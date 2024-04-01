Noles News: Softball sweeps, baseball moves to 22-4 on season

Recruiting

Florida State Recruiting: Class of 2025 Commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Tramell Jones Jr (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Solomon Thomas (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Javion Hilson (FL)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Ethan Pritchard (FL)

Football

Florida State is back out on the practice field starting Tuesday:

ACC Championship Game MVP

73-yard run was 2nd-longest in ACC Championship Game history

Scored go-ahead TD in ACCCG

Basketball

Sad about Florida State not being in the NCAA Tournament, let alone the Final Four? We can’t fix that, but we can offer you a new episode of the Gospel of Ham featuring Michael Rogner and Matt Minnick. A fair trade-off, no?

The boys talk

Baseball

Florida State dropped its first home game of the season on Friday — but that was a simple footnote of the weekend as FSU got the job done where it mattered overall, winning its series against the Louisville Cardinals 2-1 to cap off a major bounce-back week.

From Jordan Silversmith:

On the long bus ride to Jacksonville, senior Daniel Cantu took it upon himself to make the journey worthwhile. He made a significant impact, driving in the game’s first runs with a bases-clearing three RBI double, giving FSU an early 3-0 lead. His contributions didn’t stop there, as he later hit another double and a home run, helping the Seminoles secure a 14-3 victory over Florida. The bullpen’s stellar performance, not allowing a run past the second inning and limiting UF to just three hits, capped off a dominant performance. The blowout victory proved that Florida State could handle the ups and downs of a season and that Link Jarrett has his hands on the pulse of his ball club. Riding the wave of their first series victory over UF since 2015, Marco Dinges carried FSU to an 8-3 victory in the first of a three-game set against Louisville. The designated hitter went 3-4 and blew the game open with a grand slam in the fifth inning to give FSU a 6-2 lead. In the seventh, Joe Charles entered the game facing the bases loaded with nobody out. He recorded two strikeouts and a groundout to get out of the frame unscathed and preserve the Seminole lead. Friday night ended the week’s positive momentum, as FSU never quite found its footing. Cam Smith and Alex Lodise combined for three errors in two innings, and the Seminoles played their sloppiest game of the season. Jamie Arnold pitched well, but without solid defensive support behind him, he faced traffic on the bases for most of the evening. Marco Dinges and Jamie Ferrer were the only sparks in the lineup as the 1-2-3 hitters combined to go 1-11 with a walk. Needing a response, Florida State delivered to ensure a winning week and a series victory. Conner Whittaker pitched efficiently, giving up three runs in five innings on 63 pitches and giving his team a chance to win. James Tibbs bounced back from two difficult games and finished 4-4 with a home run that put FSU in front in the third inning. The key to victory came from the Noles’ ability to hit with two outs. The Seminoles went 8-14 and scored five runs with their backs against the wall, and their timely at-bats resulted in a 9-4 victory.

Softball

Florida State softball

From Gwyn Rhodes:

Saturday, Florida State softball secured the series against NC State. Two freshmen, Isa Torres and Kennedy Harp both knocked walk off homeruns in the last two games to help clinch against the Wolfpack.

All Sports

Florida State women’s tennis extended its winning streak to five straight matches with a sweep of No. 70 Boston College:

The Seminoles started the day with a 6-0 win by Allen and Millie Bissett at No. 1 doubles. Arkadianou and Schoppe clinched the doubles point with a 6-3 win at No. 2 to take the 1-0 lead. Arkadianou captured her 13th singles win of the season as she defeated Muskan Mahajan 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3. Bissett followed with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Stephanie Sanchez at No. 4 to put Florida State one point away from victory. Lavickova earned her second straight match-clinching point with a 6-1, 6-4 win at No. 4 singles against Tola Glowacka. Schoppe added to the lead as she won 6-2, 6-4 against Natalie Eordekian at No. 2 singles. Shortly after, Allen earned a 6-3, 6-4 victory over 106th-ranked Marice Aguiar at No. 1 singles. Freshman Maelie Monfils ended the day with a 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (8) win at No. 6 singles to give the Florida State the 7-0 win. Florida State recognized seniors Vic Allen, Anna Arkadianou and Ellie Schoppe in a ceremony prior to the group’s final regular season home match at FSU.

No. 18 Florida State men’s swimming and diving closed out the 2024 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday:

In his final individual event as a Seminole, Peter Varjasi swam his personal best in the 100 free, setting the program record with a time of 41.86, finishing 18th. Varjasi closes his career owning three FSU records (100 free, 200 free, 100 breast) and he is also a part of three relay records (800 free, 200 medley, 400 medley). He holds the most current records at six. Varjasi, Mason Herbet, Tobias Schulrath, and Max Wilson competed in the 400 free relay but were disqualified due to an early exchange. Wilson also competed in the 200 back, touching at 1:43.09 for 39th place. For the first time in school history, the Seminoles had three divers competing on platform. David Vargas led the way, scoring 341.45 finishing in 17th place, just shy of the final (343.60). Darwin Nolasco followed in 23rd, scoring 321.75. Jesco Helling was 38th at 274.50. The Seminoles finished the meet in 21st place with a total of 34 points. It is the highest finish since the Noles placed 14th in 2019.

Florida State outdoor track and field concluded a three-day weekend of competition at the Florida Relays on Saturday:

Ahmari Avin competed in the men’s discus throw, placing 13th with a career best of 45.98m. Ryan Driscoll followed in 20th at 41.30m. Anthony Herrea finished 51st in the 800-meter dash at 1:53.33, followed by Zach Trotter in 55th at 1:54.29. Kyvon Tatham placed eight in the triple jump, establishing a season best at15.64m. LaQuan Ellis followed in 14th at 14.97m. Jayden-Louis Charles placed 15th, earning a season best at 14.85m. Xavion Lockwood rounded out the field for the Noles in 18th (13.89m). Bieke Schipperen finished in the top 50 in the women’s 800 at 2:13.44.

No. 5 Florida State beach volleyball fell to No. 3 Stanford and No. 1 USC on Saturday during the second day of the Death Volley Invitational — finishing the weekend 1-3:

The Seminoles opened the day with a gutsy performance against Stanford. The Noles gained the first point of the dual as Maddie Anderson and Alli Hansen won court two, 21-17, 21-19. The Cardinal then won court one, 21-18, 21-19. Stanford would then won court three as Kaileigh Truslow and Caitlin Moon almost simultaneously won court four, tying the match 2-2. Carra Sassack and Kaeli Crews fought hard and forced a third set, but the Cardinal ultimately won the deciding point on court five with a final score of 16-14. Florida State’s second match of the day would prove to be their greatest challenge of the season as they faced the reigning national champions in USC. Anderson and Hansen won out on the day, claiming the Seminoles’ dual point in two sets on court two. On court three Audrey Koenig and Raelyn White ultimately dropped a 21-17, 17-21, 25-23 decision. FSU will return home to host the Unconquered Invitational on April 5 and 6.

