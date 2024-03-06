Noles News: Can the red hot baseball team remain undefeated?

Football:

Are the Canes or Gators FSU’s biggest rival?

Trey Benson weighs in on who is FSU’s biggest rival pic.twitter.com/QcAWYU76Ml — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 5, 2024

What would be your highest attribute on NCAAF25?

These two are hilarious



Credit: IG: @TheBattlesEnd pic.twitter.com/yPPuugdSFZ — Trey Benson Club President- Candle Lady (@wonderwoman_850) March 5, 2024

Check out the latest on the Doak renovation.

Removal of the wall to the corner practice field is today’s focus of work over at the FoF site. Can see the goalposts laying on the ground in the parking lot, too. pic.twitter.com/Psr1kDg1pT — Chris Nee (@CNee247) March 5, 2024

It’s about time, right?

Gene Deckerhoff to be inducted into 2024 Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame.https://t.co/CLM6FcjQr7 — WCTV Eyewitness News (@WCTV) March 4, 2024

Check out the newest episode of Behind the Visor with @DmitriEmmanuel and @DariusW76



Leaving a Legacy & Championship Ambitionshttps://t.co/KwNXNn9FxE — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) March 5, 2024

4/20 at 4pm

Our Spring Showcase is set!



️: April 20

⌚️: 4pm

️: Doak Campbell



More information, including on-sale dates for tickets and parking ➡️ https://t.co/NgCLInlaVE#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/qnqUiq8kQp — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 5, 2024

Pictures of some former Noles in action from last weekends NFL combine.

A few of our favorite shots from a great weekend at the #NFLCombine #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/NxaEQA0Wft — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 4, 2024

Brian Burns gets tagged.

Franchise Tag for #Panthers OLB Brian Burns…



I had Burns ranked at No.6 on my Top 100 NFL free agents (up later today).



Will be 26 years old at the start of the season. High-end pass rushing traits. 46 career sacks. pic.twitter.com/iiJAKUNbyN — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 5, 2024

Other Sports:

The baseball team will try to remain undefeated today at 4 p.m. at home.

The softball team is scheduled to play 5 games this weekend.

Flipping the page to the FGCU Spring Break Classic #ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/P1rPo0Noip — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 4, 2024

A preview of this weeks Seminole athletics action.

Check out some of the highlights from the Florida State Seminole’s win over the Clemson Tigers on Senior Day.

This. Is. .



Relive our OT win over Clemson#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/X0mVUPQ2XU — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 4, 2024

' ! ‍♀️



Ta'Niya Latson is a repeat finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award given to the nation's best shooting guard!#NoleFAM | @NiyaLatson pic.twitter.com/phW1YgJxhd — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 5, 2024

!



Ta'Niya Latson and Kay Kay Timpson have earned All-ACC First Team honors!#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/clFstf7Reu — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 5, 2024

Episode 94: Seminoles move to 10-0 with perfect weekend in Greenville



Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/XvdQplfkyP — Sunday Golds: A Florida State Baseball Podcast (@SundayGolds) March 5, 2024

Been seeing a whole lot of this



Jaysoni was named @SoftbalAmerica Freshman of the Month #ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/3wzMthSLm3 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 5, 2024

Heading to the NCAA Indoor Championship climbing up the charts .



Our men's indoor program enters their sixth consecutive week in the top 25, checking in at #19 in this week's @USTFCCCA national rankings. #NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/XukIWAXpCv — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) March 4, 2024

Welcome Back to the Top 5 Antoine

11-0. 8 Ranked Wins. 6 Top 50 Wins.#OneTribe #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/CxFkTtrDD7 — FSU Men's Tennis (@FSUMTennis) March 5, 2024

Thanks again Cabo



The Noles tie for fifth at the Cabo Collegiate.#OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/9ObEGN0iVc — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 5, 2024