FSU’s efforts to dismiss ACC’s lawsuit against school denied by North Carolina judge

Florida State’s fight to leave the ACC has hit its first hurdle.

The ACC’s lawsuit against Florida State to uphold the conference’s Grant of Rights agreement will proceed in North Carolina court, with the state’s chief business court judge Louis A. Bledsoe III denying the majority of FSU’s arguments against the conference. Florida State had wanted the suit either dismissed or stayed while the school’s lawsuit against the conference in Florida played out.

Amongst the dismissed arguments were FSU’s claim the ACC prematurely filed its lawsuit, that sovereign immunity protected the university from being sued in the state and breach of good faith and fair dealing.

“We are pleased with today’s decision, which confirms North Carolina courts are the proper place to enforce the ACC’s agreements and bylaws,” the ACC said in a statement. “We remain committed to acting in the best interests of the league’s members and will see this process through to protect and advance the ACC.”

Bledsoe, who appeared skeptical of Florida State's arguments during the venue hearing last month, wrote that the “nature of the case and the applicable law strongly favor allowing this matter to proceed in North Carolina.”

“The Court concludes that a North Carolina court has ‘a local interest in resolving the controversy’ that exceeds the local interest of the Florida courts.”

“The nature of the case, the convenience of the witnesses, the relative ease of access to sources of proof, the applicable law, the burden of litigating matters not of local concern, the desirability of litigating matters of local concern in local courts and the ACC’s choice of the North Carolina forum, when considered in combination, decisively outweigh the FSU Board’s choice of the Florida forum for the determination of the enforceability of the Grant of Rights Agreements and the resolution of the ACC’s damages claims against the FSU Board for breach of those agreements.”

In addition, while not fully ruling on the claim itself, Bledsoe gave partial weight to the allegations that FSU breached confidentiality by publically discussing the television rights agreement between the ACC and ESPN.

“Although the FSU Board focuses on the ACC’s failure to allege that FSU signed a written agreement with the ACC or ESPN to maintain the confidentiality of the ESPN Agreements, the ACC has alleged that it expressly advised counsel for the FSU Board that counsel could review the ESPN Agreements at the ACC’s headquarters only if FSU maintained the confidentiality of those agreements.”

“Although the FSU Board was not a party to the ESPN Agreements, the Court concludes that the ACC has sufficiently pleaded at least an implied-in-fact contract between the ACC and the FSU Board to maintain the confidentiality of the terms of the ESPN Agreements as well as the FSU Board’s breach — the Court therefore will deny the FSU Board’s Motion to Dismiss the ACC’s fourth cause of action for breach of contract concerning confidentiality.”

While five out of six arguments were shot down, the one that was granted was Florida State’s desire to dismiss the ACC’s claim that the university breached fiduciary duties to the conference.

“The FSU Board additionally contends that neither the ACC’s Constitution or Bylaws impose fiduciary duties on the Member Insitutions. The ACC argues in opposition that, by joining the Conference as a member institution, FSU entered into a “common and joint venture with the other member institutions,” and thereby has a fiduciary duty to “act in good faith, with due care, and in a manner in the best interests of the Conference.”

“The ACC does not point to any provision of the ACC’s Constitution or Bylaws that affirmatively imposes fiduciary duties on current Members, nor is the Court able to find one. the ACC cannot establish the existence of a de jure fiduciary relationship with FSU under a joint venture theory. Nor has the ACC alleged sufficient facts to establish either the existence of a de facto fiduciary relationship or a contractual imposition of fiduciary duties under the ACC’s Constitution and Bylaws.”

“The Court will therefore grant the FSU Board’s Motion to Dismiss the ACC’s fifth claim for relief for breach of fiduciary duty and dismiss this claim with prejudice.”

The first hearing on FSU’s suit against the ACC is scheduled to be held in Leon County on Tuesday.

‼️ ACC/FSU litigation update! Judge Bledsoe disagrees with @FloridaState and their contention that Sovereign Immunity bars suit in NC. The Troy case was widely discussed and seemed to indicate that an entire needed to formally register with the Sec of State in NC. The judge… pic.twitter.com/qH69CfUIGe — RohanLaw (@RohanLawPC) April 4, 2024

‼️ FSU wins 1 point in the NC suit against the ACC: Judge Bledsoe concludes that even if all the facts alleged were correct by @theACC, they could not possibly meet their burden to show that @FloridaState owed any fiduciary duty to the conference. This claim of breach is… pic.twitter.com/apujfuFkCn — RohanLaw (@RohanLawPC) April 4, 2024

‼️ ACC/FSU li tigation update: remember the judge has made NO findings of fact. He has simply reviewed the initial allegations AS PLED and presumes the evidence will support those allegations. As a result, if the allegations are sufficient to meet their party’s burden, the… pic.twitter.com/H1SmOOHZre — RohanLaw (@RohanLawPC) April 4, 2024

Guys, I know the desire is to see a finish line from this very early legal step. There have been zero oral arguments about the GoR, the exit fees, etc. This was strictly about venue. It was a win for the ACC and likely an outcome FSU expected. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) April 4, 2024

FSU can appeal this ruling. Judge in Florida could allow that case to continue too. But today’s ruling was good for ACC and the bigger concerns are still a long, long way from being decided (if they ever are). — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) April 4, 2024

So the big takeaway here is judge in Charlotte says ACC’s suit in NC will move forward. Win for ACC. But…

1) FSU certainly can appeal

2) Judge in Leon Co could also rule for FSU’s suit to proceed but… Fla law is pretty clear that 1st suit filed takes precedent. So unlikely. https://t.co/ThCKFOpWjp — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) April 4, 2024

Shortly after Florida State’s Board of Trustees filed legal action against the ACC just before Christmas last year in Leon County, Florida news broke that the ACC had filed a lawsuit against Florida State the previous day in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. Both sides hoped to gain an advantage by filing first and having their case heard in a more favorable venue.

