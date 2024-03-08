Florida State football spring depth chart discussion: Offensive line

The Florida State Seminoles are less than a month away from the start of spring practice. The Seminoles had their most successful season in a decade with a 12-0 regular season, an ACC Championship victory over the Louisville Cardinals, and an Orange Bowl appearance (albeit a very controversial one). FSU will be undergoing a large roster overhaul with the departure of over 20 players listed in the two-deep. In this series, we’ll review departures, additions, and contenders for the spring two-deep at each position.

For the first time since the arrival of offensive line coach Alex Atkins, the position group showed noticeable regression from the previous year. New arrivals struggled and the gaps left by previous year’s anchors were not easily filled. Next season’s unit will return five players that recorded significant snaps for Florida State, while also having options from new transfer arrivals and recruited players that have grown up in the system.

Offensive line

Key Departures:

D’Mitri Emmanuel (Graduate)

Casey Roddick (Graduate)

Bless Harris (TCU Horned Frogs)

Key Additions:

TJ Ferguson (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Richie Leonard IV (Florida Gators)

Jayden Todd (Recruit)

Tye Hilton (Recruit)

Spring Depth:

Robert Scott, Redshirt Senior

Maurice Smith, Redshirt Senior

Jeremiah Byers, Redshirt Senior

Keiondre Jones, Redshirt Senior

Darius Washington, Redshirt Senior

Richie Leonard IV, Senior

TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Junior

Julian Armella, Redshirt Sophomore

Jaylen Early, Redshirt Sophomore

Bryson Estes, Redshirt Sophomore

Andre Otto, Redshirt Freshman

Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Freshman

Jayden Todd, Freshman

Tye Hilton, Freshman

Spring depth chart prediction:

Jordan Silversmith: Creating an offensive line depth chart for Florida State feels impossible because of the unique way they utilize their players. The rotation used last year received rave reviews from coaches and players, so I imagine they stick with it. The Seminoles could theoretically start 8-10 players depending on how high the coaching staff rates Julian Armella and Jaylen Early. However, with the experience in this group, especially the returns from last year, the starting five looks simple to me, assuming everyone is healthy.

Scott-TJ-Smith-Richie-Byers

Washington

Although Scott battled injuries all last season, his measurables and experience make him a spring starter. Byers struggled at times in 2023, but another off-season should give him an inside track to the starting job. FSU lost both guards due to exhausted eligibility, and I expect they’ll be replaced with incoming transfers. Ferguson and Leonard have Power Four (!) experience and should be plug-and-play as the coaching staff expects. The most competition may come from Keiondre Jones at RG, who closed hard last year. Smith will be the center, barring an injury; there’s no need to go further. Darius Washington will most likely start at the “Swiss Army Knife” position, which is only a position for Alex Atkins and Washington. Besides that, the highly touted young offensive lineman will get a chance to compete for depth behind these starting 6-7 and can make inroads to starting time in the fall.

Tim: I know what I’d like to see, as opposed to what I think we’ll see. I think Florida State will go with the “old faithful's” in a few spots, but I wish they’d change. My prediction is: Scott, TJ, Mo, KJ, Byers (left-to-right), but I’d like to see: DWash, TJ, Leonard, KJ, Byers. Will FSU move past Mo for a bigger, higher ceiling player? I’m just not sure they will.

FSU’s second unit should have the most experience it’s had for some time with Early, Armella, Otto, Leonard, and Estes all seeing time. And I can’t end without saying this unit still doesn’t have experienced true tackles—I hope that doesn’t show up as a problem again.

NoleThruandThru: I’m in a similar boat as Tim—the lineup I want to see isn’t going to be the lineup FSU trots out. My guess is that the spring starters will be Robert Scott, Keiondre Jones, Mo Smith, Richie Leonard, and Jeremiah Byers. I’m not sure whether TJ Ferguson is in the best shape just yet so I think Jones edges him out slightly to begin spring, but I think Ferguson is a likely starter for fall. Darius Washington will yet again be the top swing backup and a luxury for FSU and I’m looking at Julian Armella and Jaylen Early taking the next step in their respective developments. He obviously isn’t mentioned here, but it’ll also be interesting to see if incoming summer Harvard transfer Jacob Rizy will be able to crack FSU’s two-deep.

LastNoleOfKrypton: I feel what this year’s group lacks in familiarity it’ll make up for in an increase in athleticism. An interior of TJ, Mo/Leonard, and KJ has a much higher ceiling than last year’s group of Roddick, Mo, and Dmitri. Another year of being #BuiltByStorms should be crucial in seeing if guys like Julian Armella, Lucas Simmon, and Jaylen Early can push for more playing time. Agree with Tim in that right now FSU lacks a true starting tackle at the level they need to compete for national championships; I’m hopeful this spring will go a long way towards answering that question mark.

That doesn’t mean the group doesn’t have talent; when Darius Washington is your sixth-man, your starting five must be pretty good. I expect those five to be Scott, TJ, Mo, KJ, and Myers. FSU can play ten legitimate offensive lineman, which can do wonders for practice trying to run two competent offensive drills at the same time.

Frank Denole: I think returning All-ACC first teamer Darius Washington has gained Atkins trust showing his versatility by playing every interior position on the o-line, and doing so proficiently. I see him coming out of spring as the starting left tackle, a position he played quite a bit last year filling in for Robert Scott due to injuries. Scott will continue to push for playing time, so this could be an interesting battle all season if both stay healthy.

At left guard, Alabama transfer TJ Ferguson will finally get some playing time as a Seminole after not being able to break into the Tide’s rotation. Keiondre Jones is still around though, and he is capable of playing both guard positions.

Maurice Smith has been the anchor of the offensive line at the center position and that will not change. Andre Otto is the logical back up to Smith.

At right guard Richie Leonard IV should get the starting nod, followed by Bryson Estes.

Jeremiah Byers should be the starting right tackle and Julian Armella should get plenty more experience backing him up in preparation for assuming a starting role next season.