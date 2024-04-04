FSU football: Pair of Seminoles out for spring

After the Florida State Seminoles football team practice today, news broke that FSU would be down a pair of skill players for the remainder of the spring practices. Coach Mike Norvell shared with the reporters on site that wide receiver Destyn Hill and tight end Jerrale Powers would not be available for the remaining sessions. A timetable for their return was not provided at the time of the announcement.

Hill appeared in 10 games for the Seminoles, including two starts. The sophomore recorded only six receptions on the season for a total of 87 yards. Powers, a redshirt sophomore, debuted last season but recorded no stats. Both Hill and Powers are skill players that had an opportunity to take a step forward for their respected position groups this spring, the setbacks are an unfortunate timing.

The Florida State Seminoles spring session will conclude with their annual Showcase on April 20th, at 4 PM.