FSU defensive back Greedy Vance announces intention to enter transfer portal

Florida State defensive back Greedy Vance Jr. has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.
The redshirt senior, who has played in every game across two years with the Seminoles, confirmed the decision on Instagram.
Vance Jr. transferred into FSU from the Louisville Cardinals in 2022, finding the field instantly as part of the team’s defensive depth — in 2023, he made five starts, logging 18 tackles, one interception and three pass breakups.
In his time in Tallahassee, he had 34 total tackles (23 solo, 11 assisted), along with four interceptions and nine pass deflections.
PFF graded him as the Seminoles’ fourth-best defensive back in 2023, behind Jarrian Jones (90.1), Renardo Green (83.2) and Azareye’h Thomas (75).
His official Florida State bio:
2023:
Appeared in all 14 games with five starts…recorded 18 tackles, one interception and three pass breakups…registered season-high five tackles, all solo, and one pass breakup in 31-29 win at Boston College…grabbed interception ad made one tackle in 41-3 win vs. Syracuse…opened season with two solo stops in 45-24 victory vs. No. 5 LSU…had two tackles in 31-24 victory at Clemson…made two tackles in 39-17 win vs. Virginia Tech and 38-20 win vs. No. 16 Duke…registered one pass breakup in 41-16 win at Wake Forest…made one solo tackle in 24-7 win at Pitt…recorded one pass breakup in 58-13 win vs. North Alabama…had one solo stop in ACC Championship Game victory vs. No. 14 Louisville…made two tackles in Orange Bowl vs. No. 6 Georgia.
2022:
Appeared in all 13 games…recorded 16 tackles, three interceptions and two pass breakups…led team and ranked third in ACC in total interceptions…registered season-high four tackles, all solo, in 35-31 win at Louisville…made three tackles and one interception in 44-14 win vs. Boston College…grabbed interception in 45-3 victory at Miami…interception was returned 10 yards and led to seven-yard touchdown drive, FSU’s shortest since 2015, and gave Seminoles a 28-3 lead in second quarter…recorded two solo tackles and one interception in 38-3 win at Syracuse…made two solo stops in 24-23 win vs. LSU…recorded one tackle and one pass breakup in 41-16 win vs. Georgia Tech and in 49-17 win vs. Louisiana…had solo tackle in 45-38 victory vs. Florida…made solo tackle vs. No. 22 Wake Forest…credited with one tackle in season-opening 47-7 win vs. Duquesne.
BEFORE FSU:
Appeared in 17 games with nine starts in two seasons at Louisville…started nine of 12 games played during redshirt freshman season and recorded 36 tackles, 1.0 for loss, seven pass breakups and one fumble recovery…pass breakups total tied for eighth in ACC and for second among Cardinals…registered career-high eight tackles in win at Duke…played five games as a true freshman in 2020 and made one solo tackle…rated No. 24 prospect from Louisiana and No. 44 cornerback nationally on 247 Composite…earned all-state honors his senior year…helped lead Edna Karr to 4A state championships all three years…Cougars were 14-1 his sophomore season, completed perfect 15-0 season his junior year and finished 13-2 in 2019.