The ruling is an important first step for both sides in determining leverage for the inevitable settlement negotiations. Legal experts who have weighed in agree that Florida law seems to be more favorable to Florida State’s positions than North Carolina’s laws are. While still a bit away from any final decision coming down, any ruling that upholds the conference’s Grant of Rights would obviously be a major stumbling block to FSU’s hopes of leaving the conference early.

This is only the first of many steps along the path for FSU to win its independence from the ACC’s Grant of Rights. As Tomahawk Nation previously chronicled, the fight involves hundreds of millions of dollars and the potential for the very survival of the ACC.

The easy answer? Money — and there are still layers to that simple of an answer. While making $36.1 million per school in 2020-21 (as the ACC did) seems like it should be enough, the SEC and Big 10 both outpaced it $54.6 million and t $47.9 million payouts, respectively. With both conferences adding major names starting next season, the already wide gap is set to extend to a point that would make it, in the eyes of Florida State and other major players in the ACC, unsustainable to remain in the conference. “We understand, especially at Florida State and a couple of other institutions, really understand the commitment of that gap that’s coming,” athletic director Michael Alford said in an interview with Tomahawk Nation earlier this year. “It’s a freight train. That’s barreling down the tracks... I’m very involved and looking at solutions. Because I can’t sit here. And for five years, it’d be 30 million behind every year. It’s not a one-year thing. And that makes a big difference, especially when you start compounding that year after year after year.” At first, that led to FSU pounding the table about shifting the conference shifting to a different form of revenue model by highlighting its outsized value to the conference in several public meetings. Florida State’s failing to receive revenue splits equivalent to its name-brand peers in other conferences sticks out even more when considering numbers previously shared by Alford showing that FSU would rank No. 3 in both the SEC and Big Ten for revenue generated before conference distributions showing that FSU would rank third in the SEC in revenue generated — ahead of schools like the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers and Florida Gators. University officials have also highlighted the program’s TV viewership numbers in comparison to its national and conference peers — with FSU’s brand quite clearly carrying the water for the conference even while the program struggled on the field from 2017-2021.

Florida State vs. The ACC Timeline

July 8th, 2010: The ACC signs a 12-year media rights deal with ESPN. As Tomahawk Nation previously chronicled and FSU’s complaint confirms, the ACC gave up more media rights and took less money in order to keep Raycom as a media partner. Chad Swofford, son of then-ACC Commissioner John Swofford, was a Raycom executive at the time and still is to this day. Raycom would’ve gone out of business without the lifeline as the company had already lost the rights to broadcast/produce games for the SEC.

May 9th, 2012: The ACC renegotiates the 2010 agreement with ESPN, extending the agreement out to 2027 for slightly more money.

November 19th, 2012: Maryland, a founding member of the ACC, announces it will leave the conference for the Big Ten. Maryland specifically cited the ACC’s lack of revenue in its media deal signed in 2010 as one of the reasons it was leaving the conference.

March 7th, 2013: John Swofford and ESPN make a presentation to the ACC Presidents promising the launch of an ESPN-backed ACC Network to help bridge the revenue gap. In order for ESPN to get on board, the ACC schools need to sign a Grant of Rights agreement like Big 12 had signed.

April 22nd, 2013: ACC announces all remaining members have signed a Grant of Rights to the conference. The Grant of Rights agreements nor the amended contract with ESPN provide any assurances that ESPN will launch an ACC Network.

June 2016: John Swofford tells the ACC Presidents that ESPN won’t launch the ACC Network until 2019 and they won’t commit to that date unless the Grant of Rights agreement is extended until 2036. The amended agreement with ESPN does extend the existing contract past 2027 and gives ESPN unilateral authority to extend the deal through 2036.

March 29th, 2019: ACC Network finally launches but doesn’t gain full coverage in ACC markets until August 2021.

November 18th, 2022: Florida State AD Michael Alford gives a presentation to the Florida State Board of Trustees showing Florida State would be in the Top 5 of revenue in the SEC and Big Ten. No comparisons are made to any ACC schools.

February 7th, 2023: Viral tweet from FSU’s official athletics account touting Florida State as having the highest TV viewership in the ACC. Tweets touting FSU’s television ratings continue throughout the 2023 football season.

February 24th, 2023: Florida State AD Michael Alford gives a presentation to the Florida State Board of Trustees showing the growing financial gap between the ACC and SEC/Big Ten. He sums the situation up with “Something has to change”

May 15th, 2023: Just prior to the ACC’s annual meeting news breaks that Florida State, Clemson, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech were exploring avenues to leave the conference. Dubbed “The Magnificent Seven” the news casts doubt on the conference’s future.

December 21st, 2023: The ACC files a preemptive lawsuit against Florida State in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. News of this doesn’t break until after FSU announces its own lawsuit against the conference the following day.

December 22nd, 2023: Florida State’s Board of Trustees votes unanimously to take legal action against the ACC to challenge the conference’s Grant of Rights.

March 19th, 2024: Clemson files its own lawsuit challenging the ACC Grant of Rights in South Carolina court.