’s workload and have Toafilli become more of a third-down, pass-catching back than someone who does not come off the field? The answer is likely somewhere in the middle, but fans will love the Alabama transfer. In the few minutes I got to talk to him during newcomer interviews, his personality, smarts, and physical stature jumped out. He has the makings of another excellent transfer from the portal.

LastNoleOfKrypton: Everyone is on the same page here with Williams and Toafili getting the start at running back in 2024. Roydell won’t be as explosive as Benson, but his patience behind the line was missed in 2023 following the departure of Treshaun Ward and his one-cut style will benefit in 2024. In short, while the home runs might decrease, so will the strikeouts. I’m keeping a close eye on Davis and Danzy this spring, as the two could develop into the Williams and Toafili backfield of the future, but with more speed and athleticism. The future in FSU’s running back room is very bright.

The physical development of Singleton as he continues to be #BuiltByStorms will be interesting to watch, as he has a giddy-up that most other running backs simply don’t have. His running style is reminiscent of former USC Trojan and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II. Last but certainly not least is Holmes, as he’ll definitively be the first back off FSU’s bench. Built like a power back, Caziah is capable of spelling both Roydell and Lawrance’s specific roles in this offense; he’s a good football player.

The concern would be forcing the young backs into action if injury occurs; physically guys like Kam Davis are ready, but learning the offense and being reliable in pass protection at the next level is a brand new ballgame.

Frank DNole: I expect Toafili and Crimson Tide transfer Roydell Williams to be at the top of the spring depth chart. I also expect Caziah Holmes will push for playing time. My biggest concern for this position is that an injury to any of those 3 players during the season will force the coaches to play Jaylin Lucas and Samuel Singleton Jr, and while they may be talented, they lack the experience I’d like to see in the backfield for now. I do think Lucas will be valuable to the team this year because of his ability and experience to play multiple positions on offense, as well as returning kickoffs, but we can discuss that later on.

My dark horse and a player I’m excited to see is Davis. This young man already has the build and speed to be a feature back at many programs. With some experience, the former QB has the potential to become a feature back at FSU in the near future.