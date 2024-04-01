Former Florida State All-American Ernie Sims joins Seminoles staff as defensive analyst

A familiar face is back in Tallahassee.

Ernie Sims, who played for the Florida State Seminoles from 2003-2005, was officially announced as a defensive analyst for the team on Monday.

“I am so happy to bring Ernie back home into this program,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “He was a tremendous player at Florida State and in the NFL, and he has a wealth of football knowledge and experience as a player and coach. This is a wonderful opportunity to continue enhancing our football staff as we work to put our players and coaches in the best position to be successful. Ernie will be able to positively impact our current team as well as future members of the Nole Family through his experiences as the No. 1 overall prospect in the nation out of high school, an All-American at Florida State and a top-10 selection in the NFL Draft.”

Sims, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2003 class, had an impressive freshman season before fully taking flight in his sophomore year where he logged 86 tackles (9.5 tackles for loss), our sacks, two forced fumbles, one blocked punt and five passes defended. He was named a first-team All-American by ESPN and College Football News (but somehow just second-team All-ACC.)

Sims finished his Florida State career with 200 tackles, (95 of them solo with 21 for a loss) and seven sacks, 19 quarterback hurries and 11 passes defended. He elected to leave early for the NFL and was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the 9th overall pick in the 2006 Draft.

After the NFL, Sims started the Big Hits Foundation to mentor youth, and then re-enrolled at Florida State, earning his degree in 2018 before embarking on his coaching career.

Sims has worked on several staffs in the state of Florida for seven years, beginning his coaching career at FAU as strength and conditioning coordinator in 2018, moving to director of football operations the following season. From 2020-22, he was on staff at USF, serving as an analyst then linebackers coach (while also serving as defensive coordinator for several games.) In 2023, he held the linebackers coach role at UCF.

