Noles News: Final Tour of Duty sets tone ahead of the start of FSU spring football

Recruiting

Recent offers:

2025 commits:

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Tramell Jones Jr (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Solomon Thomas (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Javion Hilson (FL)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Ethan Pritchard (FL)

Football

Florida State football held its final Tour of Duty workout on Thursday, showcasing some of its new names and returning faces as it gets set to kick off its spring football session.

From Jordan Silversmith:

Florida State knows that in order to reach the heights it climbed last season, the foundation must be built in the winter months. So, every rep, sprint, and shuffle must be treated like a tied game in the fourth quarter. So, for an hour and fifteen minutes, the running, yelling, and intensity were turned up to ten. The offense went first through the circuit, sprinting, shuffling, and sweating through fifteen minutes straight of short sprints and push-ups. After the bullhorn blared, the unit split into two, with skill position players going to one station and the offensive lineman going into another. The receivers and running backs worked on their agility as their feet bounced through bags and then dipped their hips around a large hola-hoop. On the other side of the field, the offensive linemen did a drill comparable to going baseline to baseline in basketball as they worked on their lateral quickness and hip movement. After ten minutes of each station, the defense went from doing football drills to fitness. Coach Storms has been with Mike Norvell since his days at Memphis, and the continuity between the two creates the mental toughness and strength that translate to wins on Saturdays. After practice, the head man spoke to the media and discussed the importance of the workouts. “This is one of those foundational elements of our program. I think it’s been eight weeks in and we still have some things to finish up...but I’ve been really proud of our team for the investment that they’ve made.”

Spring football practice begins Tuesday, March 19, leading up to the annual Spring Showcase on April 20.

Follow #1 Shyheim Brown. He’s on the line with the coaches encouraging his teammates to finish.



Leader. pic.twitter.com/hBxDZV4Lhn — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) March 7, 2024

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah dropped his latest top 50 prospects, with Florida State defensive end Jared Verse at No. 14, defensive lineman Braden Fiske at No. 37 and wide receiver Keon Coleman at No. 45:

Verse is a rugged, twitched-up edge rusher with a thick/powerful build. At Florida State, he moved around the defensive front. Against the pass, he explodes off the edge and tries to run right through offensive tackles, doing so in two different ways: 1) He will stutter to get OTs off balance and then charge right through with his hands; or 2) he’ll simply bury his head into the blocker’s chest and walk him right back to the quarterback. He has also been effective using a chop/swim move and occasional inside counter. He doesn’t have elite bend at the top of his rush. When aligned inside, he relies more on his quickness to work the edge of an offensive guard. Against the rush, he is stout at the point of attack. He closes the back door quickly on runs away from him with great speed and effort. Overall, Verse is not only a productive pass rusher — he’s a violent tempo setter for the defense. Fiske is an explosive, versatile defensive lineman. He aligns up and down the defensive front and he’s very disruptive in every game I’ve studied. As a pass rusher, he has a quick first step and he jolts blockers with his powerful hands. He doesn’t have long arms, but he still keeps blockers away from his chest. He flashes the ability to bull rush, but most of his wins come by working through the edges of opponents and not through their chest. In the run game, he has the balance/strength to hold up against double teams and the quickness to shoot gaps for negative plays. I love his effort/tenacity. Overall, Fiske is a competitive, athletic and impactful defensive lineman capable of starting right away. A big, physical wideout with average play speed, Coleman has the versatility to play inside and outside. He is a smooth and fluid route runner with some nuance to his game. He understands how to use his body to keep defenders on his back and attack the ball in front of his frame. He doesn’t have ideal vertical speed, but he can play above the rim and make contested catches. He also might have the best highlight reel in this draft class, with one-handed wow catches littered throughout his tape. After the catch, he is competitive to fight for extra yards and will occasionally hurdle defenders. He’s an excellent athlete. Overall, Coleman lacks ideal speed to separate, but he makes a lot of big plays in crowded environments and should be a red-zone menace at the next level.

Florida St QB and draft prospect Jordan Travis, whose season ended with an ankle injury, was told by doctors during a recent checkup that he should be fully cleared by April, according to his agent @djackson_legacy. In time for spring work.



Here is a video of him training: pic.twitter.com/xSi73rtGyE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2024

Basketball

A major win for Florida State women’s basketball in the ACC Tournament on Thursday, crushing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to the tune of a 70-53 score.

From Prince Akeem Joeffer:

As you can see from their record at the top of this article, Wake Forest is not a very good team. Florida State should have taken care of them without much trouble and that is basically what happened. Let’s discuss the positives. FSU dominated the glass against the smaller Deacs (46 to 33). The Noles aren’t a great rebounding team so to see them have this much success even against a smaller Wake team is a significant positive. Another positive is that Florida State got to the free throw line and took advantage by knocking down shots (21-25). The biggest negative is that the Seminoles are still struggling from behind the arc shooting 3-17 today. FSU will almost certainly have to shoot better tomorrow to take down Syracuse. This win obviously does nothing for Florida State’s NCAA Tournament resume. However, beating Syracuse would be a Q1 win and would help. FSU is right now around an eight seed. The Noles would dearly love to move up a seed line and avoid playing a number one seed on the road in the second round. Beating the Orange would be a big help in reaching that goal. Speaking of the Orange, Syracuse earned the double-bye and that will be an advantage. However, they haven’t played since February 29th. Syracuse had a bye on the last weekend of the season. Will the Orange come out a bit rusty? We will see tomorrow.

.@MakaylaTimpson2 has set the new single-season double-doubles record at FSU!



She now has 16 this season!#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/YlOtV4jgX3 — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) March 8, 2024

Florida State men’s basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton will be presented with the NABC Golden Anniversary Award on April 7 at the NCAA Final Four in Phoenix:

The Golden Anniversary Award is presented annually to a NABC member who has devoted at least 50 years of outstanding service to the game of basketball. Hamilton will be presented with the award at the NABC Convention Champions Brunch in Phoenix the day before the Division I National Championship game. He will be presented with the award as the NABC also honors each of the regular season conference champions across all levels of college basketball. “This honor is significant for me because it is given by the NABC which is made up of the coaches who I have worked alongside throughout my entire career,” said Hamilton. “I am humbled to be included on a list of honorees that includes the great John Wooden, Frank McGuire and John Chaney, among others. For me to be included among this incredible group is truly incredible.” Hamilton is the 45th coach to be presented with this award he and joins an impressive list of the greatest names in college basketball to have received this award. Past winner of the Golden Anniversary Award include Wooden (1984, Indiana State and UCLA), Hank Iba (1988, Missouri State, Colorado, Oklahoma State), Frank McGuire (1989, St. John’s, North Carolina, South Carolina), Ray Meyer (1992, DePaul), Lefty Driesell (2003, Davidson, Maryland, James Madison, Georgia State), Chaney (2007, Temple), Dale Brown (2009, LSU), Denny Crum (2013, Louisville), and Lute Olsen (2017, Long Beach State, Iowa, Arizona).

Baseball

Florida State baseball, 11-0 for the first time since 2019, will face off against the New Orleans Privateers in Tallahassee starting today at 5 p.m.:

Saturday will be Chip Baker Day at the park as Florida State celebrates Baker, FSU’s assistant coach and director of operations for 39 years before retiring in September. Baker and the voice of FSU Baseball, Eric Luallen, will conduct a Q&A session in Haggard Plaza Saturday at 1:00 p.m. before an on-field recognition in the third inning. Saturday starter Arnold has not allowed an earned run in 17.0 innings this season, sporting a 3-0 record. New Orleans enters the series 8-4 overall, only playing two games on the road this season, going 1-1. The Privateers are coming off four straight wins, including a sweep over Alabama A&M, and their first road victory of the season at South Alabama. Florida State and New Orleans have played three times in program history, most recently in 1987 and 1991 as part of the Busch Challenge in New Orleans and once in an NCAA Regional in 1980.

We've got New Orleans coming to Howser for the final non-con weekend!



https://t.co/TDUFZUI861 pic.twitter.com/YZOdIVtxXa — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 7, 2024

Like what you’ve been hearing at Howser? Listen to your favorite walk-up songs all day long with our playlist!



https://t.co/r385X6B5To pic.twitter.com/H6B2JyF8sC — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 7, 2024

Softball

Florida State softball is on the road this weekend, taking part in the FGCU Spring Break Classic and facing off against the host team as well as Purdue and Western Michigan:

Schedule

No. 16 Florida State (11-4) vs. Purdue (9-8) - 12:15 p.m.

No. 16 Florida State (11-4) vs. FGCU (10-8) - 5 p.m. - ESPN+

No. 16 Florida State (11-4) vs. Purdue (9-8) - 10 a.m.

No. 16 Florida State (11-4) vs. Western Michigan (8-6) - 12:30 p.m.

No. 16 Florida State (11-4) vs. FGCU (10-8) - 3 p.m. - ESPN+

Series History

Florida State is a combined 19-1 against the three teams at the FGCU Spring Break Classic.

FSU holds a perfect 10-0 record against FGCU and defeated the Eagles twice last March in the Dugout Club Classic in Tallahassee.

Florida State and Western Michigan have met just once before in 2006 in Tallahassee. Florida prevailed with a 2-1 victory over the Broncos.

Florida State holds a 6-1 series lead over Purdue with their only loss coming in 1998. FSU defeated the Boilermakers 8-1 last season in Tallahassee.

Fast Start for the Offense

The Florida State offense has been terrific through 15 games this season.

FSU is hitting .365 as a team which ranks eighth in the country and is averaging 7.87 runs per game which is ninth in the country.

FSU has scored 118 runs through 15 games this season which is the program’s most through 14 games since 1978.

14 players have recorded a hit this season and four players (Beachum, Kerr, Torres and Edenfield) are all hitting above .400.

All Sports

No. 4 Florida State beach volleyball is headed to Tampa this weekend for the Tampa Invitational, facing off against Houston Christian, No. 20 Tampa, Coastal Carolina, and FGCU:

The Noles are coming off a dominant 4-0 victory at home last weekend against Tampa, No. 16 Georgia State, No. 18 Stetson, and ULM. FSU’s commanding performance saw the Seminoles drop just four sets over 20 matches, extending their record to 7-0 this season. Tampa is coming off a 2-2 weekend in Tallahassee, beating Stetson and ULM. The Spartans remain in the top 20 for the second week in a row. FSU previously defeated Coastal Carolina 5-0 in Jacksonville on February 23. Since that match, the Chanticleers have gone 4-3, defeating Jacksonville, UT Chattanooga, and College of Charleston, and falling to No. 13 FIU, UNC Wilmington, and South Carolina. This weekend will mark the first of two meetings between FSU and FGCU this season. The Noles are 4-0 in their history against Eagles, previously defeating them 3-2 last March. FGCU currently sits at 7-3 with notable wins over Mercer, Southern Miss, Jacksonville, and UNF. The Seminoles look to continue their dominance, playing at 11:00 a.m., and 5:00 p.m. on Friday, and at 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Live stats from each match will be available on Seminoles.com.





Congratulations @CoachJenHydeFSU on your 20th season as the head coach of Florida State women’s tennis team.



Full Video: https://t.co/qI1I4J9jE9#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/rKYf9ZEMHU — FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) March 7, 2024

Florida State University raised more than $1 million during its 13th annual giving day event, FSU’s Great Give:

FSU’s Great Give received support from 7,242 donors, bringing in $1,149,569.55 in just 24 hours. Donors helped fund more than 100 projects from over 30 colleges and units. The number of donors grew 40% from the 5,155 donors for FSU’s Great Give 2023, and dollars raised increased by 14% from $1,009,027.

When the dust finally settled on the @FSUGreatGive, the show of support from our alums, friends, family members, and fans was simply overwhelming.



To all those who supported our push to Ireland we thank you from the bottom of our Garnet and Gold [and shamrock green] hearts. pic.twitter.com/YMnvBrjZgw — Marching Chiefs (@FSUChiefs) March 7, 2024

Pak is back



Last year, John Pak had success on PGA TOUR Canada.



This year, he's back with some lessons learned and currently one shot back of the lead @CHILEclassic. pic.twitter.com/OX8Kpkd4cV — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) March 7, 2024

For the third consecutive year, Florida State University’s Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship and the FSU Innovation Hub will host a “Shark Tank-style” innovation competition featuring teams of ACC students pitching inventions and ideas to judges:

Since its establishment in 2016, the ACC InVenture Prize has become the nation’s largest student innovation competition and has helped fund multiple student inventions and projects. Teams will compete for $30,000 in prizes. The FSU team, Esperance Therapeutics, is led by Ava Polly and Zachary Asarno, two juniors majoring in STEM entrepreneurship at the Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship. Esperance Therapeutics is a synthetic biology startup leveraging innovative research techniques to develop cell-based therapeutic solutions. It aims to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from overlooked diseases such as the rare genetic disorder trimethylaminuria. In 2023, FSU mechanical engineering majors Michael Romega, Kristine Villarino, Andrew Burkhardt, Caleb Ward and Max McCammon won the People’s Choice Award for their technology, extraBREATH, which treats patients with severe lung injuries while eliminating the need for medical sedation and its negative side effects.

The Florida State University College of Nursing achieved a 95.41% first-time pass rate on the 2023 National Council Licensure Examination of Nurses, or NCLEX, outpacing the national average of 90% but also the state average of 92% for all the universities within the State University System of Florida.

And on a personal note — I wanted to take the time to thank the Tomahawk Nation staff for bearing the brunt of the workload over the last two weeks, as these wonderful people took on more work than they should have to make sure things kept running smoothly as yours truly finally tied the knot and then immediately escaped to Costa Rica with my wife (Borat voice) to turn our brains off completely.