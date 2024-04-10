Noles News: Halfway through spring, FSU football hitting stride

Baseball

You run-rule and sweep the Gators? The former for the second time this season and the latter for the first time since 2000? You get to be first in Noles News.

Per FSU Sports Info, every player in the starting lineup scored a run on the night in a 19-4 win.

No. 10 Florida State baseball is now 27-5 (7-5 ACC) on the season, heading into a weekend series vs. the Miami Hurricanes.

From Jordan Silversmith:

Tonight was special. Tonight, Florida State baseball officially announced their return to the heights of the sport. After the way the last three years had gone, after losing 17 out of their previous 20 to Florida, and after the way this year has started, today’s win was more than just a win. It felt like a coronation. Florida State blew the doors off of Florida 19-4 for the Seminole’s largest win over their bitter rivals *checks notes* ever. Everything that this season had been building towards was realized tonight. From the band to the crowd to the response, Florida State found its moment and exceeded it. “I’ll start with the fans,” Link Jarrett stated to begin his press conference, “To have that atmosphere requires their participation...I think that’s the best atmosphere in a game that I’ve coached or played.” Now, it did not start special. UF, coming off a sweep against Missouri, wanted to make an early statement. The 1-2 hitters hit back-to-back jacks to give the Gators an early 2-0 lead after just five pitches. But, with the atmosphere, crowd and band would not turn on freshman John Abraham. The righty got the next three batters out and limited the damage. The bats would take it from there. “I don’t know where to start offensively,” an impressed Link Jarrett stated, “The guys were just locked in. From the first at-bat of the game...I’m proud of the way the guys handled it.” The first three FSU batters all reached base with a hit, capped off by James Tibbs’ double to cut the deficit to one. By the end of the first, FSU had batted around, scored six runs, and six of their first nine batters recorded a hit. It was truly hard to describe what the feeling inside the stadium was like. The Seminoles just took the life out of the UF team and crushed it physically and figuratively in the span of twenty minutes. In fact, the Florida starter did not record an out before being chased with a line of 5 ER, 6 H, and 1 HBP.

Recruiting

Catch up on all the latest happenings on the trail in the latest edition of our official recruiting thread:

Florida State Recruiting: Class of 2025 Commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Tramell Jones Jr (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Solomon Thomas (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Javion Hilson (FL)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Ethan Pritchard (FL)

Football

We’re now at the halfway point of the FSU football spring camp session — on Tuesday, that became a bit more clear as the Seminoles put on one of their more competitive practices so far, showcasing the speed that has been emphasized as a key characteristic of this squad.

From Jordan Silversmith:

Usually, Florida State football takes center stage in Tallahassee. Not today. As the football team started doing their outside work, the baseball team began batting practice. At the same time, Lottie Woad started doing an interview about her accomplishments at Augusta National this past weekend. Of course, Mike Norvell does not care about the outside noise, and he guided his team to one of their cleanest practices of the spring. Both sides of the ball focused on fundamentals in the early portion of practice, such as blocking and tackling. Although my drop counter reached five, the offense and defense battled competitively throughout the day, each taking turns and winning consistent reps. The day started with the defense dominating, as they only allowed one positive play during 11-on-11 in the first portion of practice. However, the offense responded, and their receivers later led the charge. Momentum swung when Lawayne McCoy caught a pass over the middle, and instantly, AZ Thomas drilled him into the ground. He held on, and it sparked the group. A few plays later, Hykeem Williams found himself wide open as his corner route busted the defense’s zone, drawing praise from Mike Norvell. One of the keys to the resurgence came from the offensive line. Today felt like one of their most consistent days, as they picked up blitzes nicely and gave the quarterbacks a clean pocket to throw in. Of course, the defensive line did what they do during run-blocking drills, but Alex Atkins seems pleased with the group’s progress. With positives all around, it felt like the scrimmage on Saturday could be a catalyst for the rest of the spring.

All Sports

A Leon County judge denied the ACC’s motion to stay FSU’s lawsuit against the league in Tallahassee, just days after a North Carolina judge denied FSU’s motion to dismiss or stay the conference’s suit.

From the Tampa Bay Times:

That means the nine-figure future of the Seminoles, the league and nationwide conference realignment will continue playing out in two different courtrooms in two different states under two sets of applicable laws — at the same time. The dueling lawsuits between Clemson and the conference in both Carolinas add complexity to when, how and if two of the ACC’s biggest heavyweights could leave. FSU initially said its total cost to leave the ACC would be $572 million (an exit fee of about $130 million, plus withheld TV revenue through 2036). Or, as FSU attorney Peter Rush said, that’s 12 years of TV rights for “what should have been the national champion’s home games” — a reference to the Seminoles’ College Football Playoff snub. The total figure, Rush said Tuesday, isn’t $572 million. It’s more like $700 million. Whatever the specific number would be, it’s massive. That was part of Rush’s argument: If a Florida entity risks losing or paying almost three-quarters of a billion dollars, that decision needs to come from a Florida court.

Settlement is still possible before 8/15...but no, there will be no definitive court ruling before then. I still believe in a window between 8/16 to 8/23. Requires FSU to play 2025 ACC schedule and resolves before the season kicks-off/ESPN exercises option. https://t.co/xMtzCozBqf — RohanLaw (@RohanLawPC) April 9, 2024

Sophomore Luke Clanton became the first Seminole golfer to win three straight tournaments:

Beginning with his victory at the Seminole Intercollegiate on March 12, and continuing with his impressive win at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational on March 26, Clanton continued his winning ways this week. Arguably the nation’s hottest collegiate golfer right now, Clanton earned his third straight collegiate tournament win after finishing 15-under (68-66-64) at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial held at Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville, Va. Despite starting his final round with a bogey on his first hole, it proved to not be indicative of the type of performance he had in store. The Hialeah, Fla., native decimated the course with eight birdies in his final round, including consecutive birdies on holes 2-3 and 10-11. The energetic performer earned ACC Golfer of the Month honors for March and has been on an extraordinary pace over the last month: Over his last nine rounds played since winning the Seminole Intercollegiate, Clanton has shot seven of those rounds in the 60s. Clanton held off Tennessee’s Bryce Lewis, who finished at 10-under. Florida State finished second in the tournament at 15-under (280-282-275).

Florida State women’s tennis student-athlete Vic Allen also earned a third consecutive honor — ACC Player of the Week:

Allen had another dominant weekend, as she collected two ranked singles victories and one doubles victory with Millie Bissett. The Ashbourne, United Kingdom, native kicked off Friday’s match with a 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles with Bissett against Wake Forest’s Brooke Kilingsworth and Marcella Cuz to secure the doubles point. Allen followed with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 victory at No. 1 singles against the 25th-ranked Casie Wooten as the Seminoles earned a 5-2 win against Wake Forest. On Sunday, Allen dominated the 5th-ranked Amelia Rajecki 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to help Florida State defeat 2023 national runner-up No. 15 NC State 5-2. Allen has 13 singles victories on the season and is on a seven-match win streak in singles, mirroring the Seminoles’ are on a seven-match win streak.

Florida State outdoor track and field earned two All-ACC honors this week:

Tyra Wilson was named the Women’s Performer of the week, while the 4x100 relay team earned the Men’s Track Performer of the Week. Wilson won the 400-meter hurdles at the Crimson Tide Invitational, running her best and seventh-fastest time in program history at 57.03. The men’s 4x100 relay team took home the win, turning in the third-fastest time in the nation at 39.06 behind Keshaun Black, Ismael Kone, Neo Mosebi and Tyler Azcano.

Florida State indoor track and field set a program record with 20 athletes selected to the All-ACC Indoor Track and Field Academic Team:

David Mullarkey who was selected as the 2023 ACC Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year, was one of the 10 men selected, setting a program record. Mullarky competed at the NCAA Indoor Championship placing 11th in the 3,000-meters. Shenese Walker led the 10 women, earning first-team All-America honors in the 60 for the first time in her career with a lifetime best at (7.19). Her performance tied for the fifth-fastest time in school history. 2024 All-ACC Academic Women’s Indoor —Shenese Walker- Interdisciplinary Social Sciences —Liana Tyson- Public Health —Ava Klein- Biochemistry —Jaden Francis- Exercise Physiology —Suus Altorf- Exercise Physiology —Agnes McTighe- Media Communication Studies & International Affairs —Emily Brown- Emergency Management Certificate —Anna Sentner- Biological Sciences —Alexandra Webster- Media Communications Studies —Tori Carroll- Athletic Coaching & Digital Video Production Certificate 2024 All-ACC Academic Men’s Indoor —Neo Mosebi- Sport Management —Dashinelle Dyer- Interdisciplinary Social Sciences —Tyler Azcano- Finance —Anthony Herrera- Media Communications Studies —David Mullarkey-Public Health —Zachary Cloud-Exercise Physiology/ Food & Nutrition —*Patrick Donelly- Sport Management —Andre Korbmacher- Entrepreneurship —Jayden Louis-Charles- Media Communications Studies —Jordan Turner- Sport Management

