Florida State football spring depth chart discussion: Tight End

The Florida State Seminoles football team is less than a month away from the start of spring practice. The Seminoles had their most successful season in a decade with a 12-0 regular season, ACC Championship, and Orange Bowl appearance. FSU will be completing a large roster overhaul with the departure of over 20 players listed in the two-deep. In this series, we’ll review departures, additions, and contenders for the spring two-deep at each position.

Tight End

The Florida State tight end room enters the spring session with a need for experience. Of the five players expected to compete, only one has significant experience at the college level. The coaching staff will need one of their young tight ends to step up heading into the 2024 season.

Key Departures:

Jaheim Bell (NFL Draft)

Markeston Douglas (Arizona State Sun Devils)

Preston Daniel (Miami University RedHawks)

Key Additions:

Landen Thomas (Recruit)

Spring Depth:

Kyle Morlock, Redshirt Senior

Jackson West, Redshirt Junior

Brian Courtney, Junior

Jerrale Powers, Redshirt Sophomore

Landen Thomas, Freshman

Spring depth chart discussion:

NoleThruandThru: I still think FSU should consider bringing in a transfer tight end, especially one who can be a primary blocker with red zone potential (basically, who Jordan Wilson was supposed to be). If nothing changes, I think you’ll see a hierarchy of Morlock, West, and Thomas to start the spring. Morlock needs to take the next step with blocking and route-running, but the talent is evident, while West really started to live up to his potential at the end of 2023. Thomas needs reps and some time in the strength and conditioning program and shouldn’t be rushed into action, but if he’s a willing blocker, I could see him overtaking West and possibly even Morlock by season’s end.

Tim: Morlock feels like the lock going into spring. We saw West get some burn late last season, which would make me peg him as second. From there, it’s anyone’s guess. The coaches love Thomas’ potential, although the recruiting rankings didn’t match by the end of last season. I think he’s the wild-card. If he shows out in the spring, the position may be set. However, if the group struggles over the next two months, the position should rise to the top of needs for the next wave of transfers.

Jordan Silversmith: Similar to the wide receivers, the tight end room gives me some pause. Morlock finished last year strong and has the capabilities of leading the position group, but the questions come after him. Mike Norvell created mismatches last year with his two tight-end sets, but I don’t know if he has the personnel to do that again this season. Thomas spoke professionally when meeting with the media and seems to be a willing blocker. However, it may be too much to ask of a true freshman to play plentiful snaps like Bell or Morlock last season. Besides Thomas, West won Most Improved Player last year, as given out by the coaching staff, so it seems they’re high on him. But he struggled towards the end of the year, especially in terms of blocking, so I’ll be interested to see where he falls when spring practice re-opens. Chris Thomsen is one of the most underrated coaches on their staff and can get the best out of his unit. He’ll need that in order to get similar production to last season.

Frank Danole: With the departure of Jaheim Bell for the NFL, the experience level in the tight end room leaves a lot to be desired.

Towards the end of last season, Kyle Morlock began to make his presence known. Morlock finished with 19 receptions with a 13 yard average per catch, but with no touchdowns, which many would call a below average season at best. Often times Morlock struggled with his blocking, but he did improve somewhat as the season progressed. While encouraging, he needs to take the next step in his final year by improving his blocking and route running skills. With a 6’6” and 240 pound frame, he has the perfect size for a tight end that could become a major threat and headache for defenses, that is if he continues to improve in those areas.

At the end of the spring practice, I believe Jackson West will emerge as the second tight end when Norvell calls for a 2-tight end set. However, I am not going to sleep on Landen Thomas and think he may overtake West at some point during the season for the second tight end spot. From what I overhear while hanging out at the water cooler at Moore, the coaches are very high on Thomas. They like his speed and quickness and depending on how he performs this spring, and how quickly he understands his assignments and gets a grasp on the playbook, he will get a larger role, become a bigger threat, and gain more playing time as the season progresses.

As for the remaining tight ends, they will need to be further developed before they get any meaningful playing time this season.

Perry Kostidakis: What is there to be said that these fine gentlemen above haven’t already covered? The loss of Bell was expected, given that his NFL aspirations were a major factor in coming to further his development at Florida State, but Markeston Douglas’ transfer hit a little bit harder given his utilization in key moments — while his numbers weren’t eye-popping (four touchdowns in his FSU career), he had the faith of the offensive staff in crunch time and his departure was one of the more surprising off the offseason.

While I agree with NoleThruandThru on the need to add another body to the room, it is exciting to see if Morlock can work some more warlock magic this season — something the former D2 player flashed multiple times during his first year in Tallahassee while still acclimating to FBS-level football:

Jordan Travis drops it perfectly to Kyle Morlock, who snags his second catch of the day -- a 32-yarder to set up #FSU on the 6-yard line

Travis: 359 yards, 3 TDs (41 rushing, 1 TD)



— Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) October 28, 2023

Another look at that major Jordan Travis to Kyle Morlock 63-yard catch and run for #FSU in the second quarter

I like the potential of West, but we’ve yet to see him fully realize it — has that been because of his inability to do so, or because of the players who have been above him? Something has to got to give this year, given the opportunity in front of him and especially with Thomas now in the fray.