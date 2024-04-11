Mid-spring defensive MVPs: Who has stood out for the Seminoles?

With spring practice past the halfway point, it is time for some (imaginary) hardware.

If there had to be a better side so far, it would be the defense — and so they get the honor of going up first. Mike Norvell consistently heaps praise on Adam Fuller’s unit during press conferences and even mentioned that they had a meeting challenging the offensive unit.

Even with high-level play littering the defense, these three players have been a cut above.

Marvin Jones Jr., defensive end

The way Marvin Jones Jr. has played to start spring, his name deserves to be the first mentioned. Between his clear cut potential role and his status as a legacy, there were high expectations for Jones Jr. coming into spring. After struggling with injuries and playing time at Georgia, Norvell needed another running mate next to Patrick Payton to fill in for Jared Verse.

The size of No. 7 stands out. Listed at 6’5’’, 250 pounds, FSU might have undersold the size of their edge defender. He clearly is one of the five biggest bodies on the roster, and the impact of his game starts there. When playing against the run, Jones Jr. stuns tight ends and pulling linemen with a hawk-like wingspan and long arms that instantly extend on offensive players. He sets a hard edge on the outside and funneled countless runs back inside to begin spring. When running backs bounce, he uses his length to wrap up and strength to bring them down.

Patrick Payton and Jones Jr. have wreaked havoc on the quarterbacks in passing sets. They play off each other so well with coordinated pass-rush moves that often end up with plays being whistled dead and parties in the backfield. He possesses a strong repertoire of moves, but it all starts with his bullrush that overpowers offensive tackles. Usually, the coaching staff wants to bring transfers along and places them with the 2nd strings to start the spring.

Not Jones Jr.

His impact is felt on virtually every play, and he has been the most consistent player in a Seminole uniform. A few days ago, I asked Norvell about his thoughts on the play of his transfer defensive end so far.

“I’m excited about the way I’m seeing him progress. He does love to work and he puts a lot into it. A lot of people talk about wanting to be great; I think he’s willing to work to take those strides that are necessary.”

DJ Lundy, linebacker

As transfers rolled in and the FSU roster started to look complete, the Seminoles still needed a linebacker. Luckily, DJ Lundy changed his mind, spurned Colorado, and decided to come back to Florida State for his senior season. With the loss of both Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach, the coaching staff needed No. 10 to improve in all facets of his game, from on-field production to leadership.

The linebacker looks like a new player this spring.

Lundy’s key and most significant step comes from his leadership ability. With the defense testing out coach-to-player helmet communication, Adam Fuller tabbed him as the quarterback of the defense. Lundy has done an excellent job in communicating commands to the other ten players, and he could be an integral part of the way the defense has started spring.

After the ball is snapped, Lundy looks like a player who could be an All-ACC linebacker. He thumps running back in the ground game as he explodes through the hole and diagnoses plays quickly. Against the pass, he possesses the foot speed to keep up with tight ends, even as he plays at his heaviest weight, 240 pounds. He rarely makes a mistake or gets caught out of position. Learning from a guy like DJ Lundy could impact a young linebacker's room for years. Last week, he talked about his role as a leader on this team.

“When I was coming in, I wish I had someone who could have helped me. So, I try to do that for them.”

Azareye’h Thomas, defensive back

Azareye’h Thomas could not be left off this list. He looks to be a shutdown No. 1 corner next to Fentrell Cypress. Like the other two guys, Thomas transformed his body during the off-season. He filled out his frame and now can be physical at the line with a 6’2’’, 210+ plus body. Rarely can receivers get by without AZ getting his hands on them or creating an impressive jam. In coverage, he plays with the confidence of a seasoned veteran, as he never panics when the ball is in the air and trusts his technique to make plays. Before the season, it seemed 50/50 on the corner’s draft position, but the way he has started the season, AZ should receive plenty of interest from the NFL. He finds himself in the third spot because the FSU defense commits to many busts in zone coverage, but when the Seminoles play man, the ball usually ends up on the turf rather than for a completion. When he spoke to the press a few weeks ago, he discussed his off-season improvements.

“There is no recipe; you got to work. Stick to the basics. I feel like everyone tries to get too pretty in the off-season. I just try to watch film and see where I can get better.”