Noles News: Softball, baseball stack up wins, football back to practice

Recruiting

Catch up on all the latest happenings on the trail in the latest edition of our official recruiting thread:

Florida State Recruiting: Class of 2025 Commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Tramell Jones Jr (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Solomon Thomas (FL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Javion Hilson (FL)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Ethan Pritchard (FL)

Football

After a day off, Florida State football returns to the practice field today:

Add #FSU RB Trey Benson to the list of big-time prospects visiting the #Cowboys today and tomorrow. https://t.co/5ViZyZqqRs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2024

Baseball

24 wins, 28 games — Florida State baseball has already exceeded last year’s win total, passing that benchmark on Wednesday with a win over Bethune-Cookman:

Link Jarrett should be satisfied with the two-game stretch, as the bullpen allowed just five runs over the course of two games. The offense will need to travel up to Chesnut Hill this weekend, as, without the long ball and James Tibbs, the Seminoles left a lot to be desired in the batter’s box in the last 18 innings.

James Tibbs through 28 games:



- .421 AVG / .504 OBP / .879 SLG% / 1.383 OPS

- 22 XBH: 13 HRs, 8 2Bs, and 1 triple

- 6.87% K-rate (!!). Four more HRs than strikeouts. Twice as many walks as Ks.

- 45 RBI (1.61 per game), 14 multi-RBI games

- 16 multi-hit games pic.twitter.com/WWssyzq7zE — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) April 4, 2024

Softball

FSU softball continued its winning ways, finishing off a midweek sweep of McNeese with another run rule win:

Basketball

yes i agree pic.twitter.com/bQ51VSGr7h — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 3, 2024

All Sports

Florida State’s Lottie Woad (-4, 68) is in a tie for fifth, Mirabel Ting (-2, 70) is in a tie for seventh, and Charlotte Heath (+4, 76) is in a tie for 57th place after the first round of the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur:

With Woad and Ting in the top seven of the individual standings, the Seminoles are one of only two schools with multiple current players in the top seven of the standings. Florida State (Woad and Ting) is joined by only South Carolina (Hannah Darling and Jasmine Koo) with multiple top golfers in the standings of the ANWA.

Ting was also named the ACC Co-Player of the Month of March:

The Seminole sophomore won the individual championship of the Valspar Augusta Invitational, finished sixth at the Florida State Match Up, and totaled a 2-1 record at the Old Barnwell Match Up Derby in March. It’s the first time Ting has earned ACC Golfer of the Month award in just her first semester playing for the Seminoles.

On the men’s side, sophomore Luke Clanton has been named the ACC Golfer of the Month:

The native of Hialeah, Fla., vaulted up to No. 4 among the Clippd Collegiate Golfer rankings after winning both the Seminole Intercollegiate and the Valspar Collegiate Invitational. Clanton is FSU’s current leader in scoring average for the 2023-24 academic year at 69.67.

Florida State women’s tennis is headed to North Carolina to face No. 31 Wake Forest on Friday and No. 15 NC State on Sunday:

Florida State is 12-6 on the season, including 6-3 in the ACC and recently moved up four spots to No. 28 in the ITA rankings. Graduate student Vic Allen is coming off her second consecutive ACC Player of the Week and moved to No. 46 in the ITA national singles rankings, as she went 4-0 this past weekend. Allen has accumulated 21 total wins on the season and is also ranked No. 29 in doubles with sophomore Millie Bissett and No. 80 with senior Anna Arkadianou. Bissett is on a three-match win streak in singles and has earned 19 total victories on the season. Arkadinaou is currently on a five-match win streak in both singles and doubles with Ellie Schoppe. Arkadianou has 13 singles wins and nine doubles victories this spring. Schoppe is ranked 51st in singles and 58th in doubles with freshman Maelie Monfils.

No. 15 Florida State men’s tennis will face off against the same two opponents, though instead will host No. 6 Wake Forest and No. 20 NC State this weekend: