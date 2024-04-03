Noles News: Norvell challenges FSU to bounce back after difficult spring practice

Recruiting

Elite 4-star LB Riley Pettijohn clocks a 10.77 in the 100-meter today



The McKinney (Texas) LB is a top target for Ohio State, Florida State, USC, Texas and Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/BtNzAMFGlF — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) April 3, 2024

Had a great time visiting @FSUFootball spring practice today! Thank you for the hospitality and the tour @Jeremey_FSU! Will be back in the summer for camp! @Fertitta_Gabe @HSphire @HighlandsFB pic.twitter.com/1sRU5J8lqn — Max Merz (@merz_max) April 2, 2024

Florida State will be hosting HS coaches every Tuesday to observe practice and plenty are in attendance today. pic.twitter.com/MfLLcZDgJA — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) April 2, 2024

Football

Florida State returned to the practice field for the first time since last week’s scrimmage — the sixth time overall this spring — with the day featuring a bit of growing pains as the team continues to build towards the 2024 season:

Mike Norvell noted that today did not go as smoothly as expected. The heavy installation caused mix-ups and confusion for both sides of the ball. The headman seemed content with the mistakes, noting that they were all coachable and growing pains all teams need to endure. “I think probably today you saw some of the mistakes that obviously come from new installation...it was one of those days that we needed during the spring and a great opportunity for guys to challenge themselves.” The day started slowly, with the defense blowing assignments during the first 11-on-11 portion and the offense unable to capitalize. The best play from the early period came from Lawrance Toafili. He seemed stuffed by a nice play by Marvin Jones Jr., but he spun off him and turned nothing into something. As the team broke into position drills, Mike Norvell stayed with the wide receivers for the second practice in a row. He focuses his attention there because he knows getting the most out of this group will unlock the potential of the entire roster. Towards the end of practice, the offense and defense played 11-on-11 extensively, with the former finding the upper hand. Adam Fuller felt content to call zone, and DJ Uiagagelei made quick reads and picked it apart. All eyes will be on Thursday to see how the team responds.

"It was very intense after a long weekend off. We got after it and had a lot of fun today."@marvinjonesjrr joins @jeffculhane for today's practice report presented by @TheBattlesEnd #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/7EKZ2597eY — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 2, 2024

Scheme and situation matter so much when determining success for NFL draft prospects. Outside of the quarterbacks, I can't wait to see where these guys land:



WR Keon Coleman

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

OT Olu Fashanu

DE Chop Robinson

CB Cooper DeJean — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 1, 2024

Reunion: The #Falcons are signing their former standout DT Eddie Goldman, source said, who comes out of retirement and is making a comeback. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 2, 2024

Baseball

Florida State baseball kept things rolling on Tuesday, taking down the Jacksonville Dolphins to move to 23-4 (5-4 ACC) on the season:

A lot of today’s game felt like the one played earlier in the year. Both teams struggled to hit the ball early, Florida State pulled away late, and the Seminole bullpen dominated. However, this time, a key arm did not pitch. Conner Whittaker started the last game against the Dolphins, but as the righty slides back into his weekend spot, Link Jarrett dedicated Tuesday to a bullpen game. Brady Louck started against Jacksonville and picked up right where the bullpen left off this weekend against Louisville. The freshman went 3 2⁄3 IP with 6 Ks as he gave FSU valuable outs both today and in the future. With another game tomorrow without a set starter, a lengthy outing goes a long way toward saving fresh arms that will almost certainly be taxed. The Seminole bats could not give the freshman solid run support, but a McGwire Holbrook double in the third, the first FSU knock of the day, came around to score later in the inning. In the sixth inning, with Cam Smith on first and two outs, James Tibbs decided he did not want the game to be tied anymore. The Georgia native went opposite field and sent a ball 347 feet out to left to give FSU a 3-1 lead. In the following inning, Tibbs came up to the plate with two outs and once more came through in the clutch. This time, a double off the green fence in right brought Cal Fisher home to score and put Cam Smith on third as the ‘Noles extended their advantage to 5-2.

23-4



Back at it tomorrow against Bethune-Cookman pic.twitter.com/OsLUnbIlup — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) April 3, 2024

Softball

No. 18 Florida State softball kept its winning way going with a run-rule shutout win over the McNeese Cowgirls:

Kaley Mudge started off with a triple, and a sacrifice fly easily brought her home to break open 1-0 score for FSU. Devyn Flaherty laid down a bunt for her first at bat, and was moved over on a sacrifice, to start the bottom of the 3rd. Another out later, Kalei Harding walked on four pitches from Sanders. On the first pitch of her at bat, Michaela Edenfield went opposite field for a 3-run homerun. Reid produced another clean inning in the 4th, and Kennedy Harp joined in on the scoring in the home frame. The freshman knocked her fourth homerun with two outs, making it a 5-0 score against the Cowgirls. A single by Flaherty prompted a pitching change to Lindsay Davis. With the lineup turning over, Mudge and Jaysoni Beachum both walked to load the bases. Davis had nowhere to put Harding, who reached on an error that scored two runs for FSU. The double steal from the baserunners worked, as the ‘Noles reached run rule territory with a 8-0 score. Edenfield tacked on the ninth run on a softly hit single, advancing to second on the throw. Angelee Bueno subbed in as a pinch hitter, drawing a walk to join her teammate on the bases. Still with two outs, Jahni Kerr knocked the third homerun of the game with a 3-run shot.

Pretty good night for the Noles #ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/lgDgcK0Oje — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 3, 2024

Oops, she did it again



Jaysoni is the @SoftbalAmerica Freshman of the Month for the second month in a row‼️#ALL4ONE pic.twitter.com/jgmJTN6QmF — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) April 2, 2024

Basketball

Another Florida State men’s basketball player to the portal — this time, it’s Tom House:

Florida State sophomore Tom House has entered the transfer portal @On3sports has learned



The 6-7 wing played in 23 games this season for the Seminoles. Originally from Ohio.https://t.co/Xha9QHFWu8 pic.twitter.com/fjep6toeXW — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) April 2, 2024

All Sports

Florida State golfers Charlotte Heath, Mirabel Ting, and Lottie Woad are set to begin play at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur today:

When Heath, Ting and Woad hit their first tee shots to begin play, the Seminole women’s golf program becomes one of the 12 collegiate programs in the nation to have at least one player in each of the first five ANWA Championships. “The 12 schools included on that list – Florida State, Arizona State, Auburn, Duke, Florida, South Carolina, Stanford, Texas, UCLA, USC, Virginia, and Wake Forest – represent the best of the best, the bluebloods of women’s golf,” said Head Coach Amy Bond. “For our program to be included on that list in the same breath with the ANWA is very special. It’s humbling. But it’s something that we’ve worked very hard to accomplish for our program. The international field of 72 of the best women’s amateurs players in the world will compete over 54 holes of stroke play for the championship. A cut will be made after the first 36 holes sending the top 30 golfers to a practice round and final round of stroke play at Augusta National on April 5 and 6. Heath, a senior who will earn her bachelor’s degree in social sciences from Florida State in May, makes her second AWNA appearance. She advanced to the final round in her Augusta debut in 2023, finishing 25th. Woad played her best golf in the second and third rounds of the 2023 ANWA with scores of 69-72 which allowed her to finish in the top-15 of the standings. Her score of 69 in the second round with a birdie on her final hole allowed her to make the cut as one of the top 30 golfers in the field. Woad’s score of 72 in the final round moved her into 13th place in the final standings. She played her final 13 holes of the championship at three under par. Ting, who earned All-American honors as a freshman at Augusta University in 2023, is one of 29 players making their ANWA debut in 2024. She is in her first season at Florida State and already has one victory on her Seminole resume – at the Valspar Augusta Invitational in March. As a freshman at Augusta, she earned All-American Second-Team honors with six top-seven finishes including a win in the Moon Invitational in her first career start. In her first season at Florida State, Ting is averaging 71.17 strokes in four events and the individual championship at the Valspar Augusta Invitational in March.

Florida State women’s tennis player Vic Allen was named ACC Player of the Week for the second consecutive week:

Allen had a perfect weekend, as she produced a 4-0 overall record with two wins each in singles and doubles during the final home weekend of her FSU career. The Ashbourne, United Kingdom, native began the weekend with a 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles with sophomore Millie Bissett against Syracuse’s Miyuka Kimoto and Viktoriya Kanapatskaya. Allen followed with a 6-0, 5-7, 1-0 (9) win at No. 1 singles against the 48th-ranked Kimoto to give the Seminoles the 7-0 win against the Orange. On Senior Day, Allen and Bissett defeated Seren Agar and Nada Dimovska of Boston College 6-0. Allen capped off the weekend with an impressive 6-3, 6-4 win against No. 114 Marice Aguiar to help Florida State earn its second 7-0 sweep on the weekend. Allen has accumulated 11 singles wins and 10 doubles wins this spring. Allen is on a five-match win streak in singles and a six-match win streak in doubles with Bissett.

Six members of the Florida State swimming and diving team were named to the 2023-24 Academic All-District swimming and diving teams — Samantha Vear, Izzy Gregersen, Kayleigh Clark, and Jenny Halden to the women’s, Tommaso Baravelli and Jesco Helling for the men: