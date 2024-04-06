“Good to see guys have to operate, respond:” Norvell offers insight into second FSU scrimmage

Florida State football held its second spring of the scrimmage on Saturday, April 6, with the offense in particular putting on a performance that head coach Mike Norvell was excited to see after an up-and-down week.

Some really good moments defensively, a couple big stops, a couple created takeaways — but I thought overall, the offense did a nice job in how they executed.”

“The quarterback play was really good: DJ had a couple long, extended drives [and the] offense had some explosive plays put in there...I thought today was his best day. He’s had some good days in spring practice, but today he operated at a very, very high level. You saw the confidence of the ball getting out [and] where it’s going, even on a couple throwaways — you could tell he was in control.”

[Brock also] had some good plays, moments. Obviously any time in spring scrimmages, we keep the quarterbacks in tag mode so there are some times where maybe they would get out, maybe they wouldn’t — but it’s still opportunities to have to react to whatever the situation calls for.”

“I thought the receivers did a good job, because there had been some missed opportunities throughout the week and I thought they really rose up...It was definitely good to see guys take advantage of those balls coming their way. Lawayne McCoy had a big play, Camdon Frier had a big explosive play.”

“[The tight ends] made some tough catches. Brian Courtney had a couple, Landen Thomas continues to show he’s on the fast track. Jackson West had a really big play, explosive pass and Kyle [Morlock]...has really taken a step in who he is. I thought he had a great week of practice this week. I think that group, they’re really about the right things.”

While the offense seemed to carry the momentum of the day, he still had plenty of praise for the defense, specifically offering compliments to the defensive front, who said continue to showcase their explosiveness “especially when we get into longer situations,” where “you see those guys pin their ears back.”

“Marvin Jones, you saw him, Sione [Lolohea], Tomy [Durojaiye] even had a couple really good plays.”

The full availability can be seen below: