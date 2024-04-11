Noles News: Norvell named one of the coaches set to define next decade of college football

Recruiting

2026 safety prospect Tedarius Hughes, out of Homestead, receieved a Florida State offer on Wednesdfay. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound prospect also holds offers from the Louisville Cardinals, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Charlotte 49ers and FAMU Rattlers:

Bill Connelly took a look at the coaches who have what it takes to define the next decade of college football. with head coach Mike Norvell being named as one of the up-and-comers ready to make a mark:

At 42, Norvell already has nearly a decade of head-coaching success on his résumé. He won 38 games with an AAC title and two ranked finishes at Memphis, then took on a dire situation at FSU, where he improved the Seminoles from three, to five, to 10, to 13 wins. Per SP+, both the offense and defense have improved every year under Norvell’s watch. His track record of adding stars through the transfer portal is as impressive as anyone’s, and if they have the right quarterback, the Seminoles could be the ACC favorites again in 2024.

Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins also got a nod:

In his lone year as Charlotte’s offensive coordinator in 2019, the 49ers leaped from 124th to 84th in offensive SP+. In his first season as FSU’s OC in 2022, the Noles went from 70th to 36th. They finished 2023 at 23rd, too, despite the late-year struggles associated with Jordan Travis’ injury. He’s not a solo playcaller in Tallahassee — he splits those duties with Norvell — but while it’s often easy to overlook O-line coaches when thinking about up-and-comers, it’s impossible to do so with Atkins.

Florida State football saw a program-record five players named as members of the 2024 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society — kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, tight end Preston Daniel and offensive linemen Casey Roddick, Robert Scott Jr., and Thomas Shrader:

The prestigious honor is reserved for college football players who maintained a cumulative 3.2 grade-point average throughout their college careers while making valuable contributions on the field. Florida State’s five members are its most in a season since the program began in 2007, bettering last season’s total of four, and the most among schools in Florida. This year’s group ranks sixth among ACC schools and gives FSU multiple members of the Hampshire Honor Society for the third straight year, the longest streak in program history. Fitzgerald, who earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting, was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist, third-team All-ACC and member of the All-ACC Academic Team last season after scoring a career-high 115 points. He was 19-of-21 on field goals and a perfect 58-of-58 on PAT attempts, leading the ACC in made PATs, total made kicks and total points scored. His field goal percentage of .904 ranked seventh in the country and was the third-best single-season rating in program history, and his PAT total, which was 14 more than the next-closest kicker in the conference, ranked 11th in the country. Fitzgerald’s made PATs total also was the second-highest by an FSU kicker without a miss and ranked fourth overall on the program’s single-season list, while his points total was the 10th-highest in a season in program history. Daniel appeared in all 14 games in 2023, making contributions on both offense and as part of multiple special teams units. Daniel graduated with a perfect 4.00 GPA in finance and also earned All-ACC Academic Team recognition and was a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy. He grabbed a four-yard touchdown catch in the 31-29 win at Boston College and also had a 14-yard kickoff return against the Eagles. Roddick earned honorable mention All-ACC honors in his lone season at FSU after appearing in all 14 games with 13 starts at left guard. Scott appeared in seven games with one start, and Shrader saw action in 11 contests during the 2023 season. Roddick and Scott both graduated with social science degrees, and Shrader earned his bachelor’s degree in finance. The trio, who all earned All-ACC Academic Team honors, helped block for Jordan Travis, the ACC’s Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year, and helped FSU’s offense lead the conference in scoring offense, total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, yards per completion, fewest interceptions thrown and fewest turnovers. Florida State, which also led the ACC in scoring offense in 2022, became the first ACC team since 2018-20 to produce the conference’s best scoring offense in back-to-back seasons.

The CLIMB



Most Athletic WR Draft Prospects based on in-game athleticism



Keon Coleman

Brian Thomas Jr

Ricky Pearsall

Malik Nabers

Johnny Wilson

Adonai Mitchell

Ainais Smith

Joshua Cephus

Xavier Worthy

De’Corian Clark



Reliving last night with our own Top 10 @FSUBaseball



No. 23 Florida State women’s tennis is headed up to the Old Dominion state, facing off against Virginia Tech on Friday and Virginia on Sunday — the team’s last regular season matches of 2024:

Florida State is on a seven-match winning streak, tied for the 7th-longest in program history, and is 14-6 on the season, including 8-3 in the ACC. Vic Allen is coming off her third consecutive ACC Player of the Week recognition and moved to No. 29 in the ITA national singles rankings after she went defeated 25th-ranked Casie Wooten of Georgia Tech and No. 5 Amelia Rajecki of NC State last weekend. Allen is also ranked 30th in doubles with sophomore Millie Bissett. Senior Anna Arkadianou is coming off a 6-2, 6-7 (8), 1-0 (7) win over No. 45 Anna Zyryanove of NC State at No. 3 singles and is now ranked 124th in singles. Sophmore Kristyna Lavickova has been dominant as of late. The Prague, Czech Republic, native is on an eight-match win streak in singles and has accumulated 13 singles wins on the season. Senior Ellie Schoppe is ranked 41st in singles and has authored a five-match win streak. Schoppe is 10-0 at No. 2 singles and is also ranked 90th in doubles with freshman Maelie Monfils. The Hokies enter Friday’s match with an 8-10 record. Virgina Tech is led by junior Aksu Semra. Semra leads the team with 12 singles victories and has 11 wins in doubles. Virginia is 18-3 on the season and host No. 19 Miami on Friday. The Cavaliers are led by 23rd-ranked Hibah Shaikh. Shaikh has earned 12 singles wins and 14 wins in doubles this spring.

Florida State men’s golfer sophomore Luke Clanton was named the Division I SwingU Golfer of the Month by the Golf Coaches Association of America:

Clanton began March ranked 62nd in the Scoreboard powered by Clippd NCAA Division I National Rankings but catapulted to fourth with back-to-back victories in high-profile tournaments. After finishing T23 (70-70-75, +2) with seven birdies at the Cabo Collegiate on March 5, the sophomore from Hialeah, Fla., converted a birdie putt on his final hole to win the Seminole Intercollegiate by one stroke on March 12 (70-65-70, -11), recording 14 birdies and one eagle in the process. Two weeks later at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational, Clanton used 18 birdies, including eight during his final round, and one eagle to win by five strokes at 14-under (65-68-66), leading the Seminoles to their four-stroke team victory. The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) named Clanton their Golfer of the Month on April 3. Clanton followed by becoming the first Seminole ever to win three consecutive tournaments when he shot 15-under at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial at Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville, Va.

Florida State swimming and diving placed 32 student-athletes on the All-ACC Academic teams:

Jenny Halden led the way for the women, earning a fourth selection, while Phoebe Griffiths and Gloria Muzio earned their third nods to the team. David Quirie, Peter Varjasi and Mason Herbet were all chosen for their third, leading the men. To be eligible, candidates must carry a 3.0 grade point average and have participated in either the ACC Championships and or NCAA Championships. —Brooke Arnold, Jr., Actuarial Science —Mabry Bishop, So., Psychology —Jessica Buntman, Sr., Accounting & Finance (2) —Victoria Cervantes, Jr., Psychology —Kayleigh Clark, Sr., Psychology —Sydney Cole, Sr., Sociology & Editing, Writing and Media —Sarah Evans, So., Criminology (2) —Sophie Freeman, So., International Affairs —Gabby Goodwin, Fr., Accounting —Izzy Gregersen, Jr., Economics & Statistics (2) —Phoebe Griffiths, Sr., Marketing (3) —Jenny Halden, Sr., Environmental Science (4) —Maddy Huggins, Jr., Criminology —Edith Jernstedt, Jr., Psychology (2) —Vivian Johnson, Sr., Finance —Julia Mansson, So., Marketing (2) —Gloria Muzito, Jr., Sport Management (3) —Maysa Ratiu, Fr., Exploratory —Samantha Vear, Sr., Human Development and Family Science(2) —Tommaso Baravelli, So., Mechanical Engineering (2) —Sam Bork, So., Social Science —Jesco Helling, Sr., Chemical Engineering (2) —Mason Herbet, Sr., Mechanical Engineering (3) —Mathew Iverson, Fr., Hospitality —Darwin Nolasco, Sr, Psychology (2) —Gustav Olsson, Fr., Mechanical Engineering —Jaka Pusnik, So., Psychology —David Quirie, Sr., Chemical Engineering (3) —Zach Smith, Sr., Cyber Criminology & Computer Science (2) —David Vargas, Sr., Economics —Peter Varjasi, 5th, Industrial Engineering (3) —Max Wilson, So., Exploratory

