FSU defensive back Greedy Vance announces intention to enter transfer portal

Florida State defensive back Greedy Vance Jr. has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

The redshirt senior, who has played in every game across two years with the Seminoles, confirmed the decision on Instagram.

Vance Jr. transferred into FSU from the Louisville Cardinals in 2022, finding the field instantly as part of the team’s defensive depth — in 2023, he made five starts, logging 18 tackles, one interception and three pass breakups.

In his time in Tallahassee, he had 34 total tackles (23 solo, 11 assisted), along with four interceptions and nine pass deflections.

PFF graded him as the Seminoles’ fourth-best defensive back in 2023, behind Jarrian Jones (90.1), Renardo Green (83.2) and Azareye’h Thomas (75).

