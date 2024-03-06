Noles News: Can the red hot baseball team remain undefeated?

Football:
Are the Canes or Gators FSU’s biggest rival?
Trey Benson weighs in on who is FSU’s biggest rival pic.twitter.com/QcAWYU76Ml— PFF College (@PFF_College) March 5, 2024
What would be your highest attribute on NCAAF25?
These two are hilarious— Trey Benson Club President- Candle Lady (@wonderwoman_850) March 5, 2024
Credit: IG: @TheBattlesEnd pic.twitter.com/yPPuugdSFZ
Check out the latest on the Doak renovation.
Removal of the wall to the corner practice field is today’s focus of work over at the FoF site. Can see the goalposts laying on the ground in the parking lot, too. pic.twitter.com/Psr1kDg1pT— Chris Nee (@CNee247) March 5, 2024
It’s about time, right?
Gene Deckerhoff to be inducted into 2024 Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame.https://t.co/CLM6FcjQr7— WCTV Eyewitness News (@WCTV) March 4, 2024
Check out the newest episode of Behind the Visor with @DmitriEmmanuel and @DariusW76— The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) March 5, 2024
Leaving a Legacy & Championship Ambitionshttps://t.co/KwNXNn9FxE
4/20 at 4pm
Our Spring Showcase is set!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 5, 2024
️: April 20
⌚️: 4pm
️: Doak Campbell
More information, including on-sale dates for tickets and parking ➡️ https://t.co/NgCLInlaVE#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/qnqUiq8kQp
Pictures of some former Noles in action from last weekends NFL combine.
A few of our favorite shots from a great weekend at the #NFLCombine #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/NxaEQA0Wft— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 4, 2024
#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/pWqmU8vuCP— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 4, 2024
: Associated Press ⬇️#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/3MDUzzqfTP— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 4, 2024
Brian Burns gets tagged.
Panthers franchise tag Brian Burns. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/BokcKvywFV— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2024
Franchise Tag for #Panthers OLB Brian Burns…— Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 5, 2024
I had Burns ranked at No.6 on my Top 100 NFL free agents (up later today).
Will be 26 years old at the start of the season. High-end pass rushing traits. 46 career sacks. pic.twitter.com/iiJAKUNbyN
Other Sports:
The baseball team will try to remain undefeated today at 4 p.m. at home.
The softball team is scheduled to play 5 games this weekend.
Flipping the page to the FGCU Spring Break Classic #ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/P1rPo0Noip— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 4, 2024
A preview of this weeks Seminole athletics action.
Check out some of the highlights from the Florida State Seminole’s win over the Clemson Tigers on Senior Day.
This. Is. .— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 4, 2024
Relive our OT win over Clemson#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/X0mVUPQ2XU
' ! ♀️— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 5, 2024
Ta'Niya Latson is a repeat finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award given to the nation's best shooting guard!#NoleFAM | @NiyaLatson pic.twitter.com/phW1YgJxhd
!— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 5, 2024
Ta'Niya Latson and Kay Kay Timpson have earned All-ACC First Team honors!#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/clFstf7Reu
Episode 94: Seminoles move to 10-0 with perfect weekend in Greenville— Sunday Golds: A Florida State Baseball Podcast (@SundayGolds) March 5, 2024
Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/XvdQplfkyP
No. 5 on this list @BeachumJaysoni https://t.co/LikfkGHLqB pic.twitter.com/c8sUo9SaCv— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 6, 2024
Been seeing a whole lot of this— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) March 5, 2024
Jaysoni was named @SoftbalAmerica Freshman of the Month #ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/3wzMthSLm3
Heading to the NCAA Indoor Championship climbing up the charts .— Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) March 4, 2024
Our men's indoor program enters their sixth consecutive week in the top 25, checking in at #19 in this week's @USTFCCCA national rankings. #NoleFamily | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/XukIWAXpCv
Welcome Back to the Top 5 Antoine— FSU Men's Tennis (@FSUMTennis) March 5, 2024
11-0. 8 Ranked Wins. 6 Top 50 Wins.#OneTribe #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/CxFkTtrDD7
Thanks again Cabo— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 5, 2024
The Noles tie for fifth at the Cabo Collegiate.#OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/9ObEGN0iVc
Part of the select few‼️ @LottieWoad has been named to the 2024 Spring Annika Award Watch List #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/ARYpfZw6Jp— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) March 4, 2024
