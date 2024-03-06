Florida State football spring depth chart discussion: Wide Receiver

The Florida State Seminoles football team is less than a month away from the start of Spring practice. The Seminoles had their most successful season in a decade with a 12-0 regular season, ACC Championship, and Orange Bowl appearance. FSU will be completing a large roster overhaul with the departure of over 20 players listed in the two-deep. In this series, we’ll review departures, additions, and contenders for the spring two-deep at each position.

The Seminole wide receiver position was stacked with top-end talent last season. Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson were stars and are headed to the NFL Draft. The struggle of last season was who would step up after these two — and that question still lingers, as the Seminoles will audition several talented options this offseason at the wide receiver position.

Wide Receiver

Key Departures:

Keon Coleman (NFL Draft)

Johnny Wilson (NFL Draft)

Key Additions:

Malik Benson (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Jalen Brown (LSU Tigers)

Lawayne McCoy (Recruit)

BJ Gibson (Recruit)

Camdon Frier (Recruit)

Spring Depth

Ja’Khi Douglas, (Redshirt Senior)

Kentron Poitier, (Redshirt Senior)

Deuce Spann, (Redshirt Senior)

Darion Williamson, (Redshirt Senior)

Malik Benson, (Senior)

Destyn Hill, (Sophomore)

Hykeem Williams, (Sophomore)

Jalen Brown, (Redshirt Freshman)

Vandrevius Jacobs, (Redshirt Freshman)

Lawayne McCoy, (Freshman)

BJ Gibson, (Freshman)

Camdon Frier, (Freshman)

Spring depth chart prediction:

NoleThruandThru: Who will build chemistry with DJ Uiagalelei the quickest? With no real starting “locks”, I’m fascinated to see how this position group shakes out over the spring and summer. If there’s a true lack of separation among candidates, will the coaches opt for familiarity and experience within the offense to help the new quarterback, or will they opt for unleashing the most talented players, while living with more learning mistakes? If it’s the former, I could see Douglas and Poitier getting the initial nod. But if the latter, Benson, Williams, and Brown will feature prominently. For now, I’ll say Benson (due to his excellent blocking) and Poitier start spring ball as the starters on the outside with Williams and Douglas as 2nd string. Hill gets the slot role with Brown hot on his heels. Having said all that, it’s likely to change several times throughout spring and summer. Due to the amount of talent in the room, the starter role might not mean much this season, aside from feeding egos.

Tim: This room is absolutely stacked with potential; it may be one of the most contested positions during the spring. I think you see Benson take the outside, speed role. The staff hopes he’ll be able to take the top off the defense and space out the field. On the other side, I’d love to see Hykeem take it to the next level, which we saw in small doses last year. It may be Poitier in the spring with Hykeem making it a real competition by the start of the season.

The inside spot is where I’d like to see Jalen Brown emerge this spring. I like Hill and maybe he’ll take a step forward, but after Johnny and Keon, the next group of receivers struggled. Could a fresh start invigorate the talented Brown? That’s my hope.

Jordan Silversmith: Imagine this: Florida State down four on the road in South Bend, facing terrible weather and what many assume is the best secondary in the country. Florida State needs a first down, but faces a 3rd and 7.

Who’s getting the ball?

The Seminoles have spring practice to figure it out, but this is the weakness of the FSU roster right now. Even though the group fields upside, who has proved it besides Ja’Khi Douglas against 2-7 Pitt. Williams should be the guy to take over, but will he? Can Benson become the consistent deep threat Alabama thought he could be? Maybe. But, being honest, this group is a work in progress. To start spring, I’d assume Williams gets the nod on the outside, along with Benson, with Douglas in the slot. However, by no means do I think this is set in stone. The coaching staff will mix and match to get mismatches on the field and utilize the speed in the room to allow DJ to use his big arm. Destyn Hill is the x-factor for me. He flashed at points last year, but never carved out a consistent role. Now, a year later and an older sophomore at 21 years old, can he turn the suddenness into an every-down receiver and use his versatility to stay on the field? The unit has a long way to go, and Ron Dugans may be facing one of his toughest coaching decisions this spring. My attention will be turned to the WRs during April.

Matt Minnick: Okay, I’ve got two hot takes, so go ahead and get your oven mitts on.

a) The biggest impact of Coleman’s departure will be felt at punt returner, not receiver. Yes, Coleman was a monster against LSU in the opener, and he made splash plays throughout much of the season. But over the last 6 games he had 21 catches for 240 yards and 4 TDs. And worse, his blocking was noticeably worse than earlier in the year. Yes, one of those touchdowns was a massive one against Miami (FL) when the whole stadium knew it was coming to him, and that’s something that, to Jordan’s point, must be identified this spring and summer. But from a pure production standpoint, it’s not like we’re replacing Kelvin Benjamin or Rashad Greene.

2) I want the best blocking receivers to get the most reps because I believe our running game is going to straight up mash next season, and if we win 10+ games, the run game will be the reason why. That’s not to say we won’t have some explosive plays through the air. I just believe those plays will be set up by the run and a QB who is actually willing to tuck the ball and bruise ahead for 8-12 yards a clip.

So who will be atop the WR depth chart at the end of spring? I don’t really care as long as they’re willing to be tough and physical blockers down field and in the screen game.

Frank DNole: At this point, this is a difficult position to try to figure out. That is not a complaint because having so many quality players in the wide receiver room is a good problem to have.

Without using any stats or rankings to back up my choices, I think Kentron Poitier and ‘Bama transfer Malik Benson will take the outside and Ja’Khi Douglas in the slot. The second team might include Hykeem Williams, Darion Williamson and Destyn Hill in the slot.

Hopefully we’ll have multiple blowout wins where we can play the rest of the group, allowing them to show they’re all that and a bag of chips, as today’s teens like to say.